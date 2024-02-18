170
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    trossard in some good form and only 6.5 Might do Jota and KDB > Salah and Trossard for GW27, not this week.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both blank 29 but fine if free hitting although not keen on Trossard ahead of Saka/Ødegaard/Arsensl defence and Salah has City in 28 and blanks 29 so could wait until after that

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        pretty sure I will FH in 29. If Arsenal and Chelsea is on however, I don't think I would FH, would probably have 7 or 8 players then. Got Saka and Gab already. I was thinking Ode, but he blocks Salah for me.

  2. Thunderbastard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gameweek 29 blanks will be confirmed between GW 26 and 27.

    Chip strategy should become clear then?

    Doing my utmost to have 2FT´s going into 27.

  3. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hey guys, I just need a second opinion on the below team please I'm tempted to wildcard (currently have 7 players for next gw)

    Dubravka

    Porro Reguilon Trippier

    Foden Richarlison Jota KDB

    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    Areola Gabriel Kabore Anderson

    £0.1 itb 1ft

    1. Wildcard this team to get Saka and Salah back in (but benching Salah) as well as a full playing 11 and Solanke for gw28

    2. Jota and KDB to Saka and Odegaard for -4

    3. Same as above but get in Garnacho instead of Odegaard

    4. Other

    5. Save

    Thanks guys!!!

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep in mind at present only 3 of your squad likely to play in 29 so if not playing chip need to consider Villa/West Ham players who play both 26 and 29. Salah blanks 26, plays City in 28 and likely blanks 29 so no urgency in getting in.

  4. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Nunez->Watkins or something else?

    Raya
    Gabriel/Estupinan/Taylor/Trippier
    Gross/KDB/Bowen
    Nunez/Haaland/Alvarez

    Areola/Porro/Kluivert/Jota
    1ft 1.8itb

  5. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ven heckle, Braithwaite & Totti look great cheap enablers to fund salah?

  6. EL tridente
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best Pick?
    A) Reguilon
    B) Pau
    C) Moreno

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I like Moreno's upside, but there could be rotation with Digne.

      Attacking potential of A edges B a bit for me.

  7. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    1. Haal plays midweek or gets time off?
    2. Extent of Jota and Darwin injuries?

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    who to bench out of these?

    senesi - estupinan - mykolenko

    1. Mother Farke
        12 mins ago

        Senesi. It's not often City don't score, is it?

        1. NATSTER
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          +1

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          estu might get 10 mins

        3. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Senesi has significant goal threat though.

          I’ve given up playing for clean sheets this season, just attacking returns for defenders

      • UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Myko

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Any word on archer. Kind of needed him to play next week.

    3. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best Jota replacement?

      A. Gross
      B. Garnacho
      C. Luiz
      D. Neto
      E. Hwang

    4. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need to take a -4 to field 11 this week, will do Jota > one of Bailey/Luiz, and then Adebayo to one of Hojlund or Solanke, which do people prefer?

    5. Ronnies
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      What was the Adebayo injury? Likely to keep him out of the Pool match?

    6. FootballRookie
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Jota to Saka the most obvious transfer?

      Selling Saka a couple weeks back has killed me!

