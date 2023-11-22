223
223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Evening all.Best midfielder up to 7.0 to replace Mitoma?
    a)Eze
    b)Gibbs-White
    c)Mbeumo(will start Gabriel and maybe Raya)

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      C or A

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      C and you can't start Raya, he's on loan from Brentford.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        cheers my mistake.

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Have 2 FT but no standouts to sell, or bring in.

    A) Digne to Coufal (already have Areola)
    B) Gordon/Diaby to Palmer
    C) Alvarez to Solanke
    D) Stick and just lose the transfer

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      You should post your whole team, pretty much always when asking a multi-pronged question. People cant really make an informed decision otherwise. For example, you may already have 2 players from a team, and that may alter people's decision making process.

      Open Controls
      1. kanuforpresident
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        cheers, good point

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          what's your team then :p

          Open Controls
          1. kanuforpresident
            • 1 Year
            59 mins ago

            Areola
            Akanji Saliba Mitchell
            Saka Salah Gordon Mbueumo
            Darwin Alvarez Haaland (c)
            Subs: Turner, Diaby, Digne, Tsimikas

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Diabyvto Eze if you are not playing him and start him

              Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Anyone Wild carding this week? Was going to save but have mitoma & Bowen and rubbish bench cover

    Open Controls
  4. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best replacement for Bowen ?

    A) Eze
    B) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      He a certain sell you think? I personally bought at 7.1 so not keen

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      keep bowen

      Open Controls
    5. URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Pascal's Triangle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Diaby and Archer to Solanke and Soucek - have exact money before the rise?

    Have Watkins and Digne already from Villa

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      yep do it

      Open Controls
      1. Pascal's Triangle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ta BGGZ

        Open Controls
  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Got the exact funds to do but for a -8
    haaland, mitoma, 3.9m gk -> solankey, salah, allisson

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Why on earth would you boot Haaland?

      Open Controls
  7. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Hey guys, hardly even looked at my team until now, but have tried to keep up to speed regarding doubts/injuries.
    Just a little baffled as to what to do here.

    Areola
    Gabriel - Cash - Trippier
    Diaby - Son - Salah - Palmer - Diaby
    Haaland - Watkins
    ______________________________
    Turner: Archer: Zouma: Kabore

    1FT, 0.3 ITB

    To think before the International break I was considering a devent bench boost here haha! Shall be leaving that now.

    If Bowen’s out, will most likely just do Bowen > Mbuemo

    Would you play Zouma ahead of Cash or just have him on bench?

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah I would. Goals in the dpurs villa game. Bug could get assist?

      Open Controls
  8. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Right. First log on post intl break and aint looking pretty!

    Turner* Areola
    Cash** Gusto*+** Udogie** Tsimi Lascelles
    Mitoma** Bowen** Saka Salah Son
    Haaland** Alvarez Archer

    0.3 ITB / 1FT
    * = non starter
    ** = flagged

    A) WC time
    B) -4/-8 to field a team assuming 2/3 from the above are out...

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      When else are you going to use your wildcard in the next five weeks if not now?!

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Just played around with A (WC) and can just afford this:

      Cash -> James
      Gusto -> Saliba
      Udogie -> Taylor
      Mitoma -> Eze
      Bowen -> Gordon
      Alvarez -> Watkins

      So a 15 of:
      Areola Turner
      James Saliba Tsimi Lascelles Taylor
      Saka Eze Salah Son Gordon
      Archer Watkins Haaland
      0.0 ITB

      Trigger time? 9 GWS until i lose it...!

      Open Controls
      1. Zogzeg
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Very nice.
        You could squeeze another 0.3 from the cheap seats - Turner to 3.9 (seems no longer first choice) maybe Strakosha? and Taylor to Baldock (both stuck as third sub, so unlikely to play anyway, but will probably score similar points)

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Darwin over Watkins or Palmer over Gordon and upgrade Turner to your first choice keeper? Why have Areola on a WC? (As first choice anyway)

          I would wait one more week if udogie is fit. Mtioma and Bowen to Eze and take your pick and dead end it

          GW13 is not good for anyone

          Open Controls
  9. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Or -8
    alvarez, mitoma, saka -> 4.3 fwd, salah, palmer

    Open Controls
  10. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Have 2 FT but no standouts to sell, or bring in.

    Areola
    Akanji Saliba Mitchell
    Saka Salah Gordon Mbueumo
    Darwin Alvarez Haaland (c)
    Subs: Turner, Diaby, Digne, Tsimikas

    A) Digne to Coufal (already have Areola)
    B) Gordon/Diaby to Palmer
    C) Alvarez to Solanke
    D) Stick and just lose the transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Maybe downgrade Diaby to Palmer? Frees up some funds and Villa fixtures not great now

      Open Controls
  11. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best move here? 1 FT, 0.1 ITB

    Areola
    Cash* Gabriel Guehi
    Salah Son Bowen* Diaby
    Haaland* Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Tsimikas Taylor Anderson*

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bowen to Eze and Diabybto Mbeumo next week

      Open Controls
  12. Hot Fuzz
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hi everyone, who do you guys put the armband on this gameweek?

    Also what do you guys predict in the city pool game score wise?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Son C for me.

      Tight game between City vs Pool imo

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son
      2-1 City

      Open Controls
    4. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka for me

      Open Controls
  13. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Planning to transfer some mids only

    Salah, Son, Bowen, Diaby, Hwang

    2FTs 0.2 itb

    A) Hwang -> Palmer, forget Eze
    B) Son+Hwang -> Mbuemo+Eze, next week Diaby-> Saka
    C) something else?

    Open Controls
  14. Coaly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Watkins Mitoma to:

    a) Solanke Szobozlai
    b) Darwin Mbuemo
    c) Solanke Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Why would you boot Watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. Coaly
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Rubbish

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wouldn’t want to lose Watkins but Mitoma to Mbeumo yes

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    For this week only, which duo???

    A- Pope and Guehi
    Or
    B- Johnstone and Saliba

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gordon or Palmer on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree. Newcastle finding it tough atm

        Open Controls
  17. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Looks likely that Mbeumo will rise today

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Maybe, maybe not. He's got a tough fixture but most serious players will buy him the week after anyway so rising a couple of times for sure.

      Open Controls
  18. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Gordon to Mbuemo for free? Got exact cash. Have to go tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      got any other issues? Feels like a luxury trade

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No mate. Only Haaland who is flagged and I'll just play Archer if any issues

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gordon oop with Wilson and Isak out.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        True but apparently Isak is fit and if he rises I can't make the transfer in one move . I would have to downgrade someone else . Annoying being forced into it but it could mean having to go without Mbuemo

        Open Controls
    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who's changing in price for this urgency?

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Mbuemo. I don't think he will rise but can't take risk

        Open Controls
        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          If he doesn't rise tonight he surely will tomorrow. You can save the FT this week and buy him for LUT with two ft at a higher price or else get him tonight so.

          Open Controls
  19. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Need to decide tonight, so help very much appreciated:

    Should i WC Y/N? (wasnt holding it for anything particular apart from maybe pre Jan blanks / doubles)

    WC team would be:
    Areola Turner
    James Saliba Tsimi Lascelles Turner
    Saka Son Salah Eze Gordon/Palmer (?)
    Watkins Archer Haaland

    Players out would =
    Cash
    Udogie
    Gusto
    Mitoma
    Bowen
    Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I would.

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        On a WC I wouldn't have James. Not going into Xmas.

        Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      A good time to but I'd get players who will not likely be rotated especially over December.

      I'd also avoid James like the plague

      Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I don't like that WC though

      Lascelles , Tsimi, Turner, James are all definitely rotation risks. Botman is training , Turner is dropped, Areola is a nightmare, Tsimi could be a mistake away from losing his place

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wait until GW14 and dead end ot. Even with a -4. What if Son is crap? Arsenal are no good. Nunez get 2 .

        I think you wait one more week. We will all have bad GWs anyway

        Open Controls
  20. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Anyone know about cash injury?
    Cash to guehi or burn to guehi?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No injury. Twitter says he's training. Flagged as missed IB.

      Open Controls
  21. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Personally think Salah is the standout captain this week. Hopefully we get news Nunez starts and that would be enough for me. His record against City is incredible and to be honest, whoever they play LB will struggle against him.

    Open Controls
    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      I think Gvardiol will keep him quiet most of the game. Sure he'll have a few chances though (hopefully, as an owner).

