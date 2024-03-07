167
167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCH
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    No FT. and no FH29
    Zabarnyi to:
    A - Estu
    B - Pau
    C - Not for -4

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You mean Zabarnyi in for, not "to"..?

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Assuming you're selling Estu, him to Pau probably makes more sense if you're not using FH in 29.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        If you mean Zabarnyi in for Etsu or Pau then Etsu, not playing as regularly and no fixture next GW where you won’t be using the FH so keep Pau.

        Open Controls
      2. Vovhund
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't trust Pau in his current condition with Europa League in the mix. Konsa should be the better option

        Open Controls
    3. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Best option on WC of these?

    A Kudus
    B Bailey
    C Barkley
    D Maddison

    Whoever I choose will be sold for Salah in GW30.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Hmm I think I'd go for Bailey. Pretty close with Maddison who I expect could pick up an assist this weekend but I think that Fulham might be a bit tougher than most are expecting, and West Ham defence would be my no.1 target in 29 (of those listed here, excluding Burnley)

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Think I’d go for Maddison closely followed by Kudus with a good fixture this week. Bailey has looked great but could share minutes with Diaby who made an impact off the bench last week.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thanks all, seems nobody is keen on Barkley and I'm inclined to agree, depsite the extra game... The rest of my midfield is Son, Bowen, Saka, Luiz, so if I got Maddison or Bailey they'd probably be benched for Luiz this week, whereas I'd play Kudus over Luiz.

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench:

    A) Haaland (I know)
    B) Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Gon Freecss
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      The more I think about it, the more I'm leaning A)

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Even I am

        Open Controls
    2. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      There just MUST be someone else in the starting 11 you can bench.

      If it's straight between these two, then B.

      Open Controls
  4. Gon Freecss
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    It's a ridiculous question, I know ...

    But I have to bench one:

    A) Son
    B) Foden
    C) Haaland
    D) Watkins
    E) Bowen
    F) Saka
    G) Ode

    Was initially on Son, but now I'm leaning Foden or Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Are you playing 4-3-3? Who's your 8th attacker?

      Open Controls
      1. Gon Freecss
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        3-4-3

        Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Gon Freecss
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Formation depends who I bench though

          Open Controls
        2. Gon Freecss
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Could also be 3-5-2

          Open Controls
        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Ah, I see. "Slighty tough" decision!! I'd look at history of the LIV v MCY match before making a decision. Although it freaks me out to even think of it, I'd agree with your initial assessment. Or possibly Ode because of ownership? Whoever you choose could, unfortunately, be very wrong. Good luck - but it's your fault for having such a good squad! 😀

          Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Tough, I would agree with either Foden or Haaland. Probably Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Gon Freecss
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah I think that makes sense. I'm trying to weigh up - who would Liverpool be most successful at restricting. But it's probably very marginal between the two

        Open Controls
    3. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yeah, has to be one of Haaland or Foden here. Surely you don't need double City attack at Anfield! If it was any team other than City, you wouldn't...

        Open Controls
      • 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Having Trippier and Hwang, but nothing ITB and only 1ft, whom should I get? Should I focus on defender ?
      I will FH29

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Trippier to Bournemouth defender probably

        Open Controls
      2. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I had the same decision this week but without the money constraint. I went Trippier > Zabarnyi. I plan to FH29.

        Open Controls
        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Sounds like the right move to do. Cheers

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Would be easier to answer if you posted your full team & money itb. But since it seems like your bench is Taylor Reguilon Hwang (correct? I checked your previous posts) I think the defender move is more urgent as Taylor/Reguilon would be lucky escape this week with a single point to their names

        Open Controls
        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Thanks. I see you went up and above.
          Yes I think defense would be best, and answers says the same. I will look into Zab from Bou

          Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Difficult as Hee Chan is out longer than Trippier but Trippier is expensive. Probably Trippier to release funds

        Open Controls
    5. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Scoreline predictions for Liverpool vs City? I am on 1-1.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Same. 1-1

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        2-2 Salah equaliser

        Open Controls
      3. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        1-1 seems about right

        Open Controls
    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      trippier to doughty or a bournemouth defender? cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Depends on 29

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          52 mins ago

          FH 29. thanks

          Open Controls
          1. 112kane112
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            BOU

            Open Controls
    7. Keeptakinghits
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Bench Palmer, Foden, Son or even Haaland?

      I think one of the 1st two

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Foden reluctantly

        Open Controls
        1. Keeptakinghits
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks, I was swaying that way. Minileague leader I'm trying to chase has Foden but not Palmer so hopefully that will give a little differential.

          Liverpool look tight and City not been performing great, even though winning, but vs weak teams.

          Newcastle looks a mess defensively too, whilst Chelsea seem to be in better form now.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Tough one. I suggest having a look at any models e.g. FPL Review free model for expected points and bookies odds for each player/ team for expected goals to help make a decision

        Open Controls
    8. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Thinking of playing kdb over foden as a differential. Foden the form player but kdb could come good in a big game. Too risky?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Risky benching decision either way but tbh I don't like using EO as the decider

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hoping he hauls as most would start foden

          Open Controls
    9. M1lkyBarK1d
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Is it worth a -8 to field only 8 players in GW29 to avoid using a FH? Or should I just play the FH.

      GW29 would be
      areola
      Doughty
      Kabore (Been my 3rd sub since the start)
      Son
      Bowen
      Morris
      Watkins
      Muniz

      Im thinking/hoping to get more points using FH later, poss GW34

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        That looks ok, just missing something like Bailey & Toney. So if that's around 10pts +8, see if you think you can do better than that with the projected fixtures for FH34:
        https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1763220409795637384/photo/1

        Open Controls
      2. StocktonFox
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm not FH-ing in 29, even tho I will only have 7 starters max. I think there are greater gains in a FH in 34 or 37. Only 4 games in 29, they could all finish 1-1 with random goalscorers.

        Open Controls
    10. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A'noon all. GTG? 0FT 2.9 ITB

      Areola (dub)
      Gabriel - Walker - Zabarnyi
      Saka - Son - Palmer - KDB
      Haaland - Solanke (c) - Watkins

      Subs - Gordon, Van Hecke, Branth,

      Right to bench Gordon?

      Ta

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.