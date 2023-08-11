63
Rate My Team August 11

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

63 Comments
Share

The 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is almost upon us, with champions Manchester City visiting newcomers Burnley in tonight’s big kick-off.

As a result, the questions on team drafts, specific players and differentials are coming thick and fast in the comments section, so we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. Mooster©️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    What about Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tempting

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Good pick I think.

      Open Controls
  3. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not really getting the Stones hype for 5.5.

    If City continue to do what they did last season (and previous seasons): dominate possession and look great defensively but still manage to concede the odd goal in too many games, how is Stones much more than an outfield Ederson? I'd rather take a chance on an attacking defender.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Goals from corners?

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Which he will get occasionally, but Ederson (for example) gets save points and the possibility of penalty saves. Gabriel carries more threat of goals from corners at 5.0

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I’d get Gabriel over Stones for sure.

          Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Agree on the comparison with Ederson.

      Open Controls
  4. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Richardson a good option now at Spurs?

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I am suddenly not feeling so great about Estupinan now that Caceido is gone.

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Starting to think Steele may be a better option now we have Turner to cover a surprise dropping.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Brighton already had a tendency to concede a few chances in most games even with him and MacAllister in the side

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He's in my team for a few GWs, but will probably sell for a Chelsea defender or Botman.

      Open Controls
  6. simonfrankland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should we give Gvardiol a miss for the first few GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's in my team, I think he will start as Ake is a doubt

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Pep said Ake is fit

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Pep Roulette lol

          Open Controls
  7. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    GTG

    Pickford
    Shaw, Gabriel, Estupiñán
    Rashford, saka (VC) , odegaard, mbeumo, Szoboszlai
    Haaland (c), Watkins

    Bench, turner, chilwell, cash, osula

    Open Controls
  8. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lineup?

    Johnstone
    Saliba – Gabriel – Estupanian – Tarkovski
    Salah – Rashford – Saka – Mitoma
    Haaland – Watkins

    Turner – Pau – Osula – Nakamba

    Could go Pau/Tark to 4.0 and upgrade Saliba to some 5.5 option

    Open Controls
    1. Rbyrne95
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eze for Mitoma?...Eze on pens too.

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Scary to go with only Estu vs lots of triple Brightons

        Open Controls
    2. Bumbaclot
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like this

      Open Controls
  9. Rbyrne95
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Onana and Gvardiol
    B) Johnstone and Stones?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden vs Maddison?

    Onana and Martinelli vs Pickford and Bruno?

    Open Controls
  11. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which would you prefer?

    a. Mitoma (have Pedro & Estu)

    b. Diaby (punty)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for the first 3

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers mate

        Open Controls
  12. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who might be better pick between Jackson and Darwin nunez?

    Open Controls
    1. Rbyrne95
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Darwin's mins were cemented I would say him. Although, it's more punty and could reward especially with Bournemouth 2nd gameweek

      Open Controls
  13. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench 2
    1) Udogie v. Brentford
    2) Joao Pedro v. Luton
    3) VVD v. Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. CLOD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Play Pedro

      Open Controls
  14. hoya4life3381
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Have Salah Saka Eze via Pedro Haaland front line.

    A. Rashford and Maddison (goal and assist guy)
    B. Bruno and Watkins (goal and assist guy)

    Was super hype about A and thought Maddison to Kane could be gold but scrambling with the Kane news.

    Open Controls
  15. Bumbaclot
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    So final draft. Please any comments would be most welcome. Need all the help i can get and ill be sure to give advice back 🙂

    Pick/Turner
    Stones/Gabs/Estu/Henry/Kabore
    Saka/Rash/Martinelli/Eze/Mbuemo/
    Haaland/Jackson/Watkins

    Thanks everyone!

    Open Controls
    1. I'm Eric Laporte
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      It looks great. Only issue is you're going to have a benching headache with that front 8.

      Open Controls
  16. jimbo_smells
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    For a 2 week punt (before prob moving both to Chelsea/Spurs), which combo do you prefer?

    A) Jota + Pedro

    or

    B) Mitoma + Gakpo

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. Leeds2116
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    anyone going Gvardivol as a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I am 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It's very tempting .... but surely he'll be gradually introduced in the usual Pep MO.

      Open Controls
  18. Thewoodyhorse
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    What's everyone's opinions on the most fruitful formation for the opening game weeks?

    Currently on a 3-4-3 as I have Alvarez as a bit of a differential but surely the mids are where the big points are early doors?

    Open Controls
  19. outernational
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    Who do you think is the best midfielder to start the season in the 6.5 m price bracket?

    Also, what do you think about a punt on Trossard as an alternative to Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He’s 7m

      Open Controls
  20. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Mbeumo (2m itb)
    B) Maddison (1m itb)
    C) Odegaard

    Last spot I just can't decide on. Felt I'd be happy with Maddison even if Kane left but feeling unsure now for the early games, especially with the way Kane's leaving has come about. Wasn't really interested in Mbeumo but with his ownership dropping and Spurs looking messy I'm tempted now. Odegaard temptation is obvious enough

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Odegaard for sure

      Open Controls
  21. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    I need a smoke

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Healthier habit than playing FPL

      Open Controls
  22. rikupo
    2 mins ago

    Who to pick for £4m defender?

    Baldock, Kabore or Bell (or someone else, who)

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kabore

      Open Controls
    2. Leeds2116
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      baldock

      Open Controls
  23. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who are Best 5 Mid players to start with and play 3-5-2 and without Salah ??
    For me :
    Saka Rashford Maddison Bruno Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Madds > Eze

      Open Controls
  24. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    If money is not an issue, pick one from: Bruno, Eze, Odegaard, Martinelli, Maddison, Foden or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Odegaard

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. outernational
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  25. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Will Pau start for Villa?

    Open Controls
  26. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    So now there’s a u turn in the saga, this is ridiculous!

    Open Controls
  27. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Maddison a more sensible pick than Richarlison?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.