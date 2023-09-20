172
  1. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just saw on Sky news that Estupinan is out tomorrow with an injury - has anyone got anymore information on this?

    Thanks

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      That’s me having no defender this gw

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Blimey hope he's ok for Bournemouth...

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well rested for the weekend then hopefully

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    The mightiest finding it difficult.

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Probably Bellingham will score a 94th minute winner as usual

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Possible..

        1. jacob1989
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Just as I predicted

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Buy a f***ing scratch card lad!

      3. F4L
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        noice

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play

    A bell
    B cash

    Cheers:)

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cash

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers. If estu is out I might have to play both

        1. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Estu's out?!

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anything lesser than a 4 goal win would be equivalent to a failure for Bayern.

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    I am pressing the WC button before GW8. Picking players just for the next two weeks. Keeping that I mind, lose:

    A) Eze
    B) Foden

    Pick

    A) Doku
    B) Diaby

  6. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Still no Bellingham goal?

    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Right on cue

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      There it is

  7. Oasthouse FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wildcard activated, would love any suggestions on how to improve, or anything I’ve over looked?

    WC team

    Flekken (areola)

    Schar, botman, Pinnock, (cash, Anderson from palace)

    Rashford, diaby, mbuemo, Maddison, salah

    Alvarez, Haaland (archer)

    Thanks!

  8. Udogie-style
    3 mins ago

    JUDE!!!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Integral for Real Madrid at 20. Superstar player.

  9. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    JJJEEEEWWWWWWWDDDDDDDDDD
    BEEELLLIIINNNNGGGGG --- HHHAAAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM (C)!!!

    Valverde assist?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      pinball

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

  10. DycheDycheBaby
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    It had to be..... JUUDDDDEEEEEE!!!

  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    switched captain to Bells from Haaland
    Sad for 93 min

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Haha same.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Same - was tempted by Kane but remembered MOTM gets 3 bonus points and fancied him to run the show.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have it on Kane.

