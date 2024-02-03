330
  1. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Playing Saka over Darwin.

    Arsenal at home and Saka WILL play 90. Darwin regularly gets hauled early and occasionally doesn’t start even though I think this is a fixture made for him

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Darwin has higher ceiling though. If I were chasing I would play Nunez.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Close call, Darwin fitness issue swings it for Saka for me

    3. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It reminds me a lot of that game in Newcastle. Space for counter attacks and slightly wider goals... 😉

    4. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isn't Darwin injured?

  2. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Priority buy with just 1FT

    A) KDB
    B) Hauland
    C) Trippier
    D) Gordon
    E) Take a hit and buy

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    KDB and Gordon for saka and foden worth it with 2FT

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka to Gordon yes, Foden to KDB no.

  4. Ninja Skrtels
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer (Salah)
    Alvarez, Watkins (Mubama)

    Pretty set on Salah -> KDB, go Bowen -> Gorden aswell or wait a week?

  5. tez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need to bench one, but who?

    1) Gabriel
    2) Gusto
    3) Trent

    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd do Gabriel, but is TAA nailed after Bradley's impressive performance?

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    A)lvarez & salah to haaland & jota or b) salah & akanji to kdb & newcastle def? Thanks

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B for me

  7. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Did Alvarez to Haaland last night. Hoping I can save my FT in 24 then decide what to do with Salah and my third City slot in DGW25. Sound reasonable?

    G2G?

    0FT 0.0ITB
    Dubravka
    Porro Estupinan Robinson
    Saka Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland (c) Solanke (vc) Watkins

    Areola Cash Kabore Salah**

    Thanks

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

  9. The real slim shady
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sell Darwin, Alvarez or Watkins for Haaland?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I sold Alvzarez but don’t have Darwin anymore

    2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Alvarez

  10. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Saka+Trent+Alvarez VS KDB+Porro+Haaland+(-8 hit)

    Saka will be benched in the KDB-Haaland scenario, others are sold

  11. chelseabrad
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Gusto or Gabriel?

  12. choco27
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need helps.
    Benched one:
    A. Foden
    B. Bernardo
    C. Solanke
    D. Watkins.
    Thanx before

  13. The Dark Lord
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Ake the best defensive City option? I'm missing 0.1 to get Dias or Walker.

    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or Gvardiol

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ake over Gvardiol

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The best City defensive option is None

  14. KirkhamWesham
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you change anything with this team?

    Leno
    Porro Gabriel Estupinan
    KDB Richarlison Foden Palmer
    Haaland(C) Watkins Solanke

    Turner Saka Branthwaite Taylor

    1.3m itb
    0ft (no hits taken)

  15. thom830g
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Zinchenko + archer -> haaland + botman for -4 a good shout?

    Team is
    Dubravka
    Estu - Porro - Walker
    Palmer - foden - Saka - bowen - Gordon
    Watkins - Darwin

  16. GC123
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who are people captaining? I’ve gone Palmer with Solanke VC. Feels weird ignoring Haaland but we can’t be sure he starts right?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’ve gone Haaland c Palmer vc. It’s difficult, I captained Haaland last game thinking he could do well from the bench.

      1. GC123
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agreed. One of the toughest weeks with no standout. Just worries me Pep may ease him back in. Plus they’re away

  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Spread market goals projections

    Top projected scorers this GW:

    - Álvarez goal share higher than midweek - plenty of market uncertainty around Haaland mins

    - Richy goal share slightly lower with Maddison

    - Gordon given a big boost with Isak/Wilson doubts (possible CF)

    https://twitter.com/robtFPL/status/1753432023245492236?t=cv6Joe8s8gzogLwvbENnbQ&s=19

    Haaland
    Solanke
    Watkins
    Alvarez
    Pedro

    ... Top 5 projected goalscorers in the spread betting markets.

  18. Toby Lerone
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who would you sell for haaland? Solanke or Watkins? Would be for free. Or would you roll

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Feels like the wrong week to be selling either of them tbh.

  19. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Why everyone ignoring Olise?

    5 goals 3 assists in his last 5 pl starts.

    Needs to be mentioned in the same bracket as Palmer and Gordon.

  20. AgentFern
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Need some help here giys. Who to bench from this lot, pick one from each

    A) Botman (LUT)
    B) Gabriel (LIV)

    And

    1) Palmer (WOL)
    2) Richarlison (eve)
    3) Solanke (NOT)
    4) Watkins (shu)

