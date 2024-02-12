Gameweek 24 concludes with ‘El Sackico’, as the two Premier League managers deemed most likely to lose their jobs square off at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea, and Roy Hodgson v Mauricio Pochettino, kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Matheus Franca and Adam Wharton make their first Premier League starts for the hosts.

They are the only starting XI changes made by Hodgson, with one enforced thanks to Marc Guehi‘s injury.

Jeffrey Schlupp is benched, meanwhile.

The Eagles are, of course, also without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, who are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Pochettino has unsurprisingly kept faith with pretty much the same side that beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup last week.

His hand was forced for his one and only alteration, as Benoit Badiashile is out injured.

Thiago Silva comes in at centre-half.

That presumably means that Cole Palmer is going to lead the line again, as Nicolas Jackson was used in a left-wing role against the Villans.

Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling again have to make do with substitute roles, while they are joined on the bench by the fit-again Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Wharton, Franca, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Clyne, Schlupp, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Edouard.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson.

Subs: Bergstrom, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Colwill, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Nkunku.