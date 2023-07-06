Rashford v Fernandes: Who is the best pick for FPL 2023/24?

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has climbed from £6.5m to £9.0m in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after recording a career-high haul of 205 points in 2022/23.

It means he now costs half a million more than Bruno Fernandes, who has dropped from £10.0m at the start of last season to £8.5m.

One hot topic our the comments section is over which Man Utd midfielder to buy, which we’ll investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

We’re using our Comparison Tool to help run the rule over the pros and cons of Rashford and Fernandes.

GOAL THREAT

Player Mins per goal Mins per penalty box touch Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per shot on target Mins per expected goal (xG) Rashford 169.4 14.5 26.7 36.9 58.8 186.2 Fernandes 414 21.1 36 73.6 97.4 355

Rashford scored 17 Premier League goals in 2022/23 – a tally beaten only by Mohamed Salah among FPL midfielders – and was in a league of his own for goal threat compared to Fernandes.

The England international registered a shot in the box and expected goal (xG) at roughly twice the speed, with just over half of Fernandes’ efforts taken from outside of the area.

It’s also worth noting Fernandes’ xG figure is boosted by two penalties (more on that below). His rate of non-penalty xG last season is one every 427 minutes, compared to 355 when spot-kicks are included.

Above: Rashford (left) and Fernandes’ (right) xG shots 2022/23

Rashford’s form did drop off towards the end of the season, as he scored just three goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances from Gameweek 26 onwards.

Still, the Man Utd team as a whole generally looked more tired, as they continued to play midweek matches without reprieve.

It’s important to keep this in mind, as Rashford was still his side’s biggest goal threat during that period, leading in all of the key goal threat metrics, from shots in the box to big chances to xG.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

