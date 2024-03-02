Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for another tight captaincy conversation ahead of Gameweek 27 with the electric form of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£9.2m) rivalling a certain Norwegian.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and who should be trusted with the armband.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) produced a five-star display in Man City’s 6-2 demolition of Luton Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, swiftly putting to bed any lingering doubts about the former Dortmund striker’s form.

Haaland dovetailed beautifully with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) – with the Belgian assisting on four occasions – whose through balls set the Norwegian free to punish the Hatters’ high line with his pace and ruthless finishing.

Haaland, however, did fail to score in his last Premier League appearance at Bournemouth – but not due to a lack of opportunities. The City striker registered four attempts, three of which came inside the box, three big chances, and two shots on target.

At the time of writing, Haaland is backed by just over four in ten of our users to continue his red-hot form when the Citizens host arch-rivals Man United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has silenced his critics with four double-digit hauls in his last five Premier League starts.

Saka was inspirational in Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle United, with the Gunners free-flowing and dominant as they laid down the gauntlet in this three-way title race.

Indeed, the right-winger grabbed Arsenal’s third, cutting inside from his station at the right corner of the box to drill low and hard beyond the Magpies’ goalkeeper.

Saka is backed by 28.63% of our users to continue this purple patch of form, which has garnered goals in five consecutive Premier League matches.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) occupies third place with 5.67% of the vote.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES