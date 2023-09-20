It’s been a couple of Gameweeks since we had a look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets are taking penalties and set pieces at their respective clubs.

Since our last round-up, we’ve seen the summer transfer window deadline pass – so a few new arrivals are muscling in on the dead-ball action.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

For a general overview and estimated set-play pecking order at all 20 clubs, check out our Set Pieces tab.

GAMEWEEKS 4-5: WHO WAS ON PENALTIES AND SET PIECES