285
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    With that in the FH view mirror all I can say is: https://images.app.goo.gl/8N1CzEkNpqBKT5CX9

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      *with that FH in the rear view mirror

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      I needed another GW this time last week! Whatever happens this week, Ive got a good feeling I'll beat my 15 point FH.

  2. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    England need to go back to playing defensive counter attacking football which got them to the Euros final.

    Top teams know England create very little and can be beaten on the counter.

    Bellingham loves to run with the ball and start of attacks like at Madrid. Southgate has him compressed high up the pitch and isn't getting the best out of him.

    The players don't look well coached and goals are coming from random moments instead of good patterns of play.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Were you not slating Southgate for doing just that?!

  3. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Jakub Piotrowski is one scary mental looking fella...

  4. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    5 hours ago

    Any new injuries or updates we should be aware of? Saka? Darwin? Stones? Gabriel?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      You can keep track of them here

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/22/march-international-break-injury-tracker-saka-withdraws/

      It's being kept up to date

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    You have to commend an article tackling a really difficult decision that would be much easier to ignore, but there was no real conclusion on who you should sell for Salah.

    1. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Because there’s no real answer

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        We pay our membership fees so scout can answer the toughest questions.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          That is not why I pay my membership at all! I pay it so I can make rational well-informed decisions of my own and if it goes wrong so be it - it's on me!

  6. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Always moaning. No right answer. Great article though. Weighs up all the pros and cons.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Are you yelling at the sky again?

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Never yell. Or moan. Not my style.

        We all know your MO. You'll criticise another article or 2 or functionality or whatever on FFS before the weekend and then gush about another article shortly before the deadline.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          😆

        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Brilliant content gets praised. Mediocre content gets constructive criticism. That's my MO. I'm paying for fantasy football advice (which sounds silly when you say it out loud) so I would like to get my money's worth and for the content to be helpful and conducive to a good rank.

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            It's no achievement to get a good rank if you haven't made your own decisions! Your money might be better spent to buy an account off someone who has a good FPL history. Put your name to it then and you can brag all you want!

          2. BUZZBOMB
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Im no longer a member. I have been and hope to be again.

            Meanwhile you pay about 4p a day for these, members articles, RMT thingy and much more. The article is great. Balanced and as comprehensive as it could be on the subject matter unless you widen the pool of options.

            Its not really constructive criticism when you demand an answer to a question that is (a) unanswerable, (b) yet to happen and (c) fortune based and includes a plethora of factors affecting the variables on the day such as weather, diet, mood, relationship, health, sleep, i could go on forever.

            The main facts are laid out. You decide based on these and / or your own. 4p. Well worth it Id say. Im selling it to myself.

            1. BUZZBOMB
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              If you pop your bank details on here, I'll send you 4p and we'll say no more. If your address is better, I'll get a postal order to you.

              Good article Marc. Appreciated.

          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Apologies Virg, I think I went a bit far with my above comment. You do frustrate me sometimes though.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              No problem mate. It's all taken in good humour 🙂

  7. el polako
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Yessss!!!!!

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Congrats

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks

  8. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Whenever I'm really sad I try to remind myself that it could be worse and I could have done FH29

  9. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is Saliba to Bradley worth a -4 this week if you also have Gabriel.

    This move could enable my Toney to Haaland for FT instead of Watkins to Haaland and Morris to muniz with -4 or Doughty to Bradley or Branthwaite for -4

    I am doing FT 34 and WC35 so could just focus on anyone who has good fixtures till 33

    Thanks

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      I wouldn’t be sure enough that he starts to take a hit

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Id keep Saliba and just do Watkins to Haaland. If youre keen on shedding Saliba, with your plan, consider CHE or TOT defence.

  10. School of Poch
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Is the following worth a -4?

    KDB Solanke > Salah Semenyo

    Only 0.1 ITB after the move and concerned about price rises so might have to go early on it tonight

    Likely to WC35 as no FH

    Areola Turner
    Saliba Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite Cash
    Son Saka Palmer KDB Barkley
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1FT 0ITB

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I’m not so sure… I think it works well out over the few gw’s

      1. School of Poch
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        It's either that or go without Salah this week and wait till next week or wildcard now, but that makes navigating 34-38 tough

        Any other suggestions with the team above?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Have you still got BB? Salah can wait until next week I think and you can reevaluate with another weeks info.

