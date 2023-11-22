The November international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with nations from the Americas the last in action.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 13, game-time and distance travelled are also possible worries.

A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more here as we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.

Anyone listed has played 150 minutes or more, although injury time is not included.

Player Team Minutes played Manuel Akanji Man City 270 Alfie Dorrington Spurs 211 Edson Alvarez West Ham 210 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 196 Calum Scanlon Liverpool 186 Mohamed Elneny, Karl Hein, Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 180 Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen Aston Villa 180 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 180 Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock Brentford 180 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 180 Johann Berg Gudmundsson, James Trafford Burnley 180 Eddie Beach, Moises Caicedo, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea 180 Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 180 Jordan Pickford Everton 180 Calvin Bassey, Bobby DeCordova-Reid, Luke Harris, Alex Iwobi, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson Fulham 180 Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 180 Marvelous Nakamba Luton 180 Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol Man City 180 Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay Man Utd 180 Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Moussa Niakhate, Matt Turner, Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottm Forest 180 Ben Davies, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal Spurs 180 Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tomas Soucek West Ham 180 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 179 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 174 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 174 Youssef Chermiti Everton 173 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 172 Luis Diaz Liverpool 171 John McGinn Aston Villa 169 Connor Roberts Burnley 169 Nathan Patterson Everton 169 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 168 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 168 Kai Havertz Arsenal 167 Facundo Pellistri Newcastle 165 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 163 Idrissa Gana Gueye Everton 163 Darwin Nunez Liverpool 163 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 160 Julian Alvarez Man City 158 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 157 Oscar Bobb Man City 156 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 154 Simon Adingra Brighton 150 Ben Doak Liverpool 150 Matt Doherty Wolves 150

Manuel Akanji (£4.9m) started and finished all three of Switzerland’s games over the break. His national side had to cram in an extra match due to the postponement of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel last month.

West Ham’s Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) not only has to contend with a long-haul flight back but he also had to go to extra-time and penalties with Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were the only sides who didn’t have a single squad member playing 180 minutes or more, which will be of blessed relief to Eddie Howe in particular given the injury problems that the Magpies have.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) both got three hours of game-time with their respective countries, although have ample time to rest up before Gameweek 13.

Of perhaps more concern would be the two starts handed to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli (£7.8m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.8m), Julian Alvarez (£7.1m), Luis Diaz (£7.4m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) – more of which in the section below.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

There were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As well as a cluster of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America, there were CONCACAF Nations League games going on in North America.

The players below will likely be the last ones to return to their respective clubs, not resuming training until Thursday or Friday, so Gameweek 13 pitch-time may be a worry.

Country Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in GMT) Players (minutes played in final international match) Argentina Brazil (Nov 22, 12.30am) E. Martinez (90), Enzo (70), Mac Allister (90), J. Alvarez (78), Montiel (0), Romero (90), Lo Celso (70) Brazil Brazil (Nov 22, 12.30am) Gabriel (72), Martinelli (78), Jesus (90), Luiz (12), Pedro (0), Alisson (90), Guimaraes (78), Joelinton (9), Royal (90) Colombia Paraguay (Nov 21, 11pm) Sinisterra (0), Lerma (90), Diaz (81) Ecuador Ecuador (Nov 21, 11.30pm) Caicedo (90) Jamaica Canada (Nov 22, 1.30am) Bailey (89), Pinnock (90), DeCordova-Reid (90), Antonio (inj) Mexico Mexico (Nov 22, 3.30am) Jimenez (0), E. Alvarez (120) Uruguay Uruguay (Nov 21, 11.30pm) Darwin (73), Pellistri (77), Bentancur (86)

FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180

– Egypt – 90 + 90 = Kai Havertz – Germany – 90 + 77 = 167

– Germany – 90 + 77 = Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Estonia – 90 + 90 = Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 0 + 90 = 90