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        Gvardiol will struggle as he will make it a straight race instead of showing Salah on to his right. Ake would be a better fit but Salah has had the better of him too tbf.

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Gvardiol ain't a one trick pony, but then he may not even play. Should have said 'could' not 'will'.

          Open Controls
          1. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yes, could. My opinion of course. Hopefully a cracking game

            GL for the gameweek

            Open Controls
            1. Øgaard it's Haa…
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Yes, looking forward to it. GL yourself.

              Open Controls
  22. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Seems a bit odd that thousands have bought Mbuemo for GW13, just to bench him. Why not wait another GW?

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who's benching him? 352 against the form Gabriel is in + Ramsdale under the lights? Screams points.

      Open Controls
      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        It's called Fantasy for a reason, I guess. GL 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not sure about that. Arsenal have the best defence in the league and are particularly stingy away from home.

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      You got info that says all buyers are benching him or just assuming they will? Lots will think they can play him.

      Open Controls
      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, obvs! With such optimism I'm sure some will even captain him. Haha!

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      You prefer Archer (BOU) to Mbeumo (ARS) this week? I think I do.

      Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      He's going to blank this week but I don't mind. Getting him in early for 14-17.

      Open Controls
      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He may do well v LUT & SHU but I reckon that's about it before Xmas.

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Or the New Year even.

          Open Controls
  23. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Need Bowen replacement.

    Eze or Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Wait for confirmation first.

      Out of those, Eze. Moving into Xmas I wouldn't want to own Martinelli.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Eze's a 3 GW pick. Martinelli's a longer hold

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Mbeumo is a 4 gw pick. 3 is shirt. Depends on you appetite. Martinelli hasn't been great

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Short

          Open Controls
        2. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Mbeumo's a hold all the way until GW 20.

          And the signs are there that Martinelli's going to bang soon, especially with a healthy Jesus around.

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            True

            Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      If I have to sell him I'm pretty tempted to downgrade him all the way to Palmer. Would let me get Trippier in.

      Open Controls
    5. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Rotate Eze & Sterling GWs 13-16.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Really eze to Sterling gw16? Lol

        Open Controls
  24. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Does team/bench look ok or would you use second free transfer anywhere such as Nketiah to Archer?

    Areola
    Livramento Gabriel Guehi
    Salah Son (c) Saka Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Strakosha Cash Nketiah Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd wait Dunas until Spurs and Arsenal have played. Two could come in handy next week to see if you go 343 or 352

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers-sounds sensible play

        Open Controls
    2. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Roll with it bank the FT to have two later

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  25. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Early transfer made to switch Ferguson to Solanke. Is it worth -4 bringing in Eze/Mbeumo for injured Bowen or just sub-in Archer for the one weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sub in Archer and get Mbeumo next

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can't see Eze ir Meumbo getting much more than 6. 10 if you are really lucky

        Open Controls
        1. Headers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers! Yeah doesn’t look too much to be gained.. only might get a jump on prices but can’t chase them every week

          Open Controls
  26. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Saliba Cash, Porro (Tsimikas Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Diaby Adringa
    Haaland Alvarez (Pedro)

    DA. iaby to Eze this week to crazy need money and get rid of Brighton)
    Pedro to Darwin and one of Son and Saka to Mbeumo next week and play 343 until GW20.

    Isak.or Nkunku coming back for Alvarez and haaland to Watkins GW18

    B Or sell Cash to Lacelles and Disby for Mbeumo next week.

    ON A at the moment despite losing Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Planning to WC at the moment after GW19. As it says play Wildcard by 30th December .so I assume by GW20

      Open Controls
  27. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka Saliba Martinelli triple up…

    Too much?

    Liking martinelli’s chances as differential with Jesus back.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      At the moment yes. With all the midfield options

      Open Controls
      1. Headers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Plenty other fish in the sea… make Martinelli one of the cheaper options spread the cash to strengthen elsewhere

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Saka is nailed. I think Arsenal play every midweek until the new year

          Open Controls
  28. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do this slot with 2ft and 0.0itb? Udogie out and save another ft?

    Areola
    Schär Udogie Cash
    Salah Son Saka Diaby Gordon
    Haaland Darwin

    Turner Archer Kabore Tsimikas

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.