  GoonerByron
    12 Years
    12 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which 1 would you bench out of these?

    A - Muniz (shu)
    B - Toney (MUN)
    C - Foden (ARS)
    D - Gibbs-White (CRY)

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      12 hours, 35 mins ago

      D

    EugeMurts
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      D then C

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    12 hours, 51 mins ago

    According to Jonty on the meet the manager videos, there is no such thing as luck when it comes to consistent FPL success.

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      12 hours, 34 mins ago

      Are you lucky Virg?

      Or more unlucky...

      Philosopher's Stones
        3 Years
        12 hours, 31 mins ago

        He's neither lucky nor unlucky. He's just a virgin.

        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          10 hours, 4 mins ago

          I kind of avoided the obvious...

          Have you got lucky yet line!

    Rougie
      12 Years
      11 hours, 38 mins ago

      It depends what you mean by FPL success. To win the thing (which is what Simon is talking about) you need luck. To be regularly top 10K is much more down to skill.

  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    12 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pickford Kelleher
    Gabriel White Gusto RAN Branthwaite
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer MacA
    Haaland Watkins Muniz

    £2.5m itb.

    Wildcard active, who should I switch up?

    Bench boost gw34 by adding some Palace players for Gusto and Muniz I guess, and just play into Spurs etc for gw37.

    My heart goes Salalalalah
      7 Years
      12 hours ago

      I'd take Semeyon over Muniz. Has dgw34 and good fixtures.
      Darwin over Watkins too for same reason with MacA to Son

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      11 hours, 40 mins ago

      Fit in Som

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      11 hours, 40 mins ago

      Son that is

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        10 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'm thinking about it again but I'm in the classic Son or Saka trade off again.

        I could do it for gw30 but I'm subbing a 5th midfielder as it is.

        Mozumbus
          2 Years
          9 hours, 40 mins ago

          How about Son now and then switching to Saka later

          I'd bring C.Richards now to defend price rise

    EugeMurts
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Downgrade one arsenal defender to upgrade MacA to Son

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    12 hours, 48 mins ago

    Son ticking nicely over the IB... 2G in 2 games

    https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1772623635229839866?t=vCGLCfV1lHNnqE2WYwAzyg&s=19

  tmstrand
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 hours, 47 mins ago

    Thinking about taking hit(s) this week. My team:

    Neto
    Zabarniy/van de Ven/Mykolenko
    KDB/Gordon/Salah(c)/Palmer
    Solanke/Haaland/Muniz
    (Areola/Douglas Luiz/Doughty/Estupinan)

    Options:
    A. van de Ven and/or Doughty -> Porro and/or Gusto (if the latter is even fit)
    B. KDB -> Son

    Already spent my FT so looking at at possible -12 if I go for all of these. Advice?

  RamaJama
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    12 hours, 47 mins ago

    KDB to Salah for free this week?

    Dubravka
    Zabarnyi, Gabriel, Maguire
    Saka, KDB, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Areola, Gordon, Kabore, Reguillon

    1 fT, 6,7 mill. in the bank

    tmstrand
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 hours, 25 mins ago

      I say absolutely.

    Funkyav
      14 Years
      12 hours, 24 mins ago

      yes its an easy move that one.

    RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      12 hours, 20 mins ago

      Cheers, building towards DGW 34 with only WC left. Hopefully, not more than one of Gabriel, Maguire and Saka will be out this week.

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      11 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yes yes

  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    12 hours, 46 mins ago

    Bottomed

    WC now or wait till 33? Only reason I'm looking to wait till 33 is cause I wanna hold onto spurs players till 33, then loose them and get them again on FH37. But the downside is I may need to take a couple hits between now and GW32 if I wait. And can't bench spurs in 34 as BB34 is the plan.

    Basically, WC now or wait till 32/33 in my scenario?

    EugeMurts
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Don’t plan to take hits. Holding spurs may not be right decision. Hit the wildcard and bear the fruit over a longer period

  Rollercoaster
    10 Years
    12 hours, 40 mins ago

    Dubr
    Ake,Gomez,Gusto
    Son,Foden,Saka,Palmer
    Solanke,Haal,Watk

    Sanchez,Gordon,Gabby,Doughty

    Almost did Son to Salah -4 but rethinking now, wise?

    Open Controls
    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      12 hours, 21 mins ago

      No
      Foden or Saka to z Salah

    FourLokoLeipzig
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      12 hours, 3 mins ago

      I wouldn’t for a hit

  Atimis
    7 Years
    12 hours, 39 mins ago

    Could Bowen Bailey to Palmer Salah -4 set me for the next two GWs without hitting the WC?

    Kelleher/Martinez
    Poro/Gabriel/Doughty/Kerkez/Taylor
    Son/Saka/Madd/Bowen/Baily
    Watkins/Toney/Solanke

    Warby84
      8 Years
      12 hours, 22 mins ago

      I like the move

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      12 hours, 22 mins ago

      No
      You'll need Haaland

      Atimis
        7 Years
        11 hours, 49 mins ago

        Why?

        Mozumbus
          2 Years
          11 hours, 42 mins ago

          Not having Haaland in 2 straight games is not worth the risk

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      11 hours, 48 mins ago

      When would you play it if not? I am in a similar boat and was going to do Palmer/Salah for a hit. But given I will FH34 I kind of don't see a value in not playing the WC now. The only reason I would save it is if you were loading up on 4-6 City & Arsenal players and wanted to avoid being too heavily invested in that game.

      Atimis
        7 Years
        11 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yeah FH34 seems the way to go! I've been thinking that apart from the def, the team seems to be good so maybe to get some more info could make me postpone WC for 2 weeks, or leaving Haaland aside until GW32?

        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          11 hours, 37 mins ago

          I am mixed on the Haaland issue. I don't think he is worth the cost, but at the same time, a decent WC without Haaland has me with more than £4m to spare. So kinda feels like I might as well...

  Warby84
    8 Years
    12 hours, 37 mins ago

    Anyone without WC going without Haaland and relying on Son Salah Saka? I’m tempted to ride it out..

    Firmino
      8 Years
      12 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'll bring Haaland in for GW33.

    Warby84
      8 Years
      12 hours, 18 mins ago

      I just realised I can go Watkins to Haaland next week and have all 4

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      11 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is he worth £14m? Not at the moment. Its just that he probably will haul a few more times this season and those will hurt. There is also the issue that it is tough to get him in without a WC so it doesn't feel like the kind of decision that you can easily reverse.

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        7 hours, 51 mins ago

        Is he actually expensive? Does he block anyone else important? Trent and Trippier perhaps.

  Firmino
    8 Years
    12 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would you bring in Darwin or Isak? FH34 and BB37

    Darwin - BRI, SHU, CRY, whu, TOT, avl, WOL
    Isak - WHU, EVE, TOT, SHU, bur, BHA&mun, bre

    I will bench both in GW32 (mun and ful).

    zon
      9 Years
      11 hours, 51 mins ago

      Isak

  Hurnt
    10 Years
    12 hours, 2 mins ago

    Planning too far ahead?

    Dub
    Tarkowski Zabarnyi Porro
    Saka Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Tavernier Gabriel Estupinan

    6.4 itb 1ft

    Gw30 Tav to Son bench saka free
    Gw31 Watkins Foden to Salah Cunha/Semeydo -4
    Gw32 save
    Gw33 son Gordon to Diaz Havertz free
    Gw34 haaland to Nunez free

    Gives me 10 players with double gw34

    Dub
    Gab Zab Tark
    Salah Diaz Saka Havertz
    Nunez Solanke Cunha/Semeydo

    Are Palmer Porro Estup

    Then wc gw35 or gw36 to bb gw37

    Any obvious flaws in this plan? Better suggestions appreciated

    Tia

    Hurnt
      10 Years
      11 hours, 46 mins ago

      *Semenyo not Semeydo lol

  ryacoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    11 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who's everyone captaining in GW30? Salah, Son or Palmer?

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      11 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes. One of those three.

    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      11 hours, 40 mins ago

      Salah

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      11 hours, 32 mins ago

      Salah

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      11 hours, 31 mins ago

      On Palmer currently.

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      11 hours, 16 mins ago

      Son

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        10 hours, 28 mins ago

        Son

    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      11 hours, 10 mins ago

      Salah

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      11 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bussed on Son but Palmer is close.

    Mother Farke
        10 hours, 34 mins ago

        Son worries me as a (C) as there's occasions he doesn't turn up, especially at home. Whereas Salah at home consistently looks a threat.

        Camzy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          10 hours, 18 mins ago

          Nah that's fair. But I can't get to Salah reasonably this week so I'm gonna go with this and hope it works out.

          Might switch to Palmer who I feel deserves to be in the captaincy shout. Let's see how he does tonight for England.

        Baps hunter
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          8 hours, 3 mins ago

          That would normally be the case, but I expect Luton to play gungho(?) and not park the double-decker.

      The Tonberry
          10 hours, 28 mins ago

          Son but only because I don't have Salah. But if I had all 3 then Salah

        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          10 hours, 13 mins ago

          Palmer currently.

      Walter White (WW)
        2 Years
        11 hours, 38 mins ago

        Sweet article. Thanks!

      tim
        14 Years
        11 hours, 26 mins ago

        Areola Turner
        Gabriel Branth Taylor Gusto Doughty
        Salah Foden Saka Palmer Tavernier
        Watkins Haaland Solanke

        -8 to bring in Son?

        My heart goes Salalalalah
          7 Years
          11 hours, 6 mins ago

          Nope

          tim
            14 Years
            11 hours, 4 mins ago

            Saka to Son for free?

      St Pauli Walnuts
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        11 hours, 14 mins ago

        Excellent article Simon.

        Baps hunter
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          10 hours, 24 mins ago

          Yes, I agree. But to win in fpl some kind of X-factor in playing the game might be necessary. Playing well is naturally important and necessary to "give luck a chance".

      g40steve
        6 Years
        10 hours, 58 mins ago

        No FH only BB & WC, hold?

        Cap Salah, Palmer or Son?

        Neto
        Gabriel, Burn, Gusto
        Saka, Palmer, Son, Salah
        Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

        Flekken, Gordon, Ake, Doughty

        .3

        The Tonberry
            10 hours, 15 mins ago

            Captain Salah.

            I'd also start Gordon considering he's returned in all but one of Newcastle's home PL games this season. Would drop Saka or Solanke to start Gordon

            g40steve
              6 Years
              9 hours, 7 mins ago

              Ta

        2. Radulfo28773
          • 2 Years
          10 hours, 51 mins ago

          Bowen to Palmer for -4?

          1. Mozumbus
            • 2 Years
            10 hours, 33 mins ago

            I'm not doing it

          2. The Tonberry
              10 hours, 14 mins ago

              Yeah this works for the short term and long term

          3. jonnybhoy
            • 11 Years
            10 hours, 7 mins ago

            Only got WC + BB left. No Son. Can I go without him til GW35 wildcard or do I bring him in instead of Salah? Planning on doing Doughty + KDB to Salah + Gusto/Branthwaite -4pts

            Leno
            Zabanyi Gabriel Doughty*
            Foden Saka KDB Palmer
            Watkins Haaland Solanke

            Aerola Estupinan Kabore Hwang

            1. The Tonberry
                9 hours, 47 mins ago

                It's the just the home games against Luton and Forest in 30 and 32 where Son would really be needed. He's an excellent captaincy shout for both games. But I'd rather have Salah over Son and you could go without Son until you wildcard if it means having Salah

            2. yamms_schmitz
              • 11 Years
              10 hours, 4 mins ago

              YES or NO

              Richarlison to Salah
              and
              Watkins to Muniz

              (would be a -4, I am wildcarding in GW35)

              1. The Tonberry
                  9 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Probably not as Rich and Watkins have good fixtures this week.

                  Can you get to Salah in GW31, preferably without a hit? Even if you did take a hit in 31 it would still be a better play than taking a hit this week

              2. drughi
                • 14 Years
                10 hours ago

                Wildcard time ? ideally wanna save my WC for gw 35/36 as close as possible to BB in gw 37. Could get Haaland for a hit next week

                Areola
                Gabriel Doughty Porro
                Maddison Son Saka Salah Palmer (C)
                Toney Watkins

                Dubravka morris Saliba Taylor

              3. FplmorelikeFml
                  9 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Deciding between Maddison or Richarlison for this gw, which would prefer?

                  Also who is a good Bournemouth defender to have? Preferably one that is attacking. Will be honest I haven't watched any Bournemouth games and haven't got the faintest clue who to go for. Any advice would be appreciated, thanks!

                • Fred the Red
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  9 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Good time to do Saka to Son? Or do a different transfer for GW 30? Have WC and BB left.

                  Rest of team:
                  Areola Turner
                  Gabrel Doughty Porro Taylor Trippier
                  Son Maddison Palmer DougLuiz SAKA
                  Watkins Toney Morris

                  ITB: 9.5

                • RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 13 Years
                  9 hours, 42 mins ago

                  New article:
                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/26/who-should-fpl-managers-sell-to-buy-salah/

