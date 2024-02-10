Five more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester City’s win over Everton this Saturday.

The headline team news comes from Anfield, where there are five changes for the hosts.

Ibrahima Konate is suspended for the Reds, while Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo drop to the bench.

Alisson and Joe Gomez miss out altogether thanks to the flu outbreak that Jurgen Klopp reported in his pre-match press conference.

Caoimhín Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah are recalled.

There are three changes for Burnley, who hand a first start to David Datro Fofana in the absence of Lyle Foster.

Maxime Esteve and Hannes Delcroix are brought into the defence, with Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal dropping to the bench.

Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski come in for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson in Spurs’ two changes from last weekend.

That means that Son Heung-min is only on the bench after returning from Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

There are five alterations for Brighton, two of which are enforced due to injuries to Joao Pedro and Jack Hinshelwood.

Bart Verbruggen, Igor Julio and Evan Ferguson also drop out.

Pervis Estupinan is recalled and Kaoru Mitoma goes straight into the team after returning from the Asian Cup, while Jason Steele, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck are also bumped up to the starting XI.

Rob Edwards’ only change to his Luton side sees Reece Burke replace injury doubt Teden Mengi, who is at least fit enough to be among the substitutes.

Chris Wilder makes four changes to his Sheffield United side, meanwhile, with Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer taking the places of Auston Trusty, Andre Brooks, William Osula and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz misses out entirely, in fact.

It’s a straightforward equation at Molineux: both Wolves and Brentford are unchanged.

Hwang Hee-chan misses out for the hosts, despite his return from international duty.

Finally, there are two changes apiece at Craven Cottage.

Tom Cairney and Issa Diop return in place of Tosin Adarabioyo and Harrison Reed for the hosts.

Armando Broja is among the substitutes.

As for the Cherries, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier come in for Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Wilson, Broja, Traore, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, De Fougerolles, King

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Scott, Sinisterra, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal, Sadi

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Mrozek.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni.

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Bell, Osho, Burke, Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Ogbene, Morris, Clark, Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Ruddock Mpanzu, Brown, Townsend Sr.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, McAtee, Souza, Osborn, Hamer, Archer.

Subs: Amissah, Lowe, Trusty, Brewster, Norwood, Davies, Larouci, Osula, Brooks.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Son, Bissouma, Royal, Johnson, Davies.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Lallana, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey, Buonanotte, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Webster, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey, O’Mahony.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, T Gomes, Semedo, Lemina, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Neto.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Bueno, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser.

Brenford XI: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley.