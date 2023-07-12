229
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Jesus or Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Depends who is else is in the equation.

      Jesus + mid vs Martinelli + fwd

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        For example Jesus & Maddison vs Martinelli & Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Lamptey my soccer balls
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I like both of those options.

          Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'd be tempted with Jesus, Saka and Ode for an Arsenal attacking triple up.

      Open Controls
  2. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which 3
    A) Trent, Porro, Mitoma
    B) Shaw, James, Bruno

    Porro/James would be first sub in gw1

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Maybe A

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      But I wouldn't get James. Lots of good options at 5.0 and 4.5m.

      Open Controls
  3. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I prefer A.

    Do you have Rashford though?

    Open Controls
    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Reply 🙁 for NP ^

      Open Controls
  4. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hi guys, Who is the best and most nailed Liverpool mid other than Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Maybe Gakpo

      Open Controls
      1. Hey_Arnold
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He's a forward.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Really hard to say re: Jota/Diaz/Gakpo/Darwin. Don't really feel comfortable starting with any of those

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Fabinho at the moment.

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Diaz always seems to be a Klopp favourite when fit, but maybe too soon to tell.

      Open Controls
  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    I don't think I can afford Haaland in my team this season

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just LALA without Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      more viable than last season, but still not the best idea

      would only do it if you're bored stuck captaining him every week

      Open Controls
    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fair. You can have three non-playing forwards for the price of one Haaland.

      Open Controls
  6. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best 4.5 DEF from the offset?

    a) Cash
    b) Botman
    c) Romero
    d) Henry/Pinnock
    e) Others?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Pinnock or Collins

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Will Pinnock play in a back 4 is the question... might be Mee & Collins? I would go for Henry/Hickey for a sure starter from Brentford 4.5s

        Quite like Cash too but a Villa fan on the last page was saying they're in the market for a new RB

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          They often play a Back 3 but when they go Back 4 someone has to miss out - we don't know who yet.

          I'm currently on a Henry/Cash rotation, but I like Henry/Botman and Cash/Guehi too. Veltman is fit again.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Oh and a Chelsea starting CB will be 4.5. We don't know which one yet.

            Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          yeah fair point.

          i wonder w/o Toney if they end up playing 3 back irrespective of the opposition

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Pinnock

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Henry ( or Hickey who could prove to be great value)

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Are either Morris or Ndiaye worth considering?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      I don't think so when you can get Wissa for 0.5m more, or DCL if you're that way inclined.

      But don't let anyone here deter you if you like that what you see from those two. Football is full of surprises, and you never know, Sheffield United and Luton could exceed expectations. Weirder things have happened.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Apparently, Ndiaye is on the verge of leaving. Dunno where. Morris could be on pens and could be okay for a very occasional start.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        cheers, yeah hard to look past Wissa for the price

        tbh Morris seems more central to Luton attacking play but just checked and they only scored 57 goals last year, I haven't watched Luton play but on the face of it that's not promising for next season in the Prem

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeh, I mean you gotta get into the penalty box to win a penalty. It's not for me; in addition Bell wouldn't be my 4m defender of choice either.

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Morris is actually decently high on my forward watchlist. In seasons past I have usually started with the top performing Championship forward but this year's kind pricing has made other options more appealing.

      Open Controls
  8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    To Salah or not to Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      That really is the question. Think I'm not at the minute, but could easily change.

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        My draft without Salah looks lovely but if I tried to get him in I would struggle (at least 2 transfers away)

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          For me it seems to be Trent or Salah. At the minute it's Trent, but will depend on how Liverpool line up in preseason.

          Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I've currently got him - my logic is it's easier to downgrade than to upgrade once the season starts - this might change mind as we've still got a long way to go

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        There are a lot of players I'd like but don't have, but he is the only one I'm really nervous about.

        Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      LR made an interesting video on Szoboszlai: https://youtu.be/FLo5UfVTi7A His touch map indicates he likes to drift wide and hug the touchline. This makes me think Salah will be freed to come inside a lot more. We could be seeing a strong Salah this season.

      But even so, I still can't see the value if you don't captain him too much, so it's unlikely I'll go there. But this is one of those decisions where you should go with your gut imo, taking into account how many times you expect to captain him in the coming weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Aye, signs are good for Salah to go on the rampage this season. I was initially unsure about a 2 premium setup with Haaland hogging captaincy but I think I'm getting more & more entrenched in the pro-Salah camp

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Are you going to the game today?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm in the ground now 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          My feeling is Liverpool will go on a very strong run at one point. But in the early GWs, the new boys will still be learning the ropes and gelling with the team. I can see Hendo (if he doesn't go to Saudi) and Jones getting lots of sub minutes in the early weeks, so I'm okay to hold off for the start.

          Open Controls
    4. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I've put together a few drafts with Salah and Haaland and liked one that was a 4-4-2 but it's not flexible. I already take too many hits and feel like starting with an inflexible formation may be a bad decision lol.

      Open Controls
  9. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jesus + Maddo/7.5

    Vs

    Nkunku + Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      first one only because I don't know what Nkunku will do and would rather wait and see on them.

      Open Controls
  10. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I've just stuck Declan Rice in my team so that I have the possibility of starting with 4 Arsenal players. The odds of him making my final draft are extremely slim but what if Partey/Jorginho play DM and Rice gets the #8 role we're expecting Havertz to have? He'd be great value at 5.5m in that scenario.

    Open Controls
    1. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That would require you to make no changes after he signs which would be extremely unlikely though.

      Open Controls
  11. Lamptey my soccer balls
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which combo?

    a) Trent and Mbeumo
    b) James (or any defender up to 7) and Martinelli

    4.5
    ___, Gabriel, Estu
    ___, Rash, Saka, Mitoma, Foden
    Haaland, Watkins

    Open Controls
  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone found today that almost all tweets deleted or not appearing in many accounts?

    Open Controls
  13. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mini leagues

    The Charlie Price Marathon (classic scoring)
    p3txc3
    The Charlie Price Matchplay (head to head league)
    k7hzh6

    Further details can be found within Hot Topics/Mini Leagues to enter folder.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  14. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    United v Leeds starting in a few minutes.

    XI | Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo, Mount, Hannibal; Amad, Sancho, Forson.

    SUBS | Bishop, Kovar, Bennett, Fish, Jurado, Williams, Collyer, Gore, Hansen-Aaroen, Oyedele, Savage, Shoretire, Emeran, Hugill.

    .
    Mainoo is an exceptional talent. He just won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, for United's best youth player. Previous winners include Garnacho, Rashford, Scholes, Giggs. He's a central midfielder with exceptional passing, a really clever player, and will likely be playing in the single pivot, the Casemiro role, with Mount and Hannibal as the 8s. I wouldn't be surprised if he's used as Casemiro's backup this season. He's that good.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Leed United not turned up?

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      On MUTV for free btw:

      https://www.manutd.com/en/mutv

      Open Controls

