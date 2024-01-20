With no 3pm matches this afternoon, there’s a bit of a lull in between Premier League games.

Before we get to the Brentford v Nottingham Forest fixture at 17:30 GMT, we’re bringing you a bonus article.

We’re only just past the halfway point of 2023/24, so there’s still plenty to play for in terms of overall Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rank and mini-league glory, especially with potentially season-defining Blank and Double Gameweeks to come.

We asked a handful of our regular contributors, who are having seasons of contrasting fortunes, for their tips on how to go about improving rank – and what their own aspirations are in the remaining four months.

Tom Freeman, five-time top 1k finisher and ranked at 400k going into Gameweek 21

“There will be plenty of opportunities to gain rank if you play well.

“To do that, I think you have to plan further ahead than you normally would, while also trying to stay ahead of the curve. Chip strategies don’t have to be set in stone, but it’s a good idea to have a look at the fixtures and think about different scenarios.

“That starts now, with a double for Manchester City and Brentford, possible doubles for Liverpool and Luton, and a Blank Gameweek 26 for potentially Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Luton.

“As such, I wouldn’t use transfers to make sideways moves. Instead, focus on players who really improve your squad, be it Erling Haaland in Gameweek 22 (if he’s fit) or a much cheaper player from a team with a forthcoming double.

“The second half of the season usually rewards engaged managers and by the time we reach Gameweek 22, we should have a lot more information, allowing us to plan properly.

“As for my own aspirations, I was ranked around 400k going into Gameweek 21, which was 50-ish points off my top 50k target. Providing I don’t bench any more Cole Palmer hauls, it should be doable!”

Pras, four-time top 10k finisher and sitting at 139k in the world going into Gameweek 21

“I am currently just under 140k and think this is a good enough rank to aim for a top 10k finish if luck goes my way.

“I don’t think managers above or below this should play differently, to be frank. The second half of the season typically carries more than 50% of the points due to chips and doubles, therefore it is far too early to be “chasing” points.

“Make good picks and decisions, look longer term than usual (due to various blank/double permutations), stay engaged – and hope to get lucky!”

Lateriser, three-time top 200 finisher, two-time Indian champion and ranked at 330k heading into Gameweek 21

“We’re slowly getting into Blanks and Doubles season. Traditionally, this is the period of the season where engaged managers should make gains given all the permutations and combinations in play. Even with the potential upcoming blanks and doubles, there is multiple ‘variety’ at play where I reckon you can choose one of many paths.

“One of the most important pieces of advice I can give you before you move into Blank and Double Gameweek season is something you’re going to hear a lot irrespective and that is: ‘Everything is team dependant’.

“You’re going to see a lot of people, especially content creators, come up with multiple chip strategies. My advice to you would be soak it all in, learn the reasoning behind it but then, don’t get lazy, get onto an FPL planner or use a pen and paper and curve multiple routes of your own. There isn’t anything like an ‘ideal’ chip strategy as so much of it is dependent on your team. Soak in as much information as you can and always try absorbing the ‘factors to consider’. And after that, it just is important that you consider and look at multiple routes.

“Once we get all the relevant information, committing early to a chip strategy can pay its own dividends as you’re making your moves that keep everything in mind. It has led to FPL managers having really good finishes in the second half of the season.

“I was sitting at 160k midway through the Liverpool v Newcastle match in Gameweek 20 but ended the Gameweek at 330k. This tells me that things are still very tight and I am currently 32 points away from the 100k mark. My immediate target is to get there soon enough and hopefully end the season around the 10k mark.”

ZoumasBloomers, currently ranked at 6k and leading the Mods and Cons mini-league. Has three other top 10,000 finishes.

“Personally, I’m trying to avoid overthinking this year. I’m keeping my ear to the ground in the week, but making sure I have a few possible moves just before deadline so I’m not getting blinkered on just one idea. It sometimes even helps if price rises cost me my first choice over the week.

“I’ll happily take any rank inside the top 10k with the sheer volumes of knowledgeable players these days, so I’ll likely avoid risks for a month or two and then attack at the end of the season if I feel I need to!

FPL Brains, now ranked at 9k and second only to ZoumasBloomers in the aforementioned Mods and Cons league

“My advice to move up the ranks is not to do what I did over the last couple Gameweeks and gamble just based on the eye test without tangible results. I figured Martin Odegaard was ready to haul and his team subsequently collapsed around him in Gameweeks 19 and 20.

“The other big one has been not to take unnecessary hits. In a season of small margins, it’s kept me near the front in the mini-leagues I care about, even when I’ve had relatively bad Gameweeks.

“Good luck in the second half of the season!”