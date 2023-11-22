The November international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with nations from the Americas the last in action.
Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.
As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 13, game-time and distance travelled are also possible worries.
A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more here as we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.
As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.
MOST MINUTES PLAYED
Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.
Anyone listed has played 150 minutes or more, although injury time is not included.
|Player
|Team
|Minutes played
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|270
|Alfie Dorrington
|Spurs
|211
|Edson Alvarez
|West Ham
|210
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|196
|Calum Scanlon
|Liverpool
|186
|Mohamed Elneny, Karl Hein, Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|180
|Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|180
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|180
|Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|180
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|180
|Johann Berg Gudmundsson, James Trafford
|Burnley
|180
|Eddie Beach, Moises Caicedo, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochukwu
|Chelsea
|180
|Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi
|Crystal Palace
|180
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|180
|Calvin Bassey, Bobby DeCordova-Reid, Luke Harris, Alex Iwobi, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|180
|Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|180
|Marvelous Nakamba
|Luton
|180
|Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|180
|Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|180
|Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Moussa Niakhate, Matt Turner, Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Nottm Forest
|180
|Ben Davies, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal
|Spurs
|180
|Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tomas Soucek
|West Ham
|180
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|179
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|174
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|174
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|173
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|172
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|171
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|169
|Connor Roberts
|Burnley
|169
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|169
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|168
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Newcastle
|168
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|167
|Facundo Pellistri
|Newcastle
|165
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|163
|Idrissa Gana Gueye
|Everton
|163
|Darwin Nunez
|Liverpool
|163
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|160
|Julian Alvarez
|Man City
|158
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|157
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|156
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Arsenal
|154
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|150
|Ben Doak
|Liverpool
|150
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|150
Manuel Akanji (£4.9m) started and finished all three of Switzerland’s games over the break. His national side had to cram in an extra match due to the postponement of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel last month.
West Ham’s Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) not only has to contend with a long-haul flight back but he also had to go to extra-time and penalties with Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were the only sides who didn’t have a single squad member playing 180 minutes or more, which will be of blessed relief to Eddie Howe in particular given the injury problems that the Magpies have.
Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) both got three hours of game-time with their respective countries, although have ample time to rest up before Gameweek 13.
Of perhaps more concern would be the two starts handed to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli (£7.8m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.8m), Julian Alvarez (£7.1m), Luis Diaz (£7.4m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) – more of which in the section below.
ANY LATE RETURNEES?
There were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As well as a cluster of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America, there were CONCACAF Nations League games going on in North America.
The players below will likely be the last ones to return to their respective clubs, not resuming training until Thursday or Friday, so Gameweek 13 pitch-time may be a worry.
|Country
|Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT)
|Players (minutes played in final international match)
|Argentina
|Brazil (Nov 22, 12.30am)
|E. Martinez (90), Enzo (70), Mac Allister (90), J. Alvarez (78), Montiel (0), Romero (90), Lo Celso (70)
|Brazil
|Brazil (Nov 22, 12.30am)
|Gabriel (72), Martinelli (78), Jesus (90), Luiz (12), Pedro (0), Alisson (90), Guimaraes (78), Joelinton (9), Royal (90)
|Colombia
|Paraguay (Nov 21, 11pm)
|Sinisterra (0), Lerma (90), Diaz (81)
|Ecuador
|Ecuador (Nov 21, 11.30pm)
|Caicedo (90)
|Jamaica
|Canada (Nov 22, 1.30am)
|Bailey (89), Pinnock (90), DeCordova-Reid (90), Antonio (inj)
|Mexico
|Mexico (Nov 22, 3.30am)
|Jimenez (0), E. Alvarez (120)
|Uruguay
|Uruguay (Nov 21, 11.30pm)
|Darwin (73), Pellistri (77), Bentancur (86)
FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE
ARSENAL
- Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kai Havertz – Germany – 90 + 77 = 167
- Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 0 + 90 = 90
- Jorginho – Italy – 62 + 71 = 133
- Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 82 + 72 = 154
- Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – 90 + 78 = 168
- Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- David Raya – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90
- Declan Rice – England – 29 + 90 = 119
- Bukayo Saka – England – 45 + 84 = 129
- William Saliba – France – 9 + 90 = 99
- Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 0 + 76 = 76
- Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 23 + 90 = 113
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 86
ASTON VILLA
- Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 90 + 89 = 179
- Boubacar Kamara – France – 23 + 0 = 23
- Ezri Konsa – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 8 + 12 = 20
- Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 79 = 169
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 90 + 45 = 135
- Pau Torres – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90
- Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso – 83 + 45 = 128
- Ollie Watkins – England – 0 + 58 = 58
- Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 28 + 71 = 99
BOURNEMOUTH
- David Brooks – Wales – 50 + 28 = 78
- Ryan Christie – Scotland – 45 + 19 = 64
- Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 57 + 0 = 57
- Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 0 = 90
- Kieffer Moore – Wales – 90 + 6 = 96
- Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – 90 + 90 = 180
- Andrei Radu – Romania – 0 + 0 = 0
- Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 73 + 65 = 138
- Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 45 + 0 = 45
- Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 27 + 89 = 116
- Mark Travers – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = 45
- Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90
BRENTFORD
- Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0* = 90
- Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0
- Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 70 + 44 = 114
- Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 45 + 61 = 106
- Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 90 + 32 = 122
- Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 45 + 0 = 45
- Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 73 + 45 = 118
- Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90
- Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – 76 + 69 = 145
- Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 90 + 51 = 141
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 84 + 66 = 150
- Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 55 + 24 = 79
- Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 45 + 0 = 45
- Pascal Gross – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 60 + 27 + 45 = 132
- Joao Pedro – Brazil – 63 + 0 = 63
- Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
BURNLEY
- Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – 90 + 6 = 96
- Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 69 + 15 + 28 = 112
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Sander Berge – Norway – 45 + 90 = 135
- Darko Churlinov – North Macedonia – 18 + 0 = 18
- Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 36 = 126
- Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – 0 + 34 = 34
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 89 + 0 = 89
- Connor Roberts – Wales – 79 + 90 = 169
- James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
CHELSEA
- Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180
- Axel Disasi – France – 0 + 5 = 5
- Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 90 + 70 = 160
- Conor Gallagher – England – 45 + 0 = 45
- Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 27 + 16 = 43
- Ian Maatsen – Netherlands under-21s – 47 + 90 = 137
- Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90
- Cole Palmer – England – 29 + 6 = 35
- Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ronnie Stutter – England under-19s – 30 + 63 + 45 = 138
- Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 82 + 81 = 163
- Cheick Doucoure – Mali – 90 + 0 = 90
- Marc Guehi – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 7 + 90 = 97
- Chris Richards – USA – 0 + 0 = 0
- Joe Whitworth – England under-20s – 0 + 0 = 0
EVERTON
- Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-21s – 82 + 90 = 172
- Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – 83 + 90 = 173
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 73 + 90 = 163
- Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90
- Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 79 + 90 = 169
- Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 90 = 180
FULHAM
- Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 12 + 90 = 102
- Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 0 + 0 = 0
- Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 32 + 0 = 32
- Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 45 + 76 = 121
- Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 90 = 180
- Antonee Robinson – USA – 90 + 90 = 180
- Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90
- Harry Wilson – Wales – 66 + 80 = 146
LIVERPOOL
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 90 + 84 =174
- Alisson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Luke Chambers – England under-20s – 9 + 60 = 69
- Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 81 = 171
- Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 60 + 90 = 150
- Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Wataru Endo – Japan – 0 + 83 = 83
- Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 69 + 13 = 82
- Diogo Jota – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = 45
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 90 + 73 = 163
- Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 8 + 90 = 98
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180
- Calum Scanlon – England under-19s – 90 + 27 + 69 = 186
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 45 = 135
LUTON TOWN
- Jacob Brown – Scotland – 0 + 70 = 70
- Joe Johnson – England under-17s – 0 + 76 + 0 + 0 = 76
- Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – 45 + 0* = 45
- Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0
- Tom Lockyer – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90
- Marveous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 90 + 90 = 180
MANCHESTER CITY
- Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 80 + 78 = 158
- Oscar Bobb – Norway – 67 + 89 = 156
- Ruben Dias – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 0 + 90 = 90
- Phil Foden – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jack Grealish – England – 0 + 84 = 84
- Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Erling Haaland – Norway – 45 + 0* = 45
- Rico Lewis – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Kalvin Phillips – England – 0 + 6 = 6
- Rodri – Spain – 0 + 86 = 86
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 60 + 62 = 122
- Kyle Walker – England – 45 + 90 = 135
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – 90
- Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 90 + 57 = 147
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 67 + 90 = 157
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kobbie Mainoo – England under-19s – 30 + 76 + 90 = 196
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Andre Onana – Cameroon – 81 + 0* = 81
- Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 88 + 77 = 165
- Marcus Rashford – England – 61 + 6 = 67
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 0 = 90
- Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 90 + 78 = 168
- Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 90 + 30 = 120
- Joelinton – Brazil – 0 + 9 = 9
- Emil Krafth – Sweden – 30 + 90 = 120
- Tino Livramento – England under-21s – 90 + 45 = 135
- Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Kieran Trippier – England – 90 + 0* = 90
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- Ola Aina – Nigeria – 6 + 45 = 51
- Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180
- Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – 59 + 0* = 59
- Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 0 = 0
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 65 = 65
- Orel Mangala – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135
- Scott McKenna – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 = 90
- Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 64 + 0 = 64
- Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 90 = 180
- Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 84 = 174
- Chris Wood – New Zealand – 45 + 60 = 105
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- George Baldock – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90
- Yaser Larouci – Algeria – 90 + 0 = 90
- James McAtee – England under-21s – 74 + 20 = 94
- Ryan One – Scotland under-19s – 63 + 0 = 63
- Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 38 + 78 = 116
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay – 28 + 86 = 114
- Yves Bissouma – Mali – 0 + 62 = 62
- Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 60 + 14 + 54 = 128
- Alfie Dorrington – England under-19s – 90 + 76 + 45 = 211
- Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 + 29 = 119
- Brennan Johnson – Wales – 40 + 90 = 130
- Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 10 + 70 = 80
- Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 71 + 14 + 45 = 130
- Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- Emerson Royal – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 63 + 74 = 137
- Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0
WEST HAM UNITED
- Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90
- Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 90 + 120 = 210
- Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 21 + 0* = 21
- Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jarrod Bowen – England – 0 + 0* = 0
- Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0* = 90
- Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 45 = 135
- Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
- Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – 0 + 90 = 90
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 77 + 73 = 150
- Toti Gomes – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 70 + 72 = 142
- Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – 27 + 9 = 36
- Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Mario Lemina – Gabon – 68 + 0 = 68
- Jose Sa – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 29
*indicates played the first match for their country before departing through injury, illness or personal reasons
2 hours, 44 mins ago
Evening all.Best midfielder up to 7.0 to replace Mitoma?
a)Eze
b)Gibbs-White
c)Mbeumo(will start Gabriel and maybe Raya)