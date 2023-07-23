190
  1. Marshall96
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Enciso and mbeumo or
    Mitoma and mcneil

  2. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer?

    Rashford, Mitoma & Mbuemo
    OR
    Bruno, Martinelli & Enciso/another 5.5 MID

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is that mid 3rd bench fodder? I wouldn't be happy with either tbh. 1st one with gun on my head.

      1. Alex1995
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sadly not fodder, could upgrade to a 6.0 MID but don’t see anyone incredibly appealing until you get to 6.5

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Depends what other Arsenal you have but I'd go for the first one.

      1. Alex1995
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Saka and Gabriel atm, something tells me I should go Ode/Marti over Jesus

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I currently have Jesus but that's mostly bc I'll want a spot for the potential Watkins/Wilson/Nkunku swap.

    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Both good. Given a smidgen of doubt about Enciso and Martinelli though, the first one.

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Just out of interest… Jesus starting in your teams at the beginning of this season…. What’s peoples plans for him right now??

    A- Will have him
    Or
    B- Won’t have him

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Jesus has been in virtually all my drafts but Nkunku is turning me eye

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B. Nkunku gamble

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nice mate!!! I’m getting tempted my this too!!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B) Wissa + 4.5 atm

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! I’ve looked at Wissa too, would be in a 3-4-3

    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!! Leaning towards sticking on A at the moment, but still not ruling out B with Nkunku now too

  4. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Pep changes everyone plays football in the Premier league

    False number nine - everyone tries to copy

    Now last season playing sometimes two up but with the inverted full back into mid-field

    Arsenal with possible this season Oleksandr Zinchenko with possibility of this season Jurrien Timber & last season Liverpool with TAA how many other Premier Teams do you think will copy & whom?

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If Arsenal try it with Zinc they will concede as he can't defend . Timber is potentially interesting , TAA could well prosper with the new midfield. Chilwell is one to watch

  5. SalahFPL
    17 mins ago

    Johnstone | Areola
    TAA Gabriel Estupinian Henry/Pinnock | Beyer
    Salah Saka Mitoma Mbeumo | Nakamba
    Haaland Jesus | Mubama

    Thoughts on this TAA + Salah draft? Who is better: Pinnock or Henry and is it too risky to have one of them starting?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      If I don't reply to this one will the one you post in an hour's time be the same or different?

  6. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) TAA Bruno Mitoma
    B) Gabriel Salah Enciso

    1. SalahFPL
      just now

      A

  7. Darwin's - Origi of th…
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Slow the Ticker down man, we are not al; 17 and were given mobile phones from the age of 3....phew....That's off my chest now...

  8. George Sillett
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good to see am FPL related article as opposed to a betting company advertisment from which FFS gets a huge kick back. If FFS wishes to promote gambling at minimum get mods on who know what they're talking about .

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Did you not say before that you work in the gambling industry? At the least you were knowledgeable about it.

