During their ultimately unsuccessful quest to deny Manchester City the domestic title, three Arsenal midfielders finished amongst Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) five top-scoring midfielders.

As a result, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m) have all inevitably received a price rise.

On the other hand, new £65m signing Kai Havertz (£7.5m) begins at his lowest-ever value.

We’re using our Comparison Tool to assess which of these four will be the best pick for Arsenal’s strong opening run of fixtures.

GOAL THREAT

STARTS

(SUB) GOALS FPL

PTS MINS PER

GOAL MINS PER

SHOT MINS PER

BOX SHOT MINS PER

ON TARGET MINS

PER XG SAKA 37 (1) 14 202 226.6 35.6 47.3 102.3 277.3 ODEGAARD 37 (0) 15 212 207.2 33.4 66.1 100.3 310.8 MARTINELLI 34 (2) 15 198 185.5 35.2 44.9 92.8 298.3

Above: 2022/23 stats for Arsenal midfielders, where xG stands for expected goals

The trio were only separated by one goal and 14 points, as the Gunners scored on the second-highest number of occasions (88).

No team outperformed their expected goals (xG) tally by more (+15.91) and it was the same for Saka (+2.56), Odegaard (+5.00) and Martinelli (+5.67). Whether this means they overachieved or are just elite-level finishers will be seen over time.

Furthermore, to make the 2023/24 decision even tougher, each had one strength over the others. Odegaard was most likely to bring in big scores, bagging a double-digit haul in nine outings compared to Martinelli’s six. Saka only had four but it meant he was more regular at returning by delivering in 20 of his 38 appearances.

Of every Premier League player to net 11+ times, nobody had fewer big chances than Odegaard. He ended on nine, with Saka having 10 and Martinelli much better with 16.

The Brazilian also bettered them for minutes per goal, minutes per shot on target and minutes per penalty area shot.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

