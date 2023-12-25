7
  fantasykid
    12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Merry Christmas Everyone!

  I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) Lascelles, I have Trippier
    B) Gabriel
    C) Walker
    D) Archer

  The Big Fella
    7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Plan was Tsimikas to Gabriel, Saliba to Bratihwait and Solanke to Haaland. Tsimikas fall last night means I am 0.1 out now. Watkins to Haaland and keep double Arsenal defence? Any 4 or 3.9 defenders who play and do well? I am so annoyed with myself I was fannying around yesterday and decided to wait until today before pulling the trigger. Alternatively I could get Gomes for Liverpool?

  FreddyP3
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Will man city have press conference before deadline?

  Bubbles1985
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Merry Xmas FPLers!

    Xmas bench is looking awful with Palmer, Tsimikas and Lamptey sitting on it...!

  g40steve
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Merry Christmas

    g40steve
      5 Years
      just now

      FFS what’s the christmas tree emogi!

