567
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bowen or Palmer???

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on 29 plans

    4. Rbyrne95
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends what you're doing for GW 29

  2. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one? (Start the other).

    A Gordon
    B Solanke

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  3. Rbyrne95
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Options:

    A) -4 Richarlison to Douglas Luiz
    B) -4 Richarlison to Bowen
    C) No hit and play Foden for Richarlison.

    Notes: £1.5 itb. Already playing KDB, Solanke may not play but I'll have Van Hecke as sub. Any Sub is prep for GW 29 too. I Can't afford Son.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      C

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      C

    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  4. Reacher
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A Doughty

    Or

    B Gross

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gross

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's not even close

    4. Reacher
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

  5. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on estu to doughty - 4?

    Get doughty for his double and bgw29. Means I can bench taylor this week.

    Any other defensive move worth - 4 with bgw29 in mind?
    Thanks

    Dubravka (areola)
    Gabriel reguilon taylor (estu porro)
    Son saka foden gordon (richarlison)
    Haaland watkins solanke

    1. Reacher
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit IMO

  6. AllThePies
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    VVD (nfo)

    Or

    Emerson (eve)?

    Happy Saturday y'all

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      VVD

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    4. Reacher
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice and easy one…VVD

    5. AllThePies
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks all

  7. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Palmer or Salanke?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      P

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

    3. Oz lotto
      • 12 Years
      just now

      palmer

  8. Oz lotto
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    would ye start gusto or doughty ?
    Just listened to Joe and Az Questions and Joe's 'villa high line' had me thinking about flipping to Doughty.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. Oz lotto
        • 12 Years
        just now

        ta

  9. zuio
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Palmer
    B) Bowen
    C) Solanke

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Solanke

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Doughty or Estupinan?

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doughty

    2. Oz lotto
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      easily Alfie

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nailed mins

    5. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dough

  11. Crouching Tiger
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Solanke going to start? I have so many issues in my team and I've already used FT's earlier in the week...

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Late fitness test, so no one knows atm.

  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Taylor has scored more than 1 point just once in the last 8 league games he has played. I’m being forced to play him this gw with Porro/Maguire injuries. Would you just take a -4?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nah CS are hard to come by.

  13. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Own gabriel reguillon kabore and las elles

  14. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Doughty or Branthwaite?

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Branthwaite

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Blonde Baresi

  15. Henning
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Good morning.
    Wc active and just 7 players for gw 29.
    Should i

    1 use fh gw 29
    2. Play with 7-8 players gw 29

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      just now

      2

  16. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I have Garnacho and Doughty on my bench. Who should be first?

    A) Garnacho
    B) Doughty

