  1. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Really could do with some help please. Had to go against my usual and do an early -4 as I didn’t want to be priced out of Salah, however I’m now screwed due to injuries. Do I take a -8 to get 11 players?

    Current team;

    Areola (Turner)
    Botman* Cash Udogie (Estu*) (Gusto**)
    Salah Son(c) Saka* Maddison JWP
    Haaland Alvarez (Semenyo)

    £0.0ITB

    *injured/doubt
    ** suspended

    What to do here? Botman > Burn? Estu > Colwill? Will be for a total -8.

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      So would the -8 make it a -4?

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        -12**

      2. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’m on a -4 currently as wanted to bring in Salah before his rise otherwise i would have been 0.1 out.

        Another move will take it to a -8

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have you used your WC?

      1. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sadly yes as my team was woeful

    3. Old Bull
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Think I’d stick and prepare myself mentally for no-shows. The WC should be used with regard to a tactical master plan, not to firefight (if possible).

  2. HNI
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    How is this on WC? No Haaland as won't captain him for next 5 anyway, can get him with FT as well
    Turner/Areola
    Trippier Estupian Cash Coufal Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Nakamba
    Hojlund Watkins Alvarez
    4mn ITB

    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sorry Porro instead of Estupian*

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hojlund in for Haaland is difficult to justify on current MUN form

  3. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    WC all good? 0.1 ITB

    Areola
    Cash Udogie Burn
    Salah Son Madders Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Anderson Taylor Kabore

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like it

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Triple TOT and AVL, wow

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very nice

  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Good move to go Pinnock > Burn -4?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can see a Brentford sheet at OT so not for a hit

  5. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Burn scoring in wrong competition

    1. speardrops - YT/X
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It was a quality header from Little Dan.

  6. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who’s tentatively thinking of dropping Haaland? I’m waiting for the next haul but after that I’m thinking of risking a change of tactics. City seem to be doing just enough to show their quality but at the moment they’re hardly setting the world on fire, quite the reverse.

    1. speardrops - YT/X
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Quality of player. team, stats and history of performances are too good to drop IMO. Would rather play 442.

    2. Magical
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I am 50/50 .. wildcarding this GW..

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Newcastle better not let this lead spill and hopefully they don't lose their heads if they lose the lead and match.

  8. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Foden to Maddison tonight before price rise? I already have Haaland and Alvarez.

    Alvarez rested tonight?

    1. speardrops - YT/X
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Easy if you're not WCing.

      Maddison plum fixtures and second best attacking returns in away matches of 2023 only to Salah. Foden xMins - garb plus just started in the UCL.

  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    City lol

  10. F4L
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ederson's save percentage though

  12. Angelic upstart
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Naive to be losing Haaland on WC?

    Team would be

    Leno areola
    Cash, udogie, colwill, trips, kabore
    Saka, Bowen, Salah, Son, Madders
    Alvarez, Watkins, Archer

    Any glaring omissions other than Haaland?

    Porro over Udogie?

    Thoughts please folks

    1. speardrops - YT/X
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Porro is miles better. I don't like Saka at all on a WC. Injured, two awful fixtures. Why not just have Fernandes/JWP/Nunez as placeholder till 10.

      Taylor/Baldock/Lamptey over Kabore.

      Rest looks great except for no Haaland haha...

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      keep Udog if you had him since 4.5. If not, then Porro.

      I wouldn't lose Haaland.

      1. speardrops - YT/X
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yes, if you got on him at 4.5 just keep I suppose but if you have spare cash it is worth it.

  13. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    just now

    City concede. Jack will ne Unforgiven.

  14. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Easy WC?

    Areola
    Trippier/Botman*/Estupinan*
    Mbeumo/Salah/Eze*/Saka*/Maddison
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Onana/Beyer/Gusto*/Osula*
    1ft 0.0ft

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Keep mbeumo for next 2?? Cheers

