  1. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    So....FH29 Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not sure if anything has changed in the last few days but my feeling is I'd rather play 6 or 7 and use the FH in a future DGW. Don't see the upside really in 29

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        My feelings too tho I’d want at least 9 players

        Open Controls
        1. Toon lurk
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          ideally yes, but I'd be happy with 6/7. I'd rather go with 6/7 than 8/9 with a -8 for one week, I think (could change of course). But I think this week has taught us the risks of overthinking B/DGWs and making big short term decisions over long term (probably more boring) planning

          Open Controls
          1. Andrew D48
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yes been v difficult game week for many especially Liverpool players Haaland etc

            Open Controls
      2. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        My thoughts aswell, ive seen a few videos and comments about the benefit of FH29 so that you can be more flexible with your transfers from GW26-GW29, however i feel that most teams NOT building for GW29 would have a very poor GW30 team.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes, agree.

      I will probably dead-end my team in 29 and go with Son, Richy, Porro, Toney, Watkins, Areola and possibly Bowen (and ignore Luton v Forest).

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      *agree with Toon Lurk

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not for me but depends on your team and play style I guess. I don't see much upside in it. Once I can cover the main threats (triple Spurs, Watkins, Toney) I'll be fine with that.

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Depends on outcome of FA cup games which we will know between weeks 26 and 27.

      Open Controls
  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Might get a leak on Estupiñan then. That's useful

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Really need Estu to start next weekend, although I get the feeling something isn't right between him and De Zerbi.

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Haaland off to Norway at noon today.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      What??

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Will he be travelling with cats & pigeons?

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Must be walking to that funeral

      Open Controls
    4. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
    5. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Let me guess - Alfie?

      Open Controls
    6. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Supposedly the funeral is 10.30 am (9.30 UK) on February 22nd (Thursday). Plenty of time until then

      Open Controls
  4. theplayer
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I'm sure he is

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I know

      Open Controls
  5. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    I've read the Hwang v Neto article which is great, what are people's consensus on the 2? I'm leaning towards Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hwang would be the easy option. The only issue is Neto is on form and Hwang is returning from Asian Cup. Sometimes players returning from international tournaments take time to pick up form

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I keep changing. But last game neto 2 shots and 1 assist v hwang 1 shot

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    How many hits are you willing to take between 26-29 to navigate blanks without using a chip? Even if we get no additional fixtures added to 29 I think minimum of -12 ( -4 in 26, 28 and 29) would get me to decent week 29 team of 11 starters with good week 30 team then WC 31

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I have no intention of fielding a full XI in GW29 for the expected list of fixtures. 6-8 players at best. So no hits for GW29.

      As for GW26-28, I will try to navigate with FTs. Maybe one hit max as the form and fixtures are iffy for most of teams.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      -8 most likely.

      I'll probably need to take a hit for a defender unfortunately due to being stuck with Porro, Tsimi and Estu.
      (Will probably buy Senesi in 27 which should pay off)

      Second hit will be for an attacker in gw29 (Son, Bowen or Toney).

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      None FH will allow me to keep the inform players I've got before and after that GW without using FTs or taking hits that weaken my team long-term. Plan is FH29, WC35 or 36 to set up GW37 BB. I don't see GW34 being a major issue as City, Pool, Spurs and maybe Arsenal are unlikely to double, and its possible nobody doubles if GW34 Cup postponements are moved to midweek.

      Open Controls
  7. MysticMac17
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is it worth wildcarding the team below?
    Areola Dubravka*
    VVD* Gabriel Estu* Taylor Branthwite
    KDB Foden Saka Richarlison Jota*
    Darwin* Haaland Watkins

    I feel like I would like to get rid of Dubravka/VVD/Estu/Jota/Darwin and bring in Neto (GK)/Arsenal defender/Maguire/Hwang and Solanke.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd just replace Jota with a Wolves mid this week.

      Then in GW27, do Darwin/Estu to Solanke/Senesi.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd hold off at least a GW. By the GW27 deadline we will know who blanks in GW29 so it will be a lot easier to plan ahead.

      Open Controls
    3. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Save wildcard. Jota > Hwang will be my move I think

      Open Controls
  8. Wheato182
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which one chaps??

    A) Nunez > Watkins (-4)
    B) Play Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B)

      Open Controls
  9. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hallo! I would like some feedback on this plan

    My team

    Areola Leno
    Saliba Reguilon Doughty* Gusto* Lascelles*
    KDB Foden Saka Gordon Jota*
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    1ft and 1.1mitb
    I will not play use chips before gw 30. So those players i buy now have to play in gw 29.

    A) Lascelles > Pau Torres / Moreno
    B) Lascelles and Jota > Pau and Hwang ( would bench solanke vs City)

    C)

    Open Controls
  10. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    MID is Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka, Rich

    Taking Jota out, but for who?

    A) Hwang
    B) Odegaard
    C) Gross
    D) Bowen
    E) Gordon

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Targeting Sheff is probably gold mine material, 17 conceded in last 5 games.

    Hello Hwang

    Open Controls
  12. PlayPercentage
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Only have 8 starters for GW36...
    Use my FH now or save it for GW39?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think you're thinking too far ahead!

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      The rumoured GW39 vs La Liga teams?!

      Open Controls
    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  13. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Estu
    KDB Foden Saka Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    (Areola Cash Richa* Porro*)
    1FT & 0.1m

    A) Save Ft
    B) Estu to Regullion

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why not just play Cash and roll?

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah I agree that's the sensible thing to do. Will have much better idea of BGW29 next week. Cheers Camzy!

        Hows your season going?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Top 10K, 5 DGW players to go (not counting Darwin + Jota). Can't complain.

          Been a good season and my team is in decent shape.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That's nice hope you have a great end to the season!

            Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Here's how I look for GW26.

    Areola
    Gabriel Estupinan Reguilon Burn
    KdB Saka Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    (Kelleher Jota Palmer Porro)

    A) Roll
    B) Jota > Odegaard -4 (bench Burn)
    C) Jota > Hwang -4 (bench Burn)

    A looks kind of bad but I have the funds for Jota > Son next week in one move which is very clean and I would have 0.0m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you do B this week can you do Foden to Son in 27?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Nope. Odegaard is expensive. I could if I went Trossard (who has better attacking stats than Ode)

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Jota to Son looks good. City boys can come good in 27 & 28 when everyone will be selling them.

      Open Controls
    3. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota will drop this week if you're close to 0.0m

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I can afford to drop 0.1m.

        Open Controls
  15. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Plan for BGW26 was Richy>Garna and field 10. I've cooled a bit on this now though as last week I sold Odegaard for Foden and so far that's turned to custard! Richy is a great pick for 27/28/29 so it feels a bit like short term gain for long term pain.

    Maybe move VVD straight on instead? Senesi puts an extra doubler in for DGW28 but will score next to nothing this week...!

    Areola
    Branthwaite Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Foden
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez

    VVD Doughty Son Richy Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer out instead of Rich?

      Open Controls
  16. boc610
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    would love to know how Real can afford Mbappe and his salary when I heard their finances described as dire only a few years back when they were right behind the super league which was pretty much seen as a form of a bail out for clubs like barca juve and madrid

    Open Controls
  17. Goat
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Whoever I buy this week will be benched in GW28 and required in GW29 & GW30.

    Therefore it makes sense for me to go for Luiz over Hwang.

    Open Controls

