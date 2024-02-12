518
  1. Babec
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Do you think TAA will play both games in dgw?

    1. BrockLanders
    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Doubtful given what Klopp said about his knee. But you never know I suppose

      2. Tonyawesome69
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Unlikely but need more info

      3. g40steve
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Knees don’t get better unless given time to heal

      Open Controls
  2. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Quick poll of DGWers for 26

    5 here.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Think I’ll have 6:
      3 city, 1 pool, 1 lut, 1 Brent

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      GW26 is a blank....

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Correct, 25dgw

        Open Controls
    4. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      5 + TAA & 2 FT

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      6

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      3, maybe 4 before Saturday's deadline.

      Open Controls
    7. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      5. I was worried I don't have enough but this post has me feeling better.

      3 x City + 2 x Pool

      Open Controls
    8. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      4 but one of those is dougherty, and no pool.

      Open Controls
    9. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      6 inc TAA.

      Open Controls
    10. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      6
      Haaland (TC), Foden, Walker
      Jota, VVD
      Toney

      Open Controls
    11. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      5.
      3 City, Jota & Doughty

      Was considering a Toney for a hit, but prob won’t bother. Certainly can’t get anymore in who blank in 26.

      Open Controls
  3. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench 2 of these

    TAA (Brentford LUTON)
    Gabriel (Burnley)
    Tarkowski (PALACE)
    Estup (Sheffield)
    Porro (Wolves)

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Porro (WOLVES)

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        TarPor

        Open Controls
        1. Hurnt
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks Willy

          Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Tark and either Porro or Estupinana.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks

        My gut telling me to play gab and estup

        But tarkowski and Porro at home so hard choice

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Porro more chance of conceding than Estu imo. Both got attacking threat.

          Open Controls
          1. Hurnt
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I keep swapping them about, I guess best to wait for Trent news and go from there

            Just have a feeling I’ll bench the wrong ones this week

            Open Controls
    3. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gab and Estup

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What I’m on at the moment thanks for replying

        Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tark & Porro probably. Depending on Trent news of course

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ty

        Open Controls
  4. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Down to the last 16k in the FPL cup
    Starting to get quite invested in it!

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Just 14 wins to go!

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        They may as well just give me the trophy now, it’s in the bag

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      I dont have the squad depth for a cup run as well

      Open Controls
    3. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      See you in the final ourlad

      Open Controls
  5. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    I feel like I’m following the crowd into using TC on Haaland

    Anyone got a good argument to hold for another GW?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      I think there was a community article on this a while ago.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You’ll go out of the Cup.

      Open Controls
    3. Batchain
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Oh. Got a link to the article? I don't have Haaland - and I'm already a little bit fearful for the weekend, which could be season ending for me if Haaland T(c) comes off.

      Open Controls
  6. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    I've taken a 4pt hit already to get Jota in. Am I mad to be considering another hit for Gabriel in for Estupinan.? Exact funds to do it and have a feeling he scores again against Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      no, estu has sheffield.

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      Open Controls
    3. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      100% don't

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks all, just needed to clear my head lol.

        Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    So, which chip are you using? BB? TC Haaland? None?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      none. Maybe the (J)ota hope chip

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        When will you use TC?

        Open Controls
    2. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      TC Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      TC Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      BB - Watkins (ful), Moreno (ful), Porro (WOL), Dubravka (BOU)

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        That’s a decent BB!

        Open Controls
      2. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        There'll be better opportunities for bb imo

        Open Controls
  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anyone got 0.6m you could lend me? I'll get it back to you GW 26

    Open Controls
  9. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to bench this week?

    A. TAA
    B. Porro
    C. Gabriel
    D. Estu
    E. Doughty

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      B & D

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Estu Doughty

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        if Cunha isn't injured then play Doughty over Porro

        Open Controls
  10. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Areola
    TAA Trippier Doughty
    Saka Foden Richarlison Garnacho
    Darwin Haaland Watkins

    Turner - Palmer - Zinchenko - Lascelles
    1FT 2M ITB

    A) TAA to a defender that plays in 25 & 26 (Possibly a City one?)
    B) Palmer to Diaz
    C) Roll

    Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    who do you think will buy Toney in the summer? Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      they really need someone like him

      Open Controls
    2. TanN
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wrexham

      Open Controls
  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    I've kept Salah (yes), hoped he would be back for the double. Makes no sense to sell now, right? Here's my reasoning: (1) I think he plays at least one; (2) KDB, his most obvious replacement, is not guaranteed to play two either. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Batchain
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wow. You've kept him this long, might as well hold another week.

