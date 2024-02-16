With four clubs playing twice in Double Gameweek 25, there’s no surprise to see this week’s Scout Picks heavily populated by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and Luton Town.

Nine of our starting XI have a pair of matches on their respective agendas, though Arsenal and Manchester United cannot be completely ignored in light of their enticing fixtures.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken (£4.5m) gets the nod in goal for Brentford’s Double Gameweek. One clean sheet in 13 attempts is hardly inspiring form but the Bees did tighten up in the 2-0 win at Molineux last weekend. With Liverpool and Man City on the agenda in Double Gameweek 25, we’re hoping the former Freiburg shot-stopper can make amends for the near-certain clean sheet losses with save points. Indeed, Flekken has made 17 saves in his last two appearances, earning five additional points.

DEFENDERS