  1. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    For next week KDB or Darwin?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      KDB

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Going with both

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      both

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why not both like all the cool kids.

  2. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this next week?

    Areola, Watkins, Gabriel, Branthwaite

    ???

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      (Gabriel/Esupinan - haven’t decided which one of them gets benched yet!)

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yes!

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      No. Might have more scope later for 4 doubles on BB bench. Can have 4 single game players any week.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        It hardly ever works like that ...

        Someone gets injured and misses out.

        Taking 4 fit players with decent fixture is always a strong option.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          True. 4 on bench with 1 game more of a risk than doublers maybe. BB always goes sh!+ for me anyways. Used to get it out of the way first half of the season.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        About this approach... you know GW34 is FA Cup SF, right? So we could have e.g. Liverpool & City blanking. Might be possible they do something fancy like move the games to midweek but this depends on factors beyond my understanding... and I'd rather not risk it 37 personally

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't look that far ahead Mentaculus. More interested in watching the games than taking FPL seriously.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Haha fair enough. I can't say I have all the permutations figured out either but it was enough to prompt me into an early BB last week

  3. Manani
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    worth ditching any of the below for a hit for Alvarez -> KDB? (got 3 city currently)
    Saka Palmer Richarlison

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Will you play Palmer vs Man City?

      1. Manani
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        benched currently

        1. Manani
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          and just realised not enough ITB anyway! so couldnt do it with Palmer, only Saka or Richarlison

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          41 mins ago

          Can't play him in 26 so maybe him. Depends on who you bench instead.

          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            40 mins ago

            Will Palmer be ineligible?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              39 mins ago

              No they bought him. Its not a loan deal

              1. UNCLE TONEY
                • 7 Years
                38 mins ago

                Ok good thanks

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      No.

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Let's go Darwinho

  5. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Come on Son

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Porro to VVD/ Robbo to get this team next week? 5 doublers.

    Areola
    VVD Estupinan Gabriel
    KDB Foden Saka Gross
    Haaland Darwin Watkins

    Dubravka Palmer Cash Taylor

  7. 1NAM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Let the fun begin

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gametime is the worst time to be on here. Ex professional footballers log on here for them to voice their expert opinions. Not always pleasant.

  8. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    I can’t even get excited if Jota draws a foul in the penalty box coz you know why…

  9. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bad call on the Trippier or Ake pick :-/

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Trippier sees his score and will eat it for breakfast

  10. Game of skill
      25 mins ago

      Only casuals captained Haaland; serious managers captained Robertson!

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looking like Pedr0 P0rro again

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA TO JOTA
      7 point goal for me

