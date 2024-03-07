It’s time for the monthly gander at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece table, to see which top-flight players have the responsibility for penalties, free-kicks and corners at their respective clubs.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the last four Gameweeks since our last update.

Our Set Pieces tab has also been refreshed for a general overview of all 20 clubs.

FPL GAMEWEEKS 24-27: WHO WAS ON PENALTIES AND SET PIECES

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Rice (13)

Saka (9)

Odegaard (3)

Vieira (2)

Nelson (1) Nelson (3)

Rice (2)

Odegaard (1) Odegaard (1)

Rice (1) Saka (2) Aston Villa Luiz (14)

McGinn (7)

Bailey (4)

Diaby (1)

Tielemans (1) Luiz (1)

McGinn (1) McGinn (1)

Luiz (1)

Bailey (1)

Digne (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (12)

Cook (5)

Christie (2)

Scott (1) Tavernier (3)

Cook (2) Tavernier (1)

Scott (1) Brentford Jensen (6)

Reguilon (3)

Damsgaard (3)

Toney (1) Reguilon (4)

Damsgaard (1) Toney (4) Brighton & Hove Albion Gross (27)

Estupinan (5)

Adingra (1) Gross (4)

Enciso (2)

Estupinan (1) Welbeck (1) Gross (1) Burnley Gudmundsson (5)

Brownhill (4)

Bruun Larsen (4)

Amdouni (2)

Cullen (1)

Benson (1) Bruun Larsen (2)

Gudmundsson (1)

Brownhill (1)

Ramsey (1)

Fofana (1) Bruun Larsen (1) Chelsea Gallagher (6)

Chilwell (3)

Palmer (3)

Enzo (1)

Mudryk (1) Chilwell (1)

Enzo (1) Crystal Palace Wharton (10)

Ayew (8)

Hughes (1)

Franca (1) Wharton (4)

Ayew (3)

Hughes (1) Eze (1)

Edouard (1) Mateta (1) Everton Garner (6)

McNeil (4) Garner (4)

McNeil (2)

Gomes (1) Garner (1) Beto (1) Fulham Pereira (13)

Wilson (3) Pereira (1)

Cairney (1) Liverpool Robertson (15)

Mac Allister (9)

Elliott (8)

Szoboszlai (3)

Tsimikas (3)

Alexander-Arnold (2) Robertson (2)

Mac Allister (1)

Alexander-Arnold (1) Elliott (1) Luton Town Doughty (25)

Berry (5)

Townsend (2)

Morris (1) Doughty (9)

Barkley (4) Barkley (1)

Doughty (1)

Townsend (1) Morris (1) Manchester City De Bruyne (19)

Alvarez (13)

Foden (11)

Bernardo (7)

Doku (2)

Nunes (1)

Rodri (1) Foden (3)

De Bruyne (1)

Bernardo (1) De Bruyne (2)

Foden (1) Manchester United Fernandes (20)

Eriksen (3)

Shaw (3) Fernandes (3)

Shaw (1) Fernandes (1)

Casemiro (1) Newcastle United Trippier (8)

Guimaraes (2)

Almiron (1) Trippier (4) Trippier (1) Gordon (1) Nottingham Forest Gibbs-White (14) Gibbs-White (3) Sheffield United Hamer (10)

Norwood (1)

Osborn (1) Davies (2)

McAtee (1)

Hamer (1) McAtee (1) Tottenham Hotspur Maddison (18)

Kulusevski (7)

Porro (5) Maddison (3)

Lo Celso (1) Maddison (1) West Ham United Ward-Prowse (6)

Bowen (4) Ward-Prowse (5)

Coufal (1) Ward-Prowse (1) Wolverhampton Wanderers Sarabia (14)

Neto (7) Sarabia (3) Sarabia (1)

OBSERVATIONS AND NOTES