Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with Newcastle United v West Ham United.

The match at St James’ Park gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe makes one change to the side that lost at Manchester City in the FA Cup two weeks ago.

Tino Livramento returns from injury to replace Sven Botman, who is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Harvey Barnes is named on the bench after being passed fit but Kieran Trippier remains sidelined.

West Ham manager David Moyes also makes one change to his starting XI, a fortnight on from the Gameweek 29 draw with Aston Villa.

Edson Alvarez is suspended for collecting 10 bookings, so James Ward-Prowse comes into midfield.

Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta both returned from international duty with minor issues but are fit to feature on Tyneside.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak.

Substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Anderson, White.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama.

