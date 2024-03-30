270
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    dubvraka weak wrists

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cracking shot tbf.

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yea, but pope saves that

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worst buy of the season for me and that's saying something.

    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Player down with head injury isn't in the rule longer apparently.

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hate Bowen. Every time i have him he blanks ,when I get rid he gets points.

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Reminds me of Darren Bent

  3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Eddie Howe is a fraud

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Or he’s a victim of his own success

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      right now they're missing over half their first team, hurts anyone

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        just now

        thats an excuse to a point but it was the same at bournemouth, when the style he implemented suddenly wasnt working he never changed tactics.

  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    It's great to have the PL back
    More entertainment in that 1st half than the last 2 England games !

  5. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    -4'ed bowen to Palmer but do have Kudus so not all bad.

    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Palmer hasn’t played yet so don’t worry

      1. Evil Greg
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah hoping for G and A from Palmer to cover it.

  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Yessss Bowen (a)!
    Goal shouldn't have stood but don't care how they go in.

  7. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Looks like Toon fans will be at home supping Newky brown next season instead of Europe's pilsners.

  8. Big boy Bowen
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Yes big boy!!!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I just know who this is right away ...

      Jamie?

      Kane
      Son
      Salah etc ....

      1. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You know it bro haha

      2. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mr Saucy will be on here tomorrow!

  9. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    What’s happened to Newcastle? They’re okntrack to finish bottom half of the table. Thought they were a top 6 team. I know they’ve got injuries but fkn hell they are torrid.

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Here's my GW31 decision.

    A) Son + Havertz -4
    B) Foden + Odegaard

    Which is better until GW34?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably A.

      But I'd have got Son in this week in that case.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        It's not a question of who to buy. It's a question of who to sell.

        I have Son + Foden atm. I have to sell one for Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          B then.

          How does Ødegaard come into it?

          It's an odd way to frame it.

          Slightly too clever for its purpose.

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's actually the simplest way to compare the options.

            Odegaard > Havertz is the transfer I have to make to fund it if I choose to keep Son.

            So basically:

            My transfers are either:
            Son > Salah
            Or
            Foden + Odegaard > Salah + Havertz -4

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Doesn't seem to be the case...

              I refer you to the below!

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              B!!

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      if Son bangs today at striker A

    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure I'd get Son now, I'm thinking of selling him this week for Salah.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        See above. It's not who I'm looking to buy. It's who I'm looking to sell. I'll have to sell one of Son/Foden for Salah.

        If I sell Foden, I have to also do Odegaard > Havertz.

      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ah ok you have him already. That's just a flip a coin type one that could go either way.

    5. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think it's close. How worried are you being without Son is the question. Being without Foden seems less of a risk

    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Does A include the extra transfer you'd make to get rid of Son in 34 or will you just leave him on the bench?

  11. Maneonthemap
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    NEW 1-2 WHU: Half Time Summary

    Goals: Isak 6' (P); Antonio 21' Kudus 45+10'

    Assists: Gordon; Paqueta, Bowen

    (never done this before so let me know if anyone appreciates!)

    - Everything for Newcastle going through Bruno G, marking the dangerous Paqueta and breaking play up as well as picking it up and spraying balls when on the attack. Gordon the most threatening attacker both running with the ball and getting in the box when Murphy has it, Coufal looking shaky giving away a penalty and also some poor moments in possession. Isak not involved in the buildup but dangerous when the ball goes in, one good cross that he looked like getting on the end of but well defended by Mavropanos. Murphy creative on the right

    -Paqueