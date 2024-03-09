285
285 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Remember when we always go on about getting the penalty taker? This is why.

    Open Controls
    1. Shteve
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Which penalty taker though!

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        That is the point before in this season I have had 7 players who take pens, also with the additionally time logically there will be additional penalties.

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          additional*

          Open Controls
  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Was looking at EO's and most people that owned both L. Diaz + VVD started VVD this week... was that the logical move because I totally did the opposite...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not from that perspective, but it seemed like benching decisions here for front 8 were much tougher than in defence. Think you have to set VVD against Porro/Moreno/Ake etc rather than Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ah I see what you mean. Needing to start a defender VS being able to bench an attacker due to one with a more favorable fixture, etc. Completely forgot about that

        Open Controls
  3. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    I went Muniz over Morris on wildcard, crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes considering how easy it would have been to swap

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I already have enough planned transfers to bring back Haaland, Foden and co. Didn't need another one

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      no, Muniz vs Sheffield Utd GW30

      Open Controls
    4. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’m planning to do the same on 29 WC

      Open Controls
    5. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Not crazy but risky since you could have swapped them in GW30 instead.

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it

      Open Controls
  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bournemouth home to Everton in GW30 looking good for anyone holding their assets and using FH in GW29

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Semenyo captain lol

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Yes, Solanke has a good run of fixtures if he stays fit.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solanke is gone for me after this week. Fixtures are decent but Darwin's are better & I love him more. Had enough of this knee pain will he / won't he too

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        But Semenyo stays!

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          What will be your front 3 then?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Haaland Darwin (Semenyo).

            352 with Salah, Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              I would love to go with Darwin over Watkins but not sure I've got the cojones

              Open Controls
      2. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Darwin is well on the way to proving his doubters wrong. I wouldn't mind him at Man Utd as well as Hojlund.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah got my eye on Højlund if Man Utd double in 34. Also BUR the week after

          Open Controls
  5. wayne3004
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chances of that Saka flag being real?

    Saka, Ode, Palmer, Son
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Garnacho sub doing what Garnacho does when he’s benched.

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Doubt it - feeling sick was quoted as the reason for him being subbed at half-time last week. He's probably ok by now.

      Open Controls
      1. wayne3004
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank you, I didn’t realise that, thought he was rested given the scoreline.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Think that was more or less the case. Expect he would have played through if it was any kind of contest

          Open Controls
  6. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Has anyone got ownership of these please

    Solanke
    Morris
    Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Around my rank 125K: Solanke EO 164%, Morris 25%, Salah 8%

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wow at those last 2!

        Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        178% Solanke

        Feeling fairly exposed here....

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Getting green arrows with just Solanke C is gorgeous

          Open Controls
  7. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    #FPLPartialCleanSheetPoints
    #FPLSayNoToBenchPoints

    Open Controls
  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Has FH been activated yet? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thinking of activating a Bus Team FH so my only 1 GW29 player is not left out there to fend for himself 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Blimey, only one ... Watkins? Got 4 here.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Actually it's 2 but I'd like to keep Taylor as far away from the pitch as possible

          Open Controls
  9. Twisted Saltergater
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good start to the BB with Bruno scoring 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    6
    Kimnski
    Reguilón Doughty
    Son Bowen
    Watkins
    Those are my players for GW 29
    Players on Bench or not Play
    Dubravka (Nouri Gabriel Trippier Garnacho Foden
    Saka Soalnke & Haaland)
    Maybe Sell
    Tripper Garnacho for -4 and Get 8 Players ? Or FH Is the best way ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just FH

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      FH is fun

      Open Controls
  11. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pens are interesting because you put yourself in the position to get lucky by getting a penalty taker, so it is partial skill.

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which is why there should be points awarded for winning a penalty, regardless of whether it is scored or not.

      Flabbergasted they haven’t made that improved development yet tbf

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A team doesn't benefit from a penalty being won if it isn't scored

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Fair, I just think the game’s system could be much more dynamic.

          I heard they do want to make improvements to the game but are worried about the mass appeal dropping

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Are you morphing back to Sexy Salah tomorrow?

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You read my mind!

          Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      What if they miss?

      Open Controls
  12. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    No players in this match so just toying with the FH, quite therapeutic lol 🙂

    Open Controls
  13. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Areola
    Porro, Pau, Doughty
    Son, Bowen
    Watkins, Morris, Adebayo*

    1FT. Guess it's Adebayo (if he doesn't make it) to Toney . Otherwise KDB to someone like Maddison?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.