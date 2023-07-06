23
Rashford v Fernandes: Who is the best pick for FPL 2023/24?

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has climbed from £6.5m to £9.0m in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after recording a career-high haul of 205 points in 2022/23.

It means he now costs half a million more than Bruno Fernandes, who has dropped from £10.0m at the start of last season to £8.5m.

One hot topic our the comments section is over which Man Utd midfielder to buy, which we’ll investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

We’re using our Comparison Tool to help run the rule over the pros and cons of Rashford and Fernandes.

GOAL THREAT

PlayerMins per goalMins per penalty box touchMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per shot on targetMins per expected goal (xG)
Rashford169.414.526.736.958.8186.2
Fernandes41421.13673.697.4355

Rashford scored 17 Premier League goals in 2022/23 – a tally beaten only by Mohamed Salah among FPL midfielders – and was in a league of his own for goal threat compared to Fernandes.

The England international registered a shot in the box and expected goal (xG) at roughly twice the speed, with just over half of Fernandes’ efforts taken from outside of the area.

It’s also worth noting Fernandes’ xG figure is boosted by two penalties (more on that below). His rate of non-penalty xG last season is one every 427 minutes, compared to 355 when spot-kicks are included.

Above: Rashford (left) and Fernandes’ (right) xG shots 2022/23

Rashford’s form did drop off towards the end of the season, as he scored just three goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances from Gameweek 26 onwards.

Still, the Man Utd team as a whole generally looked more tired, as they continued to play midweek matches without reprieve.

It’s important to keep this in mind, as Rashford was still his side’s biggest goal threat during that period, leading in all of the key goal threat metrics, from shots in the box to big chances to xG.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

  1. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    I’m backing BrunoF…

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel / Porro / Tete
    Salah / Saka / BrunoF / Mbuemo / Gross
    Haaland / Mitrovic

    Areola / Henry / Baldock / 4.5

    Front 7 all on penalties.

    Tete / Henry rotation is sweet.

    Open Controls
    1. zensum
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like bro

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks a lot.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very strong, not sure on that keeper sit though.

      Mitrovic misses more than he scores

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah it will be the Brighton goalie.

        Mitro for the start. I want to see Nkunku first.

        Open Controls
  2. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Shaw or Gabriel + 0.5m?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I'd say 0.5. Also Saliba might be a better choice than Gabriel.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel for me due to fixtures. United play Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton in the first 5 GWs.

      Open Controls
  3. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    I think Bruno is reasonably priced, maybe a little expensive, but I think Rashford is a steal at 9 mil. Probably worth 10 mil with the season he had.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bruno capable of a 250 point season, Rash has never got close to that

      Open Controls
      1. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno only capable of that because of that nonsense VAR season with penalties.
        After that it’s 176, and 151.
        Rashford has hit 170 plus twice before, and did so without a striker helping occupy last season. Nothing to say he won’t continue to improve.

        Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good article. I'm leaning towards Rashford at the moment but it wouldn't take much for me to be swayed to Fernandes. If an urgent need for 0.5m arises Rash to Bruno is a downgrade I would be comfortable with.

    Open Controls
  5. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Leno (Raya)
    Saliba-Estupinan-Shaw (Mings-Botman)
    Mbeumo-Odegaard-Rashford-Saka-Mitoma
    Haaland-Ndiaye (Nkunku)

    Any thoughts on this team? Should I make some cuts/downgrades to save some money in the bank?

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    When choosing fodders do you pick the most owned one or the least owned one? I'm thinking least owned one because then he won't drop in price due to selling.

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Least owned to avoid price drops

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes, expected minutes the most important factor tho.

      Open Controls
    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Neither, just the one I think is the best.
      People think least owned is better for protection - it isn’t. It makes it riskier as it takes less people to remove before a price drop happens.

      Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    This seems kinda close to me:

    A) Rashford + 7.5m midfielder + TAA
    B) Salah + Mbeumo + 5.5m defender

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      erm yeah that is kinda tough tbh - if i had too, id go B

      Open Controls
  8. LangerznMash
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hiya Everybody!
    Langerz'n'Mash is back for a sixth season on FFS.

    Seems to have started early this year and once again some bonkers player prices.

    Here's my starting draft,

    Pickford
    Saliba, Estupinan, Botman
    KdB, Son, Saka, BrunoFernandes, Mbeumo
    Haaland(C), Darwin
    (Forster, Lamptey, Beyer, Semenyo)

    Not looked at anything in any detail yet but I'm assuming I already have a few template picks based solely on the pricing.

    Open Controls
  9. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have not seen any teams with March in, what’s the thoughts on him ? Was on fire for part of last season and different to Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not a bad pick but I think he should've been 0.5 less than Mitoma.

      Open Controls

