  waltzingmatildas
    13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    If the situation with Trent stays the same, would you do:
    A) TAA to Gabriel/Pau/Utd
    B) TAA, Pedro to Reguilon, Toney (-4)

    Flekken
    TAA Doughty Saliba
    KDB Foden Jota Rich Palmer
    Haaland Watkins
    (Areola Estu Gusto Pedro)

    Open Controls
  Erez Avni
    7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    need some help here

    Areola
    TAA, Gabriel, Trippier, Astu
    Foden, Richarlison, Jota
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    Turner Poro, Grancho, Palmer

    A. TAA & Palmer to Saka & Ake for a hit.
    B. WC and build a decent 25/26 team.

    Open Controls
    waltzingmatildas
      13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't think you need to WC. A looks ok

      Open Controls
    ShaunGoater123
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A.

      no need for a WC

      Open Controls
  drughi
    14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Surely we will get news on trent starting/on the bench/not in squad ahead of the deadline as its the early kick off

    Open Controls
    ShaunGoater123
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      i expect something, but we'll see

      Open Controls
    Funkyav
      14 Years
      2 mins ago

      yeah there are usually liverpool leaks

      Open Controls
  jonnybhoy
    11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Afternoon guys what to do here?

    Leno
    Porro Estupinan Gabriel
    Saka Jota Richarlison Foden
    Haaland (TC) Watkins Solanke

    Aerola Palmer Colwill Kabore

    A) Solanke to Darwin
    B) Richarlison + Porro to KDB + Branthwaite -4pts
    C) Porro to Robbo/Virgil

    Open Controls
  RUUD!
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
11 Years
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Porro & Solanke > Ake & Darwin for both FT sounds ok?

    Open Controls
  ShaunGoater123
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which do you prefer:

    A) Roll transfers
    B) TAA & Palmer > Bradley & Foden -4
    C) TAA & Palmer > Ake & Jota -4

    Current team
    Dubravka
    Porro / TAA / Estupinan
    Saka . KDB / Richarlison / Lewis-Potter
    Haaland / Watkins / Darwin

    Areola / Palmer / Van Hecke / Tosin

    Open Controls
  SomeoneKnows
    7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, TAA*, Doughty
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner*, Palmer , Konsa*, Lascelles*) 1 FT + 0.1 itb

    Transfer thoughts?

    Open Controls
  mojoindojo
    10 Years
    53 mins ago

    I'm tied with my cup opponent with only difference being my Richa,TAA against his Solanke, Udogie. Who wins?

    So the rules say
    1. Most goals scored in the Gameweek
    2. Fewest goals conceded in the Gameweek
    3. Virtual coin toss

    Does Rule 2 include all players of conceding team or only defenders?

    Open Controls
  Milk, 1 Šuker
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
11 Years
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    So no other strong SGW outfield candidates for the first XI in Scout Picks?

    Open Controls
    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d go Saka over Barkley all day every day

      Open Controls
      avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        So would I but we've only got 83m.

        I thought about Saka over Toney, but it'd probably require Alisson/Branthwaite rather than Pickford/van Dijk which I was a bit unsure about.

        I also like Son this week but very hard to fit him in.

        Open Controls
  bitm2007
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    I wasn't expecting to see Gabreil in the Early Scout Picks. Should I be starting him?

    Dubravka
    TAA**, Walker**, Porro
    Foden**, Jota**, Saka, Gordon,
    Darwin**, Haaland** (c), Watkins

    Areola, Gabreil, Palmer, Branthwaite

    1 FT, 0.0m ITB

    Open Controls
    Funkyav
      14 Years
      19 mins ago

      over porro probably

      Open Controls
    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gabriel over Porro

      Open Controls
  TeddiPonza
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
13 Years
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Current team.

    Dubravka (Areola)
    TAA Gabriel Porro (Estu Maguire)
    Jota Foden Barkley Saka (Palmer)
    Haaland (tc) Watkins Darwin

    1 FT and 0,7 in bank. Doing TAA to Ake if TAA is out. If he’s fit would you:

    A. Porro to Ake (1 fewer player in 29 but extra fixture in 25 and extra player in 26)
    B. Roll transfer
    C. Something else

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ake most like to play all 3 and two CL games, but i am not sure.

      Open Controls
  Stink
      28 mins ago

      Dubravka doughty trippier Joe gomez Harvey Elliott KDB FODen Diego jota haaland adebayo hojlund

      Subs onana garnacho schar saliba

      Should I trip captain? If so who should I trip captain? Should I bench boost? If so shall I use my 1 transfer to get a double gameweek player in instead?

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who is best alternative for TAA
      A- Robbo
      B- VVD
      C- Bardley
      D- Save FT Play Gabriel
      Others defenders
      Trippier Doughty ( Ait-Nouri )

      Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Who would you start here???

      A- Saka(Burnley away)
      Or
      B- Richarlison(Wolves at home)

      Alison
      VVD Doughty Trippier
      KDB Jota Rodri
      Haaland Toney Adebayo

      Are my other 10 starting players

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        10 Years
        8 mins ago

        A - Sakaaaa
        I like the way you asking the questions 🙂

        Open Controls
        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Haha cheers mate!! Currently on Saka, will stick!!

