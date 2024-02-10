The imminent resumption of the UEFA Champions League may be on Pep Guardiola’s mind, looking at his teamsheet today.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Josko Gvardiol are taken out of the Manchester City starting XI for the lunchtime match at the Etihad, where Everton are the visitors.

But Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez do all start in Manchester.

The benched foursome above are replaced by John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku.

City play FC Copenhagen in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night, so there may further minute management to come during this afternoon’s game.

The Everton team news is much less newsworthy: Sean Dyche names the same starting XI that drew with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Amadou Onana is among the substitutes after missing the last two matches with a minor knee issue.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Nunes, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Gvardiol, Bobb, Wright, Lewis.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Joao Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Beto, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.