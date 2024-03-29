639
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    A - Captain Son or Salah?
    B - Start Garnacho or Saka

    1. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Salah
      G

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Salah and Saka

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah Saka

  2. Les Bleus
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Repost:
    With Richarlison a risk to play, which would you do?
    A) Rich to Palmer (-4), play Bowen and Palmer
    B) Bowen to Palmer (-4), play Rich and Palmer
    C) play Rich and Bowen with Morris first sub

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      1. Les Bleus
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don't see why you would sell Bowen when up against a bottom 3 defence

      1. Les Bleus
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yep I agree. Would you sell Rich to Palmer for a hit?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would consider the hit as I don't think he starts.

          1. Les Bleus
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers!

  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Start Foden or Saka?

    1. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm starting Saka over Foden. Pens and corners is all.

      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Curious who you are starting over either of those players.

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Palmer Gordon Son would be my guess

        2. Indpush
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Salah, Palmer, Son

          Haaland, Nunez, Werner

  4. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A.) Gabriel (Mci A)
    B.) Doughty (Tot A)

    Open Controls
    1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

  5. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any reliable accounts for spurs team news? Hoping for some leaks ahead of the deadline

  6. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hey guys, seeing all this salah hype makes me scared…

    Haaland+Saka to Darwin+Salah for -4?

    Plan is to dead end my team to GW34 anyways…

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yes, the fear is real.

    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I personally don't think that's a good move, but it's hard to say if Salah or Haaland will score more over the next 4 GWs. Go with your gut!

    3. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Losing both Haaland and Saka…..now that is scary

  7. ran
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Areola
    Gusto VVD Gabriel
    Saka Foden Palmer Son
    Watkins Solanke Haaland

    Dubravka Kudus Doughty Taylor

    Had 2 FT. Already did a transfer of Estu to Gusto.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        XD

    2. ran
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking of Foden to Salah and Kudus to a bench fodder like Anderson too.

      Worth it for a -4?

      Or save the transfer?

  8. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Havertz over Saka a viable punt on WC?

    Would bench in GW30, sell in GW33 prob. So just for LUT & bha

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I guess this move enables others but Kai over Saka feels risky

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Enables Maddison over Garnacho yeah

        But also wonder if Arteta might view the Luton game in midweek as a good time to rest Saka, if he's not been able to train at all this week

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Saka doesn’t get rested, usually plays no matter what. in fact he’s been playing whilst carrying an injury this season, I don’t quite see that changing in the run in.
          If ARS are winning comfortably at Luton I can see an early Saka sub… but not much else. Could be wrong

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Squad is not ideal for 30 but probably saving FT after FH29.

    GW31 transfers will be interesting.
    - Son/Watkins to Salah/Darwin
    - Porro/Foden/Watkins to 4.9DEF/Salah/Darwin (-4)

    DE34/WC35/BB37
    1FT 3.0ITB
    Neto
    Porro Gabriel Zabarnyi
    Saka Foden Son Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    (Areola Saliba Taylor Hwang*)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      RAN -4

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yup between him and Munoz

  10. TBL
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    A. Garnacho
    B. Rice

    I actually prefer Rice but Garnacho would mean I can double on Arsenal defense

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Garnacho easy pick. Better underlying data

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely Nacho higher upside?

  11. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Hi gents! Dead ending into 34, WC 35

    Areola
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Zabarnyi
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Son
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
    _____________________________
    Dubravka: KDB: Saliba: Baldock

    About to pull the trigger on KDB + Foden > Salah + Sarabia for -4

    Has to be worth it doesn’t it? Bit dodgy losing Foden but I’m trying to make it make sense haha.

    Cheers

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You cant have them all. Haaland or Foden is the fall guy. Whcih one do you back.

      Darwin or Haaland or Foden or Salah is my decision.

      Iam going the latter I think

  12. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    is leighton baines worth the 7mil? or am i better off in getting a budget attacking mid like pienaar?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Pienaar seems to of hit a purple patch of late but Everton are getting their fair share of pens, I’d go Baines mate

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Time to change it up dude

  13. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Could Son's 180min over the break mean his minutes vs Luton will be a bit more limited?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thailand is40C+ and humid. South Korea is less so but I am sure he is used to it.

      I am going to Salah, after walking his dog around bottle by the river, for the last two weeks after training, during Ramadan.

      He will have more energy I feel, As a intermittent faster, myself I know these things 🙂

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        *Bootle

      2. Indpush
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed. He will have no problem with energy. He eats during sahur before sunrise. It's not like fasting straight for days on only water.

  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    On WC so which GK would you have between?

    a. Neto

    b. Pickford

    Other GK is Kelleher but also have Bradley so didnt want to double up on LIV def.

    Cheers

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I dont think Kellher will make GW34, Bradley might with Europe, maybe one game

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pickford/Onana if you can (Sheff Utd at home if BB), Pickford has nice fixtures after GW34

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        0.1 off Onana 🙁

  15. Orion
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Darwin or Solanke ? Have Salah as well
    Cheers

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Darwin always

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      To buy or start??

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Both

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH34? Solanke should be better for minutes.

  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford/Onana (H to Sheff Utd if BB)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Reply do Dom1 fail

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      O

  17. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Walker and Maddison —> Gusto and Son?

  18. indy13
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hey all.
    I feel like I'm the only person in here who is on my WC but doesn't have any other chips left!
    So as a result it feels like very little of the advice applies, mainly because I can't plan for 37 by FH in 34.

    I'm in a mess as to how to approach the rest of the season. I had to WC, my team was massively dead ended into gw29.
    Do I go all in for the next 4 games and the doubles in GW 34 (with perhaps some Chelsea/Spurs coverage for the gw 35/36) or do I plan for 35/36 and 37 (by avoiding Arsenal/Everton/Palace/Wolves and not loading up on Liverpool) or do I try and land somewhere in the middle and use my FT's and the occasional hit to get me ready for 37.
    I'm assuming the latter in the main will be the right path although always open to other help. But regardless I could just do with advice on how to improve it.

    DUBRAVKA/Petrovic
    Gabriel/GUSTO/Branthwaite/Porro/Bradley
    SAKA/SALAH/Foden/PALMER/SON
    HAALAND/ISAK/Muniz

    The ones in capitals are almost certainly nailed on.

    The main debate for me then is whether I should take value away from some or all of:
    Petrovic/Porro/Gabriel/Foden and bring in Kelleher/Ait Nouri/Sarabia/Munoz (most of whom have good fixtures until 34 and all of whom double in 34)
    Then upgrade players like:
    Branthwaite, Bradley or Muniz > VVD, Trippier or Darwin (appreciate not all of them as that would be 4 Liverpool).

    Any thoughts would be really really appreciated.

