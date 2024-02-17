172
172 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best third Arsenal option to go with Saka and Gabriel?

    A) Saliba
    B) Ødegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What's the alternative if you don't go for an Arsenal def or mid

      Open Controls
  2. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    just watched Klopp's post match presser and said Darwin felt a little something but he also said that they took him off as a precaution rather than an injury.

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      What about jota

      Open Controls
      1. wakenbagel
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        said he didn't see it but pictures looks bad and it's worse than curtis jones's injury.

        Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know Wolves have good fixture in 26 but we won’t know until after week 26 whether they have game in 29- For 26 therefore surely safer to go Villa or West Ham mid, unless you know you are playing FH in 29

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bailey and Watkins feel solid.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Safer doesn't necessarily mean points. Wolves have good fixtures 26-28

      Open Controls
  4. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Darwin will be back on Tuesday to DESTROY!

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I hope he destroys in the game against Luton on Wednesday too 😉

      Open Controls
  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka has single handedly tripled my rank last two wks by not owning him.

    And I'm 0.1m short of jota/saka move.

    If I bought ducks they would drown

    Open Controls
  6. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    My sub this week will be Nunez out should I go for

    A) Solanks
    B) Holland
    C) someone else

    Open Controls
  7. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Jota -> Garnacho. Next GW Archer -> Solanke. Switch 3-4-3 and get Salah later
    B) Jota -> Gordon/Neto. Next GW KdB -> Salah

    Open Controls
  8. Paulie Walnuts
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Son to saka?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.