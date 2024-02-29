Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Here, FPL Blackbox co-host Az uses the finalised Blank Gameweek 29 schedule to assess whether his Free Hit will need activating.

Well, the projections were right and a lack of ‘cupsets’ means that we have just four Gameweek 29 fixtures. My first thoughts were that this pushes me towards an obvious Free Hit, as I currently have no more than three players with a match.

Then again, as I’m sure many of you are thinking, which players do I actually need for that Gameweek? Are there many who could feasibly haul, to make using this precious chip worthwhile? Can it instead be more strategically used later in the season for the likes doubles of Gameweeks 34 and 37? Or even on a final day hurrah?

I’ll talk through my own transfer plans here (using the free PlanFPL team planner) as I consider whether a Free Hit is necessary or could be avoided.

GAMEWEEK 27: SON IN?

Last week’s transfers were a bit disastrous. A hit for Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) now sees both players flagged and, alongside insecure starters Issa Kabore (£4.0m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m), my troops are looking a little bit lightweight.

Above: My team ahead of Gameweek 27

The plan was to sell Estupinan this week and double up on Arsenal’s defence. I would be completely and utterly amazed if Sheffield United managed to score at the weekend, so that move felt like guaranteed points.

However, with Hwang’s injury, a move for Son Heung-min (£9.6m) looks more likely. Games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa make it a good time to invest in Spurs assets – even before we factor in their great Gameweek 29 trip to Fulham. Crystal Palace are without Marc Guehi (£4.3m) and, despite failing to concede against 10-man Burnley, hadn’t previously kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 11. New manager Oliver Glasner has also promised attacking football at Selhurst Park, so I expect their meeting to have plenty of goals.

Villa have their own defensive problems. Pau Torres (£4.6m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) are currently doubts, plus Diego Carlos (£4.4m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.1m) are injured. It’s two clean sheets in 10 for Unai Emery’s side and, with their inevitable high line to be deployed against Spurs, I can see Son getting plenty of joy that day.

Additionally, Son and Ivan Toney (£8.2m) seem to be the prime captain contenders for Gameweek 29, so buying early may allow a bit more flexibility when deciding whether to play the chip or not.

GAMEWEEK 28: THREE DOUBLERS

With Son coming in, my Gameweek 28 bus team looks pretty decent. I can add goalkeeper Murara Neto (£4.6m), removing the conundrum of having Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) versus Spurs and Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.7m) against Manchester City. That gives me three Double Gameweek players and I could even take a punt on Ross Barkley (£5.0m) for another – he also plays in the big blank, should I choose not to Free Hit.

Above: My likely team for Gameweek 28, no hits

Erling Haaland (£14.4m) facing Liverpool presents the opportunity to sell him for someone who features in Blank 29. It’s just a shame Toney visits Arsenal otherwise he’d be an easy move.

West Ham host Burnley but Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) will be marginally out of reach due to price constraints. He’s a player I’ll certainly be coveting though, well done if you bought him in early for his hat-trick.

GAMEWEEK 29: FREE HIT OR NOT?