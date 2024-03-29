Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers slowly return from their international break slumber which has dulled the pain of many a failed Free Hit. Focus now turns to the remainder of the season which, ahead of Gameweek 30, begins with a good old-fashioned heavyweight armband decision.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) projections and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) hasn’t started a league game since Gameweek 20’s win over Newcastle United, with international commitments and a subsequent injury curtailing his recent involvement.

However, the Egyptian has had two cameos. A first-half substitute for Diogo Jota (£8.0m) against Brentford in Gameweek 25, he scored and supplied an assist in just 54 minutes.

Then, following an injury setback, Salah returned to play as a late substitute last time out, when Liverpool held title rivals Manchester City to an epic, top-of-the-table 1-1 draw at Anfield.

At the time of writing, Salah is backed by just over 35% of our users to improve on his 24 attacking returns when Brighton and Hove Albion visit on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min (£10.1m) blanked during Spurs’ surprising 3-0 loss at Fulham, denting their aspirations of a top-four finish and Champions League football.

They were simply second best, with the South Korea international cutting a frustrated figure as the focal point of Postecoglou’s side.

Registering two attempts, both from inside the box, Son fired narrowly over the bar when he should have worked the Fulham goalkeeper.

Son is backed by just over a quarter of users to rediscover his goalscoring touch when Luton Town come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cole Palmer (£5.8m) occupies third place as the only nominee with over 10% of the vote, with Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.0m) next.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES