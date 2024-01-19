22
  Geriatric Unathletic
    
    
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Read the article and still no comments, lol 🙂

  The-Red-1
    
    
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best midfield option 5.8 or below please (got Palmer).

    Thinking perhaps Rodri with the double in mind?

    Haa-lala-land
      
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Willian, Tavernier, Kulivert, Doucoure, Garnacho, Neto, and that Villa guy that's on pens if you must.

      Haa-lala-land
        
        just now

        Plus Curtis Jones.
        And yes, Rodri is a good cheap pick.

    Raul Seleccion
      
      
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Garnacho?

    Greg Frost
      
      3 mins ago

      Neto!

  Casual Player
    
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Think he could be of interest at that price - see how he goes for a few weeks, take a punt at the double despite the bad fixtures, and hold through BGW to a wildcard after. Most likely in too busy trying to get Salah/Haaland/Trippier/Kdb all in at once

  Doug McCasual
    
    45 mins ago

    anyone else keep thinking there's a deadline tomorrow?

    The Knights Template
      
      34 mins ago

      There’s no deadline tomorrow.

      Hubert
        
        31 mins ago

        Is there a deadline tomorrow?

        Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          
          22 mins ago

          Yes there is, like the good knight just said

    Doug McCasual
      
      23 mins ago

      no deadline, just feels like there should be

  Haa-lala-land
    
    31 mins ago

    What are all these rumours I keep hearing about a deadline tomorrow

    Game of skill
        20 mins ago

        There was a deadline for tomorrow. It was last Friday.

    Game of skill
        28 mins ago

        Which team wins this week:

        Team not Saka(C):
        - Zinchenko
        - Martinelli
        - Jota
        - Darwin
        +13 points

        Team not +13 points:
        - Gabriel
        - Saka(C)
        - Solanke

        It's a skillful question, I know...

        Oh BTW, if you hit Control U (i.e. trying to underline a word), a new tab opens with some crazy data scripts. Give it a shot!

        The Knights Template
          
          13 mins ago

          Is there a deadline to respond?

          Game of skill
              10 mins ago

              Well...

              I mean...

              No, not really.

            Haa-lala-land
              
              10 mins ago

              It was either last Friday, or tomorrow.

              Game of skill
                  4 mins ago

                  I'm so confused right now. Any content creators around to help us out?

          Eh, just one more thing ...
            
            3 mins ago

            Tomorrow’s deadline has been brought forward to last Friday.

            Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              
              2 mins ago

              I look backwards to it

            Eh, just one more thing ...
              
              2 mins ago

              It is expected, given the shockingly late notice, that everyone will be given an additional wildcard.