          Open Controls
          OptimusBlack
            10 Years
            just now

            Yaaay

            Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Saka definitely

        Open Controls
        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thankyou mate

          Open Controls
      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Saka by a country mile on current form.

        Open Controls
        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate!! Will stick with him starting

          Open Controls
    wowo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hi， need Kaminsky or flekken up to gw29. have areola already

      thanks

      Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Neto for GW28

        Open Controls
        wowo
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
3 Years
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          0.1 M short ,mate

          Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        just now

        When will they play? If it's 26 and 29, then Flekken could be a good shout. Between that and the fixtures are poor

        Open Controls
    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      The same question I have only if Trent is ruled out.

      Reguilon or Gabriel are my options i think (as i only have Raya).

      Raya (Turner)
      TAA, Moreno, Estu Doughty (Gusto)
      Jota, Saka, Foden, (Palmer, Eze)
      Darwin, Haaland, Watkins

      I think i may go Reguilon, but Gabriel is more tempting over the next 3 fixtures (Burnley, Newcastle, Sheff Utd) I missing good points because of 2 extra poor fixtures for Regulion (+4)

      Open Controls
      basilfawlty
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
2 Years
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes, I'm also considering TAA > Saliba/Reguilon (already have Gabriel). + Palmer > KDB for -4

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          0.0 ITB for me. Bringing in Trent and keeping Salah on WC20 was a huge error

          Open Controls
      wowo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I' d opt for Gabriel, only worry is Arteta may rest him at Burnley.

        Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I went from Porro to Moreno because of future fixtures on Saturday morning and regret not getting Gabriel back in.

        I needed a better transfer solver!

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          well, i did Alvarez, KDB (after just bringing him in) Porro, and Solanke to Darwin, Jota, Doughty and Haaland. -8 (-12 after bringing in KDB as well the week before) with 10 mins to go and all those price rises/falls lost a million i think in TV

          I may check out your link too lol as a result.

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
          AC/DC AFC
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good luck....

            It will help once you get your head around it.

            I've looked at some of their other things before but never used a transfer solver, preferring to make my own choices and check in here.

            Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ooh tricky one, hard to resist a double gameweek play but given the fixtures I’d probably go for Gabriel, seems sensible

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        just now

        In a period where defenders seem to be reliant on attacking returns for most of their points, I'd go for the guy in the best defence who seems to be finding the net regularly

        Open Controls
    basilfawlty
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Any thoughts on what to do here?

      Dubravka
      TAA Porro Gabriel
      Jota Foden Saka Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Darwin

      Areola Konsa Lascelles Anderson 1 FT 2.8 ITB

      Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Palmer to Rodri?

        Open Controls
      wowo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        just now

        what about Palmer to Barkley? three more games till gw28

        Open Controls
    Threat Level Midnight
      5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thoughts on bench boost with this side this week?

      Pickford
      TAA-VVD-Doughty-Saliba
      Foden-Diaz-Saka
      Haaland-Alvarez-Watkins

      Dubravka (BOU H)- Bowen (NFO A)-Gross (SHU A)- Moreno (FUL A)

      Open Controls
      basilfawlty
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
2 Years
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        I would rather TC personally

        Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Does your bench get more points than Haaland this week? Possibly, although I have Moreno and expect Fulham to score

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not convinced. Newcastle not too solid, West Ham firing blanks (and Forest tougher at home). So you're relying on Gross and Moreno. Not for me

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Newcause scored 3 with an 0.5 XG, has that happened before. Watch adam have his fireball's last night. Quite funny as he didn't have to get up for work 🙂

          Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does anyone use FPL Review, the transfer solver and is it helpful to you?

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        https://fplreview.com/

        Open Controls
        Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Checking it out! 🙂

          Open Controls
    Disco Stu
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
11 Years
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Worth doing Watkins > Darwin this week for free?

      Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Depends. In isolation, probably worth a shot. But is it a booked transfer to reverse the move? A hit next week to field 11? Starts to erode the benefits if so

        Open Controls
        Disco Stu
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
11 Years
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I could transfer out him or Jota or Tsimikas(He's been languishing on my bench) next week to give me 10 playing players or not do the transfer and then transfer our Jota or Tsimi and give me 11

          Open Controls
          Biggsy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
            • 9 Years
            just now

            In that case, provided you're not fussed about having 10 and haven't got other fires to put out, then I'd possibly do it.

            Interestingly I am more or less in the same position and I probably am not going to go there, so maybe "no" is my answer

            Open Controls
      Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hockey cocky is almost a -8 if you need other hits?

        Open Controls
    FFS ManU
      1 Year
      8 mins ago

      On current form, Gross is the only player out of those on your bench who I think is very likely to get a return.

      Open Controls
      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        just now

        Oops - reply fail to Threat Level's post.

        Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Currently running with this:

      Pickford
      Trent, Porro, Gabriel
      Palmer, Saka, KDB, Foden
      Haaland, Watkins Adebayo

      Areola, Garnacho, Pau, Gusto

      Prime targets to lose are Trent and Porro. Can obviously roll or downgrade one of them with my 1FT to a non-blank. But could also attack the double a bit more with a hit.

      A. Roll
      B. Just downgrade Porro
      C. Just downgrade Trent
      D. Porro & Palmer to Maguire & Diaz
      E. Trent & Palmer to Jota & Any other defender (can't stretch to Trippier)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        B or E.

        Open Controls

