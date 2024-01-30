47
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Will Foden start?

    1. Game of skill
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        According to the 'Predicted Line-Ups' section, yes.

      • Bonus magnet
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Even Pep is not sure yet

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      G2G? 1 FT & 3.1 ITB

      Areola
      Trent, Porro, Estu
      KDB (vc), Bowen, Richar, Gordon, Palmer
      Haaland (c), Watkins

      Dubravka, Doughty, Gusto, Semenyo

      1. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Looks really good

        Feel as though Haaland won't get that KDB service but they'll be stat padding by 60th minute

      2. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Haaland wont start imo. KDB (C)

    3. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Raya
      Gabriel | Alexander-Arnold | Pedro Porro
      Saka | Foden (C) | Diogo J. | Bowen (v)
      Solanke | Watkins | Alvarez

      Bench: 4.0, Gordon, Trippier, Taylor

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Very nice

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Repost from old article. I’m in transit for the next 2 days so need to set up my team in the next few hours. Any advice here appreciated!

      Raya
      Trent, Porro, White
      Saka, Richarlison, Bowen, Palmer, Gross
      Watkins, Solanke

      Areola, Moreno, Archer, Taylor 1ft 10.1m itb

      Save or city asset or something else?

      1. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Palmer>Bowen?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I’m starting both Palmer and Bowen currently

      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        White to Estupinan

      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep, Estu seems like a low risk move.

    5. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Hey guys. Here's my Fast FPL video for Gameweek 22. Up to 34k OR. Last season 10k.

      Only just created and recorded it so it's pretty up to date.

      Shares and feedback appreciated, happy to give advice.

      https://youtu.be/YPm9FosrRng

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        You don’t seem to like Richarlison as an option?

        1. speardrops
          • 11 Years
          just now

          For this week yes he is. Past this week, there's just better options with the upcoming doubles, Spurs blank and King of the Sunday Roast J-Maddison return.

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pretty decent. What about any differentials or cheapies (except van Hecke & Henderson who you do namecheck)

    6. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      KDB mega haul upcoming

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        fingers cwossed

    7. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not sure if I should make another transfer and bring in...

      A. KDB
      B. Richarlison

      For

      1. Gross
      2. Gordon

      Current Team

      Areola
      Gabriel | Porro | Estupinan
      Saka | Palmer | Foden | Gordon | Gross
      Watkins | Solanke

      Dubravka / Konsa / Branthwaite / Mubama

      What do you think?

      Thanks

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Only if it’s for a hit.

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Do the lot.

    8. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I have a bit of an ubalalanced squad

      2 FTs available, any advice welcome

      Dubravka
      Gvardiol Zinchenko Estupinan
      Jota(vc) Silva Palmer Martinelli Bruno
      Alvarez Jimenez

      Maupay Senesi Taylor Sanchez

      1. Bonus magnet
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        *unbalanced

      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks ok to me. Any cash? VP with no cap is an interesting move.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          vc even

    9. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Would KDB owners rather drown in mud or tears this GW?

      Says through hope rather than belief ….

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What would Rachel Stevens do?

    10. Ray In Bruges.
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Turner
      Porro Gabriel TAA
      Foden Gross Saka Bowen Palmer
      Watkins Alvarez

      1FT, 8.6ITB

      Dubravka, Cash, Livramento, Mubama

      Stick or Twist?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You'll be doing it next week anyway. Carpe diem.

    11. Legohair
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      I need few opinions here please?

      Areola
      Saliba-Gabriel-Udogie
      Jota-Saka-Richarlison-Bowen-Palmer
      Haaland-Watkins

      Dubravka,Trippier,Gusto,Broja

      1 FT 5.2 itb

      A. Saka to Foden
      B. Broja to Wood ot Archer
      C. Save

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        dont like those options but you do need to ship Broja imo

      2. Bad Kompany
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Id just save

    12. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      thoughts
      a. Salah to KDB(C) -4
      b. Play Garnacho

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Utd are really not very good.

    13. Bad Kompany
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A. Taa
      B. Porro
      C. Estupinan
      D. Gabriel

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        One of those options is maybe injured and apart from a recent mega-haul is not normally as exciting as the others.

        1. Bad Kompany
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers! If he’s injured he’ll just autosub out. Mainly between him and Estupinan for me. Arsenal has slightly better CS odds but agree that estu is the more attacking option

      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        just now

        D

    14. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone have any updates on Gabriel? Have lascelles and taylor on the bench so no cover!

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Looking for the same. Wasn't Arteta's presser yesterday?

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Will probably start but never late to get a backup

        Van De Ven is only 4.4 and has game vs Fulham in GW29

    15. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bottomed. Best cap pick out of these?

      A. Kdb
      B. Foden
      C. Alvarez

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who would Tina Barrett pick?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Fire, so A. lol

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Well done you have passed.

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Phew

