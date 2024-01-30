In the absence of a bonafide heavyweight option, there’s a captaincy shootout in Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) stepped off the bench to casually stroke home a sublime equaliser in Man City’s 3-2 win at Newcastle United, before demonstrating an other-worldly weight of pass in creating the stoppage-time winner for Oscar Bobb (£4.4m).

The Belgian’s comeback has been long awaited since his opening-day hamstring tear against Burnley and was far from anticlimactic.

De Bruyne’s fleeting 25-minute cameo garnered the second-best expected assist tally (xA, 0.39) of the match, with the Belgian’s three chances created bettered by only three other players.

His 12-point haul at St. James Park brings De Bruyne firmly into the captaincy conversation ahead of Burnley’s visit to the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder backed by just under one in four of our users to haul against Vincent Kompany’s side.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden (£8.0m) registered the first blank of his last four matches at Tyneside despite the Stockport native producing some of the Gameweek’s big numbers.

Foden’s six shots ranked joint-best in Gameweek 21, with his four key passes just one less than the five chances created by Tottenham Hotspurs cavalier full-back Pedro Porro (£5.9m).

Boasting strong underlying numbers and 11 attacking returns this season, the England international is backed by just over one-sixth of our users for the captaincy armband.

Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) occupies third place with 14.6% of the vote, closely followed by Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) on 10.2% and Erling Haaland (£13.9m) on 6.4%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES