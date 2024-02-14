In this weekly ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we assess the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

Firstly, we will round up who is nearing a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

We will then also look at who is suspended in Gameweek 25 and who is back from a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Three players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) were already on the precipice but they made it through Gameweek 24 unscathed.

Nicolas Jackson (£5.8m) joined them on nine cautions on Monday night in preposterous fashion: he was cautioned 15 minutes after being substituted when running onto the pitch to celebrate one of Chelsea’s injury-time goals.

There are two notable names, from a Fantasy perspective, on eight yellow cards: Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

Darwin has been booked in each of the last four Gameweeks to shoot up the table that no one wants to top.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 25 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Ibrahima Konate (£4.9m) returns in Double Gameweek 25 after serving a one-match suspension.

Philip Billing (£5.2m) is only one match through a three-game ban, however, after his straight red card in Gameweek 23.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains banned until August.