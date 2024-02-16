642
  1. Joey Barton and Friends
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    All set with 2 FTs.

    Palmer to KDB
    TAA to Gabriel (although I could also Trippier for free)

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like the look of Gabriel at the moment. I've got Trippier already though.

      1. Joey Barton and Friends
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I have Zinchenko (who prob won’t play) but feel Trippier has more potential than Gabriel

  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you get Doughty over Ake if it allows you to do Bowen to KDB for a hit?

    1. Effe
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Joey Barton and Friends
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Definitely.

    3. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      100%

  3. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which one;

    A) Play Dubravka
    B) Sell to Kelleher (-4)

    Cheers

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Play him

    2. Pinatta
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Im in the same boat, I'm playing Dubravka.

    3. Jimmy Boy
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why would you sell to Kelleher?

      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Allison hamstring

    4. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      How long is Allison out? If he’s back in the next couple of weeks not worth it as you’ll be taking a hit for a player who won’t be playing

  4. Gazpilicueta
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ogbene has played 90 minutes, 4 games in a row on the right for luton, any ideas why team news expects Kabore to start??

  5. Catalan Rangers
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    TAA + Palmer + Watkins to:

    Doughty + Salah + Adebayo

    For -8. Exact money today before price changes. Yes or No?

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Salah feels too early especially for a -8

    2. Effe
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      No just do Trent to Doughty

  6. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Someone talk me out of Palmer, TAA, Porro > KDB, Gabriel, Dalot

    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      So Palmer to KDB, Gabriel and Dalot? Why would you not do that

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      No issue with those transfers but what about a DGW defender instead of Dalot such as Ake, Doughty or Reguilón?

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Triple man city already and I need gw26 players

        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          then all look solid moves

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palmer ain't outscoring the three you bring in, even with a hit or even two. It just depends who plays if Porro and Trent are benched in your team

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Nobody! All 3 of my bench are injured

  7. Manani
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Highest scoring defender over the next2? (Not city/arsenal)

    1. Pinatta
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tony Hibbert

    2. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some random united player

    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dalot

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Estupinan but I also see Botman getting returns

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    No Foden & only 2 City?

    Worth losing Gordon & Trent > Foden & Bradley -8

    Flekken
    Van Heke, Saliba, #Trent
    Saka, Jota, KDB, Gordon
    Watkins, Darwin, Haaland

    Dubravka, Palmer, Burn, #Porro

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Haaland top 10k EO currently estimated at 241% according to FFFix. Still think this moves up closer to deadline towards 260% or so.

  10. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Trent > Reguillon or play Branthwaite v CRY

  11. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why is Alison now flagged again? When did that happen?

    1. Pinatta
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fabrizio tweet

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hammy

    3. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hamstring injury in training

    4. nolard
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      hammy

  12. Jimmy Boy
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gvardiol to Ake for a -4? When my other defenders are currently Gabriel, van Hecke, Taylor (yellow flag) and Baldock (out)

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yea, as you have no cover

  13. nolard
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Watkins to Toney?

  14. koldam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best option ?

    A) Palmer to Jota
    B) Archer to Darwin

    Thanks !

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      b

  15. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Want to bring in Diaz for Palmer so need to bench one of the following.
    Thoughts?

    A)Adebayo
    B)Watkins
    C)Gordon

  16. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    No Brentford injuries are there?

  17. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Someone needs to update the predicted lineup’s.

    1. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah. A lot has happened since they were made.

  18. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth a -8 (already on -4) to bring another defender, in or just accept Colwill points if Zinchenko no-show?

    Dub
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Zinchenko
    KDB - Foden - Saka - Jota - Richa
    Haaland (TC) - Watkins

    Areola - Archer - Colwill - Porro

  19. thobe230
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey guys, for my draft league I can have any of these options

    A) Raya (bur)
    B) Kaminski (MNU, liv)
    C) Kelleher (bre, LUT
    D) Flekken (LIV, mci)

    Who would you choose for this gw only?

    I have Robertson and Doughty, no one else from these teams.

    Cheers

  20. The Royal Robin
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which route would you take?

    I currently have 9 players in BGW26.

    A) -4 Udogie > Reguilon and bench Botman (Would mean I have 11 players for 26 too)
    B) Just play Botman vs BOU, and have 10 players for 26.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  21. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Scrambled eggs on toast with parsley and corn? Or add coffee for -4?

    1. The Royal Robin
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd always take a hit for coffee.

    2. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Treat yourself to a brew mate

    3. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Actually, I think the more pressing question is why you’re up at 7:15am on a Saturday

  22. nlmkiii
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why is no one picking Salah here?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why do you think?

    2. The Royal Robin
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mins risk. Also a lot of people priced out so would need to take -4's/-8's.

      1. nlmkiii
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I think I may be the only person playing a free hit this week !!

    3. dwain100
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I am chasing. I picked him

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probability favours Salah coming on for a cameo from bench tomorrow

  23. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best option folks???

    A- Flekken
    Or
    B- Kaminski

    Cheer’s everyone!!

    1. The Overthinker
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  24. EWH2020
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Porro to who...

    A) Trip (already have Dubravka)
    B) Gabriel (already have Saliba)
    C) Estupinian
    D) Reguilon
    E) VVD/Bradley

  25. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stop the press.
    Steve-o saps out allisson for flekken.

    dullard move to new levels of dullardness

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      and I thought Cren Bellin was a boring *%^^^

    2. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I don't know what this means

  26. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best defender to get?
    I have Saliba

    A) Gab
    B) Trip
    C) Doughty

  27. Henning
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Worth doing Richarlison and Trent to KDB and Gabriel for a hit. Need some players for bgw 26

  28. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bowen or Douglas Luiz?

    1. The Overthinker
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bowen

