It’s time for the monthly gander at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece table, to see which top-flight players have the responsibility for penalties, free-kicks and corners at their respective clubs.
Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the last four Gameweeks since our last update.
Our Set Pieces tab has also been refreshed for a general overview of all 20 clubs.
FPL GAMEWEEKS 24-27: WHO WAS ON PENALTIES AND SET PIECES
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Rice (13)
Saka (9)
Odegaard (3)
Vieira (2)
Nelson (1)
|Nelson (3)
Rice (2)
Odegaard (1)
|Odegaard (1)
Rice (1)
|Saka (2)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (14)
McGinn (7)
Bailey (4)
Diaby (1)
Tielemans (1)
|Luiz (1)
McGinn (1)
|McGinn (1)
Luiz (1)
Bailey (1)
Digne (1)
|Bournemouth
|Tavernier (12)
Cook (5)
Christie (2)
Scott (1)
|Tavernier (3)
Cook (2)
|Tavernier (1)
Scott (1)
|Brentford
|Jensen (6)
Reguilon (3)
Damsgaard (3)
Toney (1)
|Reguilon (4)
Damsgaard (1)
|Toney (4)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Gross (27)
Estupinan (5)
Adingra (1)
|Gross (4)
Enciso (2)
Estupinan (1)
|Welbeck (1)
|Gross (1)
|Burnley
|Gudmundsson (5)
Brownhill (4)
Bruun Larsen (4)
Amdouni (2)
Cullen (1)
Benson (1)
|Bruun Larsen (2)
Gudmundsson (1)
Brownhill (1)
Ramsey (1)
Fofana (1)
|Bruun Larsen (1)
|Chelsea
|Gallagher (6)
Chilwell (3)
Palmer (3)
Enzo (1)
Mudryk (1)
|Chilwell (1)
Enzo (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Wharton (10)
Ayew (8)
Hughes (1)
Franca (1)
|Wharton (4)
Ayew (3)
Hughes (1)
|Eze (1)
Edouard (1)
|Mateta (1)
|Everton
|Garner (6)
McNeil (4)
|Garner (4)
McNeil (2)
Gomes (1)
|Garner (1)
|Beto (1)
|Fulham
|Pereira (13)
Wilson (3)
|Pereira (1)
Cairney (1)
|Liverpool
|Robertson (15)
Mac Allister (9)
Elliott (8)
Szoboszlai (3)
Tsimikas (3)
Alexander-Arnold (2)
|Robertson (2)
Mac Allister (1)
Alexander-Arnold (1)
|Elliott (1)
|Luton Town
|Doughty (25)
Berry (5)
Townsend (2)
Morris (1)
|Doughty (9)
Barkley (4)
|Barkley (1)
Doughty (1)
Townsend (1)
|Morris (1)
|Manchester City
|De Bruyne (19)
Alvarez (13)
Foden (11)
Bernardo (7)
Doku (2)
Nunes (1)
Rodri (1)
|Foden (3)
De Bruyne (1)
Bernardo (1)
|De Bruyne (2)
Foden (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (20)
Eriksen (3)
Shaw (3)
|Fernandes (3)
Shaw (1)
|Fernandes (1)
Casemiro (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (8)
Guimaraes (2)
Almiron (1)
|Trippier (4)
|Trippier (1)
|Gordon (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Gibbs-White (14)
|Gibbs-White (3)
|Sheffield United
|Hamer (10)
Norwood (1)
Osborn (1)
|Davies (2)
McAtee (1)
Hamer (1)
|McAtee (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Maddison (18)
Kulusevski (7)
Porro (5)
|Maddison (3)
Lo Celso (1)
|Maddison (1)
|West Ham United
|Ward-Prowse (6)
Bowen (4)
|Ward-Prowse (5)
Coufal (1)
|Ward-Prowse (1)
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Sarabia (14)
Neto (7)
|Sarabia (3)
|Sarabia (1)
OBSERVATIONS AND NOTES
- All 18 of James Maddison‘s corners featured in the above table were delivered in Spurs’ last two matches, when Pedro Porro was absent. With both players in the side in Gameweeks 22-24, Porro took 14 to Maddison’s zero.
- Declan Rice has continued to play a big part at set plays for Arsenal. He had taken only three corners in the first 20 Gameweeks but has delivered 21 in the seven subsequent games.
- Having not taken a single corner from Gameweeks 10-25, Phil Foden has delivered 11 of them over City’s last two matches. That has coincided with Julián Álvarez losing his place in the starting XI for the first time this season; the Argentina international had taken 85 corners in that period where Foden was dormant.
- Kieran Trippier has had the set-piece monopoly at Newcastle this season but is now injured. Bruno Guimaraes deputised at corners after the defender was substituted last weekend.
- Over half of the penalties taken during the last four Gameweeks were by players who we’d consider not first choices at their respective clubs, highlighting the importance of being second (or third!) in command in this season when we’ve witnessed a spike in injuries. Pascal Gross scored in the absence of Joao Pedro, while Anthony Gordon took advantage of injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to convert for Newcastle. Jean Philippe Mateta, similarly, benefitted from the unavailability of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, while both Oliver McBurnie and Oliver Norwood were off the field when James McAtee found the net. Beto, who missed in Gameweek 27, had replaced the benched Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Everton starting XI.
