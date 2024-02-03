Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a swift turnaround, with the return of a Norwegian captaincy heavyweight providing more questions than answers ahead of Gameweek 23.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£14.1m) was sprung from the bench late into Man City’s 3-1 win over Burnley, with the Norwegian making his long-awaited return after fracturing a bone in his foot.

The Nordic sharpshooter enjoyed a 23-minute cameo – and had an opportunity to make this the perfect comeback.

Haaland mustered two shots, both in the box, worth a total of 0.23 non-penalty xG but spurned the better opportunity following an uncharacteristic miskick.

The former Molde striker is backed by just under one-third of our users to return to his goal-scoring pomp at Brentford on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) redemption arc continues, with the Belgian showing speed of thought and execution to slip a quick free kick past the Burnley wall for Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) to grab his second goal.

That’s three attacking returns in two games for the midfielder – in a combined total of 96 minutes – and lifts the playmaker to third in the Premier League all-time assists list.

The midfield maestro is backed to continue his red-hot form by one-sixth of our users for the captaincy armband.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) occupies third place with 8.93% of the vote, closely followed by Cole Palmer (£5.8m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.2m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES