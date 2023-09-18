We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with Scout Squad nominations, midweek European fixtures and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 6 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 6 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL’s leading points scorers Erling Haaland (£14.1m) and Julian Alvarez (£6.8m) have nine goals and six assists between them this season.

The Norwegian is the leading captaincy candidate for Gameweek 6, after a run of 45 points in just five matches, while Alvarez is a companion pick against a Nottingham Forest side with only two away clean sheets all year.

Phil Foden (£7.6m) is hovering on our radar and merits consideration, too, but the initial thought is towards the Argentine, who Pep Guardiola said was “almost undroppable” after Manchester City came from behind to beat West Ham United on Saturday.

Man City defensive representation also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, be it through Ederson (£5.6m) or Ruben Dias (£5.5m), but European minutes could present us with other, cheaper opportunities.

There’ll surely be room for at least one Brighton and Hove Albion attacker, while Pervis Estupinan (£5.3m) – FPL’s third highest-scoring defender on a points-per-match basis – will surely be a consensus Scout Squad pick against a Bournemouth side he delivered two clean sheets against last season.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United look like certainties for Scout Picks inclusion. The UEFA Champions League starts this week but Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) will be facing a Sheffield United outfit that has allowed more opportunities to be created from set plays than any other side in 2023/24.

However, the security offered by Fabian Schar (£5.0m) and Sven Botman (£4.5m) might be the way to go in this congested period.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) could easily haul against an Everton side who have conceded six goals in their last two away league matches.

IN CONTENTION