          1. School of Poch
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Yeah BB still available will likely use during 37 if I WC35. Unless WC now and BB34 is a better option with this team. Unsure at the moment.

            Fair enough, I'm just worried Salah could be explosive vs that Brighton team. Would also mean potentially starting both Arsenal defenders this week as well, unless I start KDB, Barkley or Cash over one of them

            1. FPL Blow-In
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Don’t bench kdb unless we get news he isn’t fit.

              1. School of Poch
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                So thoughts on sticking this week with the following?

                Areola
                Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite
                Son Saka Palmer KDB
                Haaland Watkins Solanke

                Turner Saliba Barkley Cash

                Then with 2FT next week reasses and likely bring in Salah and whoever else, using FT between now and 34, WC35 and BB37

  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Your thoughts here please? I’ve played out each scenario too many times now that I feel I need to scrap it all and start fresh.

    My initial plan was to WC 30/31 but may wait until later, what do you think? I have WC, FH and BB remaining.

    Areola(new)
    Porro(LUT), White(mci), Moreno(WOL)
    Son(LUT), Saka, Johnson(LUT), Bowen(new), Palmer(BUR)
    Watkins(WOL), Wood(CRY)

    Raya, Morris, Taylor, Doughty 1ft and 12.9 itb

    Can do Bowen to Salah for free and WC31? Or Watkins to Haaland in 31 for free also as I’ve 12.9itb

    3x Arsenal & Spurs, Palmer, Salah and Haaland by gw31 feels like WC could be saved right?

    1. School of Poch
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      When are you planning to save WC until and is the plan with the above to FH34? BB37?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I have looked at both FH34/BB37 and BB34/FH37. I feel I’m in a strange predicament that my team is set to go either way. I’m now considering FH34, WC35 and BB 37.

        1. School of Poch
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          I think that could work with your team and the plan you set out above

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Yeah, I won’t have the best fringe players and bench for 30-34 but will have the main players covered. It might be the way for me to go.

        2. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          FH34 into WC35 does not seem like good value on your chips.
          If you’re FH’ing 34 you should already have 6 Chelsea+Spurs in place by then using FT.
          I would hold until WC36 and BB37.
          But that’s just me!

  12. Viper
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Dubravka Areola

    Doughty Porro Taylor Gabriel Kerkez

    Saka Son Maddison Bowen Kudus

    Watkins Toney Morris

    Wildcard, yeah?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah, not far off it there. Have you cash to get Salah for free? Are you looking at Palmer?

      1. Viper
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I can do Bowen & Kudus -> Salah & Palmer (-4) but I'm thinking I'm better off wildcarding rather than taking hits

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yeah, I’d be mighty tempted by the WC.

          1. Viper
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Think I'm going to do it. Plenty of merit in holding on in your case above but I think this just about needs it

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Saka to Salah and WC next GW.

      1. Viper
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        The deed is done. Thanks for the reply though

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Good luck!

      2. sunzip14
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        This. I think I am doing this as well with pretty similar team (I will do Bowen> Salah as don’t have Saka now)

    3. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      It is time.

  13. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Any glaring issues or recommended transfers for this week? Would struggle to fit Salah in.
    Have WC & BB remaining. 1FT £1.1 ITB

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Zabarnyi Ake (Gab Saliba)
    Saka Son Foden Palmer (Neto)
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Cheers

    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Same chips as me.
      Priority is probably to get rid of Neto as he is goosed, would target someone with a DGW34.
      Or else Turner > Kelleher

  14. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    Worth a -4?

    Foden > Salah
    Solanke > Muniz

    Cheers.

    1. School of Poch
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Asking a similar question above with KDB to Salah and Solanke to Semenyo potentially, but also considered Muniz. Not sure what I'll go with yet, it's a tough decision

    2. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Everything depends on chip strategy over the next few weeks. If you want Solanke for the DGW34, im not so sure on this.

      I am dead ending my team into 34 and BOU assets will be staying put until then.

      1. School of Poch
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        What do you think about Solanke to Semenyo instead of Muniz if you are doing dead end 34 strategy

        1. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Don’t hate it.
          Focus should be on 3x LIV + 3x ARS first. But then seeing how close you can get to XI doublers using free transfers.
          Depends on your team, but I’d look to keep Solanke and change elsewhere SGW > DGW player if possible.

          1. School of Poch
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            So another option for me would be downgrading Watkins to a 6.1 or less with a double as part of a -4 to get Salah in this week. Or I go Salahless this week and reassess next week with 2FT

            Areola
            Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite
            Son Saka Palmer KDB
            Haaland Watkins Solanke

            Turner Saliba Barkley Cash

            1FT 0ITB

  15. LeytonOrient
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    1. Will Trippier be fit for WHU?
    2. Why the hell do I still have Trippier?

    Will eventually move him to Gabriel, but that can wait a week. Focus is moving to Salah this week. I think he could romp at home vs Brighton.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I have Trippier. Frustratingly little news about him or any of my injured back 5 (well Kabore isn’t injured but he may as well be)

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Still have him too. Good thing is the value tied up in him. Wont lose out if he goes down tonight or tomos either. He's def part of a mini WC this week or next as in...he's gone.

  16. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Bowen or Maddison out for Salah for free?

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bowen

    2. School of Poch
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bowen for me

  17. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Raya
    Gabriel/Porro/Doughty
    Bowen/Son/Elanga/Gibbs-White
    Watkins/Solanke/Toney

    Areola/Chong/Estupinan/Taylor
    1ft 12.4itb

    a)wc
    b)Chong->Salah
    c)Chong+Doughty->Salah+Gusto(-4)

    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      B or C are good imo

  18. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Exact funds to do Doughty, KDB, Watkins —> Gusto, Salah, Darwin for -8.

    Price changes tonight will rule me out. Worth doing now.

    Not WC’n till 35

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I don't hate it. I'm probably doing -8 next week but since you're losing some mediocre players (I'd have to lose Son this week) I think it could be worthh.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers Camzy. Yeah defo hold Son for this week at least. Plum (H) fixture to the leagues worst defence or joint worst

    2. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I think this is good. Will have a bit of fear on Watkins, but this is just bringing that move forward 1 GW.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        It really comes down to who scores more this week factoring in the hit eh?

        Salah is the bait. Im either -8 or rolling and a -4 next week.

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yeah. I agree. I don’t have Son but have Rich so a bit of a gamble.

          If I don’t do it tonight I won’t be about to do Darwin at all ahead of their double - could turn out to be blessing though with Darwin.

      2. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Cheers LO. yeah I agree it’s a decent fixture for AVL and can sense being punished…. May jsut wait and go for another forward in 31

  19. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bowen to Salah and captain?

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Ummmm yh - is there something I’m missing?

  20. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC30 team? BB remaining in either GW 34/37.

    Dubravka Areola
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Gusto Bradley Branthwaite
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Decent team for BB34.

  21. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Pick two:

    A. Haaland (AVL) -4
    B. Toney (BHA)
    C. Maddison (whu)

  22. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Salah tempting but not sure if worth a hit or anything drastic this week. 2 or 3 - 1 Pool imo. Salah bags goal or assist but doesn't run amok. Next GW essential.

  23. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Please RMWCT (planning to FH in 34 and BB in 37):

    Petrovic Kelleher
    Gabriel Gusto Porro Lascelles Maguire
    Salah Son Saka Richarlison Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Munoz

    ITB: 1.2

    1. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I like it. I have the same strategy and same WC team apart from Dubravka for kelleher and isak for Darwin. Have the funds for Rich > Foden next week. Don't see why people with FH are holding the WC until 35 tbh. My biggest issue is Maguire - does he still start with licha back fit? Thinking AWB may be more secure

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Well planned team. I'm holding the WC because I can get to most of that front 8, at least, with a few transfers, and wild carding just before the 37 BB hopefully reduces the chances of me ballsing it up and/or getting injuries

  24. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hey chaps!

    Planning to bring Salah in for a -4

    Areola
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Zabarnyi
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Son
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
    _____________________________
    Dubravka: KDB: Saliba: Baldock

    1FT, 0.6 ITB

    KDB is going for Salah, so Watkins OUT for:

    A) Muniz
    B) Semenyo
    C) Mateta

    Semenyo + Mateta both have doubles so maybe those best options?

    Opinions most appreciated guys, thanks.

  25. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I know these questions are mostly speculation but who do you think scores more:

    A) Foden AVL, cry
    B) Saka LUT, bha (-4)

  26. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Price changes 27 March

    Rise: Palmer (5.8)

    Fall: Højbjerg (5.1)

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

