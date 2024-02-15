298
298 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is maguire nailed now?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes seems like it

      Open Controls
  2. ALegendJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bottomed last page

    Need a defender.

    A) Dalot (AWB seems out for a while)
    B) Gabriel (already have Saliba)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Neo-Viper
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Saliba

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Was planning on getting rid of porro but had doubts due to potential good fixture vs Wolves. This just makes Porro > Ake too simple now

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd wait for Ange conference tomorrow but yea straightforward move it feels

      Open Controls
  4. putana
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    would you rather bring in a second arsenal defender or ake?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      the second would be saliba

      Open Controls
    2. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ake but it's very close, no wrong answer to this

      Open Controls
    3. Neo-Viper
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saliba

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saliba

      Open Controls
  5. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best under 6.5m mid for next 5 weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  6. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Leno
    Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan, Ake
    Foden, Jota, Gordon, Gross
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Solanke, Doughty, Palmer

    G2g or would you make some benching changes?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's a proper benching headache! I'd put Palmer ahead of Doughty

      Open Controls
  7. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any advice appreciated

    Dubravka
    Ake Saliba Moreno
    Jota KDB Saka Gordon
    Haaland Darwin Toney

    Areola Palmer Zinchenko Baldock

    Thinking Baldock > Bradley (-4) and play over Moreno.

    Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Y but I'd wait in case we get more info about Bradley

      Open Controls
  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Regretting going Adebayo over Toney now but I thought he would be a nice differential.

    Open Controls
  9. Big W
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Gordon
    B) Solanke
    C) Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Solanke but I wouldn't like it

      Open Controls
  10. Neo-Viper
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play Neto or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dubravka

      Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Guys getting one, are you going KDB or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      None *sweating*

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have both. Selling Saka to KdB hasn't gone well even though it made sense on the paper. Salah soon back and KdB has fixture gw26.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sounds right. Damn Saka out a bridge too far

        Open Controls
  12. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    TAA +
    A) Palmer
    B) Gordon

    To Jota +
    C) Bradley
    D) Maguire
    E) other - who?

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      A & C

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m doing A and D. I’m expecting to WC Palmer back in after GW30 but think the fixtures justify the sale.

      Re Maguire I’m dull and prefer a regular starter with GW26. Also I think Utd are starting to look good

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Yeah Chelsea fixtures not great and 2 blanks, guess it makes sense. Maguire is the save choice I’m just tempted by possible huge upside if Bradley plays both

        Open Controls
    3. Look at his face!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Similar to my dilemma! I’m going to sell Palmer I think

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        That’s the way I’m leaning. Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers LAHF

        Open Controls
  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best pick? 1FT, 0.3ITB.

    A. Palmer+Solanke >> Garnacho+Darwin (-4)
    B. Livramento >> Bradley
    C. Save FT

    Dubravka 
    Gabriel Doughty Estup 
    Foden Saka Palmer Jota KDB
     Watkins Haaland

    (Areola, Solanke, Livra, Taylor*)

    Open Controls
  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    is KDB captain a pick? Don't have TC, so not that keen on capping Haaland and cursing every time he scores. Defeatist attitude.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think he is yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      You will curse more when Haaland scores if you don't captain him

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I won’t watch xD

        Open Controls
  15. Look at his face!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Need to get to 3 city and get rid of TAA. Would you rather:
    A) TAA and Palmer to Bradley and KDB (-4)
    B) TAA to Ake

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      A is more exciting

      Open Controls
      1. Look at his face!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yep. Can’t wait for news as I have exact money

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A is the fun choice with biggest potential upside

      Open Controls
  16. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    a. Ake and Jota
    b. Virgil and Foden

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Big W
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Over 550k TC chips have been activated this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will probably be closer to 1M by the deadline

      Open Controls
  18. how now brown cow
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    How about TAA & Palmer -> Maguire & KDB for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m doing this or Ake Jota, can’t really decide, Bradley over Maguire to consider as well

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        I thought about Maguire, but I think I'll just live a little and get Bradley in. He passed the eye test and has good underlying stats. Risky pick, but we don't know when Trent is back and if Gomez is injured soon again. Entertainment value with Bradley is so high that I prefer him 😉

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I've got Guehi and Porro (and lamptey rotation risk) so I need to have a fairly certain starter for the next 2 weeks.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Maguire is sensible pick, I agree. He might have fixture come gw26 also.

            Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why not(?)

      Open Controls
  19. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    I’m not sure I’m going to have internet after tomorrow morning. Planning to press the button on TAA and Palmer to Maguire and Jota. One transfer next week gets 11 players . Anything I’ve missed about those players that makes this a bad idea?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maguire over Bradley is probably sensible pick^.

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks. It’s been my approach this year to go for reliable points scorers rather than newbies. Hopefully Bradley doesn’t go crazy and become a must have after this GW

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Well, I have to hope him going crazy 😉

          Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Safe transfers go for it

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks Antis0cial

        Open Controls
  20. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gordon and Foden
    or
    Saka and Doughty?

    moving through more than just the DGW

    Open Controls
  21. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    GTG?

    Areola
    Botman, Lamptey, Gabriel
    KDB, Foden, Diaz, Jota
    Watkins, Darwin, Haaland(TC)

    Bench: Vicario, Garnacho, Cash, Guehi

    Ta & GL.

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  22. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which one to keep long term?

    A) Gordon
    B) Palmer

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Has to be palmer

      Open Controls
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Tough one if you must keep one to the end. 50/50. Would see if can rotate here and there but would mean using up FTs so my coin flip is Palmer.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  23. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    TAA/Palmer to VVD/Jota worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think so.

      Open Controls
  24. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Foden or Saka for the ROS?

    Open Controls
  25. hustler7
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Really unsure what to do here with my 1ft. All the rivals in my ML have KDB but to get him would be a hit.

    Dubravka
    Trippier Estupinan Gabriel
    Saka Foden Gordon Jota
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    Arreola Palmer Van Hecke Taylor

    A) Roll
    B) Trippier to Ake
    C) Trippier & Gordon to Dalot & KDB (-4)

    Open Controls
  26. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent + bowen > Maguire + kdb ( funds for salah)

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.