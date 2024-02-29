147
  1. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Dubravka Turner
    Senesi Gabriel Taylor Porro* Pau*
    Saka Foden KDB Hwang* Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Archer*

    4 players currently flagged, what transfer can I do for -4?
    2.6 ITB so not enough for Hwang > Son. 8.1 or under for a midfielder to replace Hwang

    1. The Tonberry
        7 mins ago

        Lose Porro to make up the difference to do Hwang ➡ Son.

        Bradley, Branthwaite, Richards all decent options. Or even a 4.0 Luton defender for DGW28

        1. cobybaby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Did anyone see the Hwang injury? I can't find video

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Hwang injured?

      Oh well, at least that takes care of the bench dilemma this week...

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Does this look ok? Any changes needed? 1.4 ITB

      Raya Areola
      Gabriel Udogie Doughty Senesi Reguilon
      Saka Son Foden Maddison Barkley
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1. The Tonberry
          18 mins ago

          GTG

        • Fefguero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nice team, who are you benching?

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Barkley Doughty and Reguilon

      2. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Hi.....does this rough plan sound OK? Have 6 already for 29 and plan to deadend into it.

        27.....hwang and estu to Son and senesi - 4
        28.....haaland to Morris (TBC)
        29.....solanke and Gordon to toney and bowen - 4

        This gives me 10 starters for 29. If richi and solanke are out this week I'll bring forward the bowen move

        Thanks

        Areola (dub)
        Porro gabriel estu (taylor regs)
        Saka foden richarlison gordon (hwang)
        Haaland watkins solanke

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wait with Senesi transfer untik next week. Close to suspension

          1. Flynny
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah cheers. Problem is my defence is in pieces this week.

            Porro won't start. Estu probably won't. Don't want to play both taylor and regs....

            Maybe zabarnyi is safer from Bournemouth

      3. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bottomed, so I can fix this post now.

        My current thoughts... I don't think using FH29 is worth it. Only have Watkins, Doug Luiz, Areola for now...
        GW27 Gordon to Son
        GW28 Foden to Bowen
        GW29 Saka, Solanke to Richa,Toney -4. Maybe add another -4 in there for Udogie.
        Not losing any player in a particular week I'd rather want to keep, 6 of the top attackers and a goalie for gw29.
        Any sense here?

        For reference my team now is: Areola Leno
        Trip Gab Ake Branthwaite Bradley Saka Foden Gordon Palmer Doug
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Repost my reply:

          Compare a FH29 plan to your current one.

          I think I'd do like:

          GW27 - Gordon > Son
          GW28 - Bradley > Senesi
          GW29 - Field XI

          It looks kind of similar but realize that you gain a fixture from Senesi in DGW28 and then 4 extra players in GW29 and the 4 points from not taking a hit in 29.

          Furthermore, Bournemouth have good fixtures coming out of the blank so you have Senesi and Dom for after.

          That's way better than your plan imo. You take a -4, lose Saka and then still only play 7 players in GW29? The FH is not gonna be worth more value than this later imo.

        2. The Tonberry
            2 mins ago

            I think it's worth just doing the FH. The team you have is okay for the fixtures after GW29 and it doesn't seem logical to disrupt the team and take multiple hits just to field 7 or 8 players in gw29. Plus you can focus on the next two weeks where there is a DGW without worrying about 29.

        3. oi no professionals
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          Salah instead of Son and the FH in 29?

          1. cobybaby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            yep!

          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            just now

            He wasn't even on the bench last night was he? Not sure I'd bother

        4. cobybaby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Hi Team,

          Brought Hwang in last week (instant regret), so I could move early for Salah this week.

          Kelleher
          Gabriel, Bradley, Senesi, Walker
          Palmer, Saka (C), Salah
          Haaland, Watkins (V), Toney

          (Areola / Doughty / Garnacho / Hee Chan)

          0 FT, 0 ITB

          I think Walker scores 2pt at home against MUN. Should I:

          A) Roll
          B) Sell Hee Chan for Rice and start him over Walker (-4)
          C) Sell " " for Douglas Luiz " " " " " (-4)
          D) Sell " " for Leon Bailey " " " " " (-4)

          I'm gonna be on a flight during the deadline so I appreciate your help. Good luck to all!

          1. Bucket Man
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Might be worth D. Villa have a good fixture and a an extra BGW player if you don’t FH.

        5. Aster
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Hwang to Bailey or Luiz?

          1. Bucket Man
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bailey

        6. Bucket Man
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          1FT 3.4ITB. 5BGW players so far. Mostly defenders.

          Areola*
          VVD, Gabriel, Udogie*
          Saka, Foden, KDB, Hwang
          Solanke, Haaland, Watkins*
          Dubravka, Garnacho, Reguilon*, Taylor*

          Hwang to Richarlison or Maddison and take a hit or two next two game weeks to get to 9/10 players?

        7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good evening all!!

          Start one from each section!!

          A- D.Luiz(Luton away)
          Or
          B- Rodri(United at home)

          And

          1- Senesi(Burnley away)
          Or
          2- A.Moreno(Luton away)

          Thoughts welcomed!!

          Cheers everyone!!

          1. Bucket Man
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            A1. Luton attack been better than Burnley and will Digne come back into the side.

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Cheers mate!! Currently starting Senesi, keep going back and forth with Rodri and Luiz, Rodrigo really
              Good points wise in home
              Games and Luiz not so good in away games for his points returns this season so I can’t make my mind up

              1. Bucket Man
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Rodri does pop up with big goals. Luiz has penalties and against a defence that has just let in 6 steers me that way but good luck with whatever choice you make.

          2. Udogie-style
              4 mins ago

              A2

          3. Babit1967
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Guys correct bench order here?

            Dubravka
            Bradley Saliba Gabriel
            Saka Gordon Son Foden Palmer
            Haaland Watkins

            Areola Solanke Porro Taylor

            Open Controls
            1. Fefguero
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I wouldnt bench solanke unless we get team news that he is out. All we know atm is he got a precautionary MRI

          4. Udogie-style
              6 mins ago

              Bench Van Hecke, Branthwaite, Moreno or VVD?

              1. Bucket Man
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Van Hecke for me.

            • Caligula's third favou…
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Nice article, like the thought process as laid out here. Was dubious about the merit of free hitting in 29 but looks like it may the best way to go.

            • Pacer.
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Fancy Odegaard (SHU) over Bowen (eve) or Son (CPL)?

            • Dammit_182
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Evening all. Thinking of getting a forest defender in from 29. Neco Williams the best shout?

            • jcr1997
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Dubravka
              Gabriel Saliba VVD
              Gross Gordon KDB Palmer
              Haaland Watkins Alvarez

              Areola Estupinan Hwang Guehi

              a) Hwang to Odegaard (£0.1mil off Saka...)
              b) Alvarez to Solanke (if confirmed fit)

