  1. FPL Virgin
    23 mins ago

    Bonus FPL content to get you through to Tuesday, lads: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/25/why-its-time-to-think-differently-about-the-triple-captain-chip/

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      9 mins ago

      .. and lasses.

    2. FPL Brains
      just now

      Read it, disagree with it however.

      The opposite train of thought is that you ought to TC the player who gets the most points in any GW. The probability is that it'll come in a DGW and it'll likely be a player captained by most others.

      Whilst I appreciate your angle of TC'ing a low owned player to get the highest differential the key point you've missed is how many points you would be behind by not doing so.

      I e. If we both have Haaland, in a GW, I TC, you C and he scores 30 points.

      Me = 90
      You = 60

      You need to now find a differential who has a lower probability to make up those 30 points + more. You might do it, but it's unlikely.

  2. 1justlookin
    4 mins ago

    At this stage, when is everyone thinking of playing their WC and FH?

    1. Holmes
      1 min ago

      no plans yet(due to lack of information). probably after GW33 or so.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      just now

      Don't have any particular time pencilled in for either with a lot still up in the air, but I feel like I'm going to end up deadending my team into something around GW27-29 and WCing then. Not sure on FH, if I can navigate the blanks I'll do what I've done the last few seasons and use it on the latest double

  3. Atimis
    just now

    Can’t really decide between KDB and Richa as Salah replacement, at the same time probably it sounds silly to take a hit to get both. Thoughts?

