  1. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    So you're telling me Arsenal scored 5 goals and Saka was playing? gtfoh!

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Three points is a return.

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Get out of my team Saka a spuds

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      *Saka Spuds

      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        In 2024 we really should have an edit option eh

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          No... why should we have that? Better with more betting articles.

  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    All eyes on match fixer Toney, meanwhile Wood will turn it on with a brace

  4. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    When you finish work, check the arsenal score and see 5-0.

    As a Saka captainer, yes I expected an attacking return but it wasn’t to be.

    I’ll take the current green arrow and remind myself that I only lost 7 points by not giving palmer the armband.

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Right spirit. Im thinking the same as Foden captainer. Gabriel points made it happier times for today

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Forest GOAL

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Great strike but pretty much self inflicted

      Danilo

  6. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    No CS for Toney.

    Great goal tbf.

    But horrible defending beforehand.