– Brazil – 0 + 90 = Jorginho – Italy – 62 + 71 = 133

– Italy – 62 + 71 = Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 90 = Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 82 + 72 = 154

– Brazil – 82 + 72 = Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – 90 + 78 = 168

– Brazil – 90 + 78 = Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = David Raya – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90

– Spain – 90 + 0 = Declan Rice – England – 29 + 90 = 119

– England – 29 + 90 = Bukayo Saka – England – 45 + 84 = 129

– England – 45 + 84 = William Saliba – France – 9 + 90 = 99

– France – 9 + 90 = Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 0 + 76 = 76

– Japan – 0 + 76 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 23 + 90 = 113

– Belgium – 23 + 90 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 86

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 90 + 89 = 179

– Jamaica – 90 + 89 = Boubacar Kamara – France – 23 + 0 = 23

– France – 23 + 0 = Ezri Konsa – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 8 + 12 = 20

– Brazil – 8 + 12 = Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 79 = 169

– Scotland – 90 + 79 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 90 + 45 = 135

– Belgium – 90 + 45 = Pau Torres – Spain – 90 + 0 = 90

– Spain – 90 + 0 = Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso – 83 + 45 = 128

– Burkina Faso – 83 + 45 = Ollie Watkins – England – 0 + 58 = 58

– England – 0 + 58 = Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 28 + 71 = 99

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – 50 + 28 = 78

– Wales – 50 + 28 = Ryan Christie – Scotland – 45 + 19 = 64

– Scotland – 45 + 19 = Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 57 + 0 = 57

– Hungary – 57 + 0 = Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 0 = 90

– Wales – 90 + 0 = Kieffer Moore – Wales – 90 + 6 = 96

– Wales – 90 + 6 = Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – 90 + 90 = 180

– Burkina Faso – 90 + 90 = Andrei Radu – Romania – 0 + 0 = 0

– Romania – 0 + 0 = Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 73 + 65 = 138

– Ghana – 73 + 65 = Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 45 + 0 = 45

– Colombia – 45 + 0 = Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 27 + 89 = 116

– Ivory Coast – 27 + 89 = Mark Travers – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = 45

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0* = 90

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 0* = Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 = Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 70 + 44 = 114

– Iran – 70 + 44 = Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 45 + 61 = 106

– Denmark – 45 + 61 = Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 90 + 32 = 122

– Cameroon – 90 + 32 = Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 45 + 0 = 45

– Denmark – 45 + 0 = Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 73 + 45 = 118

– Nigeria – 73 + 45 = Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90

– Albania – 0 + 90 = Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – 76 + 69 = 145

– DR Congo – 76 + 69 = Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 90 + 51 = 141

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 84 + 66 = 150

– Ivory Coast – 84 + 66 = Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 55 + 24 = 79

– Republic of Ireland – 55 + 24 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 45 + 0 = 45

– Scotland – 45 + 0 = Pascal Gross – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 = Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 60 + 27 + 45 = 132

– England under-19s – 60 + 27 + 45 = Joao Pedro – Brazil – 63 + 0 = 63

– Brazil – 63 + 0 = Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

BURNLEY

Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – 90 + 6 = 96

– Belgium – 90 + 6 = Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 69 + 15 + 28 = 112

– Switzerland – 69 + 15 + 28 = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Iceland – 90 + 90 = Sander Berge – Norway – 45 + 90 = 135

– Norway – 45 + 90 = Darko Churlinov – North Macedonia – 18 + 0 = 18

– North Macedonia – 18 + 0 = Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 36 = 126

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 36 = Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – 0 + 34 = 34

– Italy under-21s – 0 + 34 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 89 + 0 = 89

– Republic of Ireland – 89 + 0 = Connor Roberts – Wales – 79 + 90 = 169

– Wales – 79 + 90 = James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

CHELSEA

Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– Finland under-21s – 0 + 90 = Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ecuador – 90 + 90 = Axel Disasi – France – 0 + 5 = 5

– France – 0 + 5 = Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 90 + 70 = 160

– Argentina – 90 + 70 = Conor Gallagher – England – 45 + 0 = 45

– England – 45 + 0 = Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 27 + 16 = 43

– Senegal – 27 + 16 = Ian Maatsen – Netherlands under-21s – 47 + 90 = 137

– Netherlands under-21s – 47 + 90 = Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 = Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90

– Ukraine – Cole Palmer – England – 29 + 6 = 35

– England – 29 + 6 = Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Serbia – 0 + 0 = Ronnie Stutter – England under-19s – 30 + 63 + 45 = 138

– England under-19s – 30 + 63 + 45 = Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 82 + 81 = 163

– Ghana – 82 + 81 = Cheick Doucoure – Mali – 90 + 0 = 90

– Mali – 90 + 0 = Marc Guehi – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 7 + 90 = 97

– Colombia – 7 + 90 = Chris Richards – USA – 0 + 0 = 0

– USA – 0 + 0 = Joe Whitworth – England under-20s – 0 + 0 = 0

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-21s – 82 + 90 = 172

– England under-21s – 82 + 90 = Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – 83 + 90 = 173

– Portugal under-20s – 83 + 90 = Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 73 + 90 = 163

– Senegal – 73 + 90 = Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90

– Ukraine – Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 79 + 90 = 169

– Scotland – 79 + 90 = Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 90 = 180

FULHAM

Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Senegal – 0 + 0 = Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 12 + 90 = 102

– Belgium – 12 + 90 = Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 0 + 0 = 0

– Canada – 0 + 0 = Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales under-21s – 90 + 90 = Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 32 + 0 = 32

– Mexico – 32 + 0 = Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 45 + 76 = 121

– Serbia – 45 + 76 = Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Antonee Robinson – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90

– Slovakia – 0 + 90 = Harry Wilson – Wales – 66 + 80 = 146

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 90 + 84 = 174

– England – 90 + 84 = Alisson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Luke Chambers – England under-20s – 9 + 60 = 69

– England under-20s – 9 + 60 = Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 81 = 171

– Colombia – 90 + 81 = Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 60 + 90 = 150

– Scotland under-21s – 60 + 90 = Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 = Wataru Endo – Japan – 0 + 83 = 83

– Japan – 0 + 83 = Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 69 + 13 = 82

– Netherlands – 69 + 13 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = 45

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 45 = Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 90 + 73 = 163

– Uruguay – 90 + 73 = Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 8 + 90 = 98

– England under-21s – 8 + 90 = Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180

– Egypt – 90 + 90 = Calum Scanlon – England under-19s – 90 + 27 + 69 = 186

– England under-19s – 90 + 27 + 69 = Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180

– Hungary – 90 + 90 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90

– Greece – 90 + 0 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 45 = 135

LUTON TOWN

Jacob Brown – Scotland – 0 + 70 = 70

– Scotland – 0 + 70 = Joe Johnson – England under-17s – 0 + 76 + 0 + 0 = 76

– England under-17s – 0 + 76 + 0 + 0 = Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – 45 + 0* = 45

– Burkina Faso – 45 + 0* = Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 = Tom Lockyer – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 = Marveous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Switzerland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 80 + 78 = 158

– Argentina – 80 + 78 = Oscar Bobb – Norway – 67 + 89 = 156

– Norway – 67 + 89 = Ruben Dias – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 0 + 90 = 90

– Belgium – 0 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = Jack Grealish – England – 0 + 84 = 84

– England – 0 + 84 = Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Croatia – 90 + 90 = Erling Haaland – Norway – 45 + 0* = 45

– Norway – 45 + 0* = Rico Lewis – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 0 + 6 = 6

– England – 0 + 6 = Rodri – Spain – 0 + 86 = 86

– Spain – 0 + 86 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 60 + 62 = 122

– Portugal – 60 + 62 = Kyle Walker – England – 45 + 90 = 135

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – 90

– Morocco – Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 90 + 57 = 147

– Turkey – 90 + 57 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 67 + 90 = 157

– Portugal – 67 + 90 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = Kobbie Mainoo – England under-19s – 30 + 76 + 90 = 196

– England under-19s – 30 + 76 + 90 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Andre Onana – Cameroon – 81 + 0* = 81

– Cameroon – 81 + 0* = Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 88 + 77 = 165

– Uruguay – 88 + 77 = Marcus Rashford – England – 61 + 6 = 67

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 0 = 90

– Slovakia – 90 + 0 = Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 90 + 78 = 168

– Brazil – 90 + 78 = Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 90 + 30 = 120

– England under-20s – 90 + 30 = Joelinton – Brazil – 0 + 9 = 9

– Brazil – 0 + 9 = Emil Krafth – Sweden – 30 + 90 = 120

– Sweden – 30 + 90 = Tino Livramento – England under-21s – 90 + 45 = 135

– England under-21s – 90 + 45 = Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Switzerland – 0 + 0 + 0 = Kieran Trippier – England – 90 + 0* = 90

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina – Nigeria – 6 + 45 = 51

– Nigeria – 6 + 45 = Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – 59 + 0* = 59

– Nigeria – 59 + 0* = Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 0 = 0

– USA – 0 + 0 = Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 65 = 65

– Senegal – 0 + 65 = Orel Mangala – Belgium – 45 + 90 = 135

– Belgium – 45 + 90 = Scott McKenna – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 = 90

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 = Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 64 + 0 = 64

– Ivory Coast – 64 + 0 = Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 84 = 174

– Wales – 90 + 84 = Chris Wood – New Zealand – 45 + 60 = 105

SHEFFIELD UNITED

George Baldock – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90

– Greece – 90 + 0 = Yaser Larouci – Algeria – 90 + 0 = 90

– Algeria – 90 + 0 = James McAtee – England under-21s – 74 + 20 = 94

– England under-21s – 74 + 20 = Ryan One – Scotland under-19s – 63 + 0 = 63

– Scotland under-19s – 63 + 0 = Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 38 + 78 = 116

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay – 28 + 86 = 114

– Uruguay – 28 + 86 = Yves Bissouma – Mali – 0 + 62 = 62

– Mali – 0 + 62 = Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 60 + 14 + 54 = 128

– England under-19s – 60 + 14 + 54 = Alfie Dorrington – England under-19s – 90 + 76 + 45 = 211

– England under-19s – 90 + 76 + 45 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180

– South Korea – 90 + 90 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 + 29 = 119

– Denmark – 90 + 29 = Brennan Johnson – Wales – 40 + 90 = 130

– Wales – 40 + 90 = Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 10 + 70 = 80

– Argentina – 10 + 70 = Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 71 + 14 + 45 = 130

– England under-19s – 71 + 14 + 45 = Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = Emerson Royal – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 63 + 74 = 137

– Senegal – 63 + 74 = Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90

– Morocco – Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 90 + 120 = 210

– Mexico – 90 + 120 = Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 21 + 0* = 21

– Jamaica – 21 + 0* = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Jarrod Bowen – England – 0 + 0* = 0

– England – 0 + 0* = Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0* = 90

– Czech Republic – 90 + 0* = Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 45 = 135

– Ghana – 90 + 45 = Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – 0 + 90 = 90

– Algeria – 0 + 90 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 77 + 73 = 150

– Republic of Ireland – 77 + 73 = Toti Gomes – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 70 + 72 = 142

– South Korea – 70 + 72 = Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – 27 + 9 = 36

– Austria – 27 + 9 = Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Mario Lemina – Gabon – 68 + 0 = 68

– Gabon – 68 + 0 = Jose Sa – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 29

*indicates played the first match for their country before departing through injury, illness or personal reasons