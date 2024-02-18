Victories for Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United are the focus of our latest Scout Notes article of Double Gameweek 25.

For analysis of Saturday’s action, check out the links below.

WINGERS PROVIDE VALUE

Simon Adingra (£5.0m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) starred as Brighton thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi surprisingly opted to start Adingra after his AFCON exertions.

Playing on the right of a fluid set-up, the 22-year-old was unplayable at times, netting a second-half brace and posting some very decent underlying numbers, including six shots and 14 penalty box touches.

Fellow winger Mitoma also impressed, supplying a pair of assists.

As for De Zerbi’s system, there was quite a lot to unpack. Adingra started as a right wing-back with Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) on the opposite flank, but the formation often shifted to a back four out of possession, allowing Adingra to stay high and wide.

Above: Simon Adingra’s touch heatmap v Sheffield United in Gameweek 25

“We are happy for Adingra and Mitoma. We missed them both a lot. We played without natural wingers. And so, I am very happy when all my players are available. “Mitoma and Adingra are both very important, especially in this type of game when we need to have their skill in the winger positions to make a difference in the one-to-one situations.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Elsewhere, Lamptey – who was withdrawn at half-time on a booking – was a constant threat down the left and regularly attacked the box. His involvement had implications for Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m), however, who was dropped to the bench, a concern for his owners ahead of Blank Gameweek 26.

Finally, Pascal Gross (£6.4m) started in central midfield but shifted to the right in the second half, largely occupying the full-back position. Whilst it meant he was deeper, it did allow him to utilise his excellent delivery. Indeed, it was his cross to Adingra to make it 4-0.

The German created a whopping eight chances for his team-mates, hoovered up two bonus points and now has two goals and eight assists in his last 12 Premier League starts.

SHEFF UTD IMPLODE / ARCHER INJURY

Mason Holgate’s (£4.0m) early red card proved costly at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United shipped five goals at home for the second successive match.

The Blades have now conceded 65 goals in total this season, the most ever at this stage of the campaign.

After the sending-off, it was damage limitation for Chris Wilder’s troops. Defender Auston Trusty (£3.9m) replaced centre-forward William Osula (£4.3m), with James McAtee (£4.4m) asked to break from midfield and play a lone striker role, in something resembling a 5-4-0 formation.

However, they were under the cosh throughout, with Brighton launching wave after wave of attack.

It is in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal up next for them.

As for Cameron Archer (£4.3m), he was absent from the matchday squad through injury.

“I can’t believe it, he’s tightened his calf on Friday. He was in the team, he was ready to go and then possibly the final part of the training session he pulled up with a really tight calf.” – Chris Wilder on Cameron Archer

ADEBAYO INJURY

The most-bought Luton player for Double Gameweek 25, Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m), was named in the starting Iine-up to face Manchester United on Sunday.

However, in a big blow for the hosts, he was later ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

Rob Edwards was unsure of the severity, although Adebayo immediately becomes an early doubt for Wednesday’s trip to Anfield, given the tight turnaround.

“He’s feeling his hamstring. We’ll have to see how Eli is. I don’t know at the moment with regards to Wednesday, but it gave Cauley [Woodrow] an opportunity and I thought he stepped up very, very well. Cauley was very good, it was an opportunity for him and that’s why you have a squad and a group of players.” – Rob Edwards on Elijah Adebayo

With Adebayo out, Carlton Morris (£5.0m) played the central striker role and subsequently scored his fourth goal in five matches. He’s also added two assists in that period.

Elsewhere, Ross Barkley (£5.0m) was a standout in central midfield and hit the bar from a header in injury time, while Luton often looked dangerous when they had the ball on the left. In one of those actions, Alfie Doughty (£4.6m) missed a decent chance, sweeping his shot wide.

Overall, Luton did okay but there wasn’t enough end product and crucially, they did give up a lot of chances.

HOJLUND SCORES TWICE

With better finishing, Manchester United could easily have scored four or five goals at Kenilworth Road, a promising sign for Liverpool ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

United did get the job done, however, courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund’s (£7.1m) first-half brace.

In a fast start, the Danish striker put the visitors ahead after only 37 seconds, doubling the lead six minutes later when he deflected in Alejandro Garnacho’s (£5.0m) effort.

In doing so, Hojlund became just the fourth Red Devils player to score in six successive Premier League games, emulating Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eric Cantona.

“We recruited him on his character, I knew it was strong. He can really perform under stress and that is something you need from a Man United striker. He doesn’t get nervous or lose confidence. He has a lot of confidence and I’m sure he will score even more.” – Erik ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund

Still, United were unable to add a third, with Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) both squandering excellent one-on-one opportunities and Thomas Kaminski (£4.5m) making a string of fine saves.

Garnacho did at least claim an assist, but having taken eight shots, including one big chance, five points feels a little low given his impact.

United are going extremely well right now but they remain vulnerable at the back.

Here, they struggled to control the game even when 2-0 up. They also lost Luke Shaw (£5.2m) just before half-time.

Harry Maguire (£4.2m) and Casemiro’s (£5.3m) withdrawals at the break were influenced by yellow cards, meanwhile.