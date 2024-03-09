The two Gameweek 28 ‘doublers’ are to come this afternoon but before then, the small matter of Manchester United v Everton.

The action at Old Trafford gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

It’s very straightforward when it comes to the team news: both sides are unchanged.

Bruno Fernandes could be leading the line again, then with Rasmus Hojlund out for another week.

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans were passed fit on Friday despite being forced off with injuries last Sunday.

Beto is once again preferred to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the visitors’ attack.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye has failed to recover from a groin injury so sits this one out.

The Red Devils were 3-0 winners over Everton in the reverse fixture. That was the Toffees’ heaviest home league defeat of the season and United’s joint-biggest win regardless of venue.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Mee, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Kambwala, Collyer, Ogunneye.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.