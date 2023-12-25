Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face the final furlong with a quickening pace as two Gameweeks get underway over the next seven days to close off the festive period.

The uncertain status of City’s Norwegian Erling Haaland (£13.9m) shrouds the armband conversation in mystery ahead of Gameweek 19 with assets from Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, instead, among the prime contenders.

We also put a range of differential options under the microscope for the ownership adverse amongst us.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES