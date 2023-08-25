462
Rate My Team August 25

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on the numerous concerns in defence, differentials, bench order or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    So many questions on here that are dealing with minute margins. More so I feel than in previous weeks. Surely a time to go with your gut and not rely on answers here.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Maybe people know more about the relative risks and factors than others. For example, fans of other clubs and people with more time spent consuming news and opinions.

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I hear you but it just seems questions are a lot more 50/50 recently. It might be because of FPL pricing too low.

        Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      People like to have an excuse when things fail

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Good for my mental health to take credit for wins and blame others for losses in a game that is very unpredictable 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Funny how "mental health" has become an in phrase recently. Caveat, narrative, and a few others have become common place too. Not saying mental health should be taken lightly though.

          Open Controls
      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah. "I failed only because I was a sheep and not a shepherd"

        Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      28 mins ago

      Bench Henry or Udogie 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        BIG SMILE TO THAT ONE!

        Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Good to go? Any switcheroos?

    Turner(mun)
    Chilwell Gusto Gvardiol
    Saka Odegaard(v) | Jota Diaz (new) | Maddison* (bou)
    Haaland(c) Pedro(WHU)

    Areola(bha) | Awoniyi(mun), Disasi(LUT), Baldock*

    1FT. 2.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I might consider Jota or Diaz; not both?

      Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Not interested in Pedro to Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Fail... meant to be above.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Would need to take a hit if this week as I have 3 Chelsea already. Good reason to wait and assess Chelsea attack further

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Tripe Che def... ballsy.

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Captain Saka, start Areola & gtg

          Open Controls
      2. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Pedro on pens vs West H could go big.

        Open Controls
  4. liverbear
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Can Shaw drop in price when flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. imvs
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    is udogie nailed?
    currently have
    chillwell estu saliba drager shaw
    need to move shaw out
    should i go for udogie ?
    or are there better options?

    Open Controls
  6. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko ready to start?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope so

      Open Controls
  7. Pukki Party
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    On WC

    A) Foden, Pedro
    B) Mbeumo, Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B out of those tbh, with the fixtures they have.

      Open Controls
  8. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/ScobeyBryant36/status/1692877286994030911

    FFS becoming a laughing stock, even on FPL Twitter

    Open Controls
  9. imvs
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    henry or udogie for shaw?(-4)
    or anybody else?

    Open Controls