      Open Controls
  13. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Take a hit for Jota or start Palmer/Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      only you can answer that.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Was pretty set on Gordon > Jota. But with Palmers form maybe just start him. Former club and all.

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Start Gordon for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Palmer over Gordon I think. Gordons form is not great.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Bournemouth don’t defend well recently and Gordon at home usually scores, I expect 4+ goals in this game

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m starting Gordon too currently, Palmer first on bench.

            Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palmer over Gordon. Have a feeling he could do well against his old club. Although Jota should pay back the hit.

      Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would take the hit and sell Gordon.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        It really makes sense, if Jota looks like starting both. Also feel the fomo, and not keen on losing rank.

        Open Controls
  14. TanN
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Play Palmer (mci) or Solanke (new)

    Play Doughty over Burn right?!

    Open Controls
    1. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Solanke and Doughty yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes very easy decisions those, Solanke 2.40 xGi last 3 away (mun,whu,ful) is gonna return this gw again

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      he actually has 5 away games in a row posting crazy numbers

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        What a bargain he continues to be

        Open Controls
  15. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    TAA Trippier Doughty Lascelles Zinchenko

    This is my backline. Wish I didn't go Zinchenko over Gabriel in GW15. Do I just make the change now anyway knowing they blank in 29?

    Thinking maybe Lascelles to a city defender and hope Zinchenko is back.

    Open Controls
  16. Batchain
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    I don't have Haaland (KDB, Alvarez, Foden). It would cost me 3 transfers to bring in Haaland he's so damn expensive (2 hits and KDB would be gone), worthwhile or not? Bit of FOMO going on. Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough one, mate. Which moves would they be exactly?

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Just take your medicine.

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably just gamble on going without then. Maybe play the BB button if the bench is decent, as plenty will TC the Robot

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bit of a pickle you've yourself into. Haaland is clearly rhe best pick in the game and I think you have to do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        You've got yourself*

        The best pick*

        Open Controls
    5. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      No way. Not worth it.

      Open Controls
    6. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      What are your options? Possible to do it in 2 transfers at all?

      Open Controls
    7. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not.

      Open Controls
  17. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is this GTG assuming TAA is fit? Will probably need to save a FT anyway to field a half decent team for GW26.

    Dubravka
    TAA*, Porro, Saliba
    KDB*, Jota*, Rodri*, Gordon
    Haaland*, Darwin*, Watkins

    (Areola, Palmer, Estu, Lascelles)
    1 FT, 0.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  18. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    2FT, 1.2ITB stumped on what to do

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Jota Foden Gordon Saka
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Palmer Taylor Konsa

    Which of these transfer would be good:
    A) Konsa to Doughty
    B) Konsa to Ake
    C) Solanke to Darwin
    D) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  19. Chipmunk
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start
    A) Solanke
    B) Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Chipmunk
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ty
        On Palmer atm

        Open Controls
    2. SallySlayer
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm starting Solanke but barely....toughie

      Open Controls
      1. Chipmunk
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ty

        Open Controls
  20. SallySlayer
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Porro - Gabriel - Doughty (Taylor, Cash)
    Saka-Palmer-Jota-Foden-Gordon
    Watkins-Haaland-Solanke

    Which defender to dump and who to bring in from:
    a) porro
    b) Taylor
    c) Cash

    Thinking Wolves or Brentford defender but all the options are pretty meager. I guess man city defender but which is nailed to start?

    Open Controls
  21. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kinda stuck here with TAA and want Jota for the DGW, what would you do?

    (1FTs & 0.0itb)
    Raya
    Brathwaite Walker TAA*
    Saka Bowen Neto Foden
    Darwin Watkins Haaland

    Dubravka Palmer Gabriel Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d Start Palmer over Bowen

      Open Controls
  22. Chipmunk
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one of these?
    A) Estu
    B) Porro
    C) Doughty x2

    Open Controls
  23. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anybody planning on selling Palmer at the blank and bringing back later?

    Open Controls
  24. Croaker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Why is Walker preferred to Ake here? The latter is.5 cheaper and is a better goal threat, with neither producing many assists. What am I missing?

    Open Controls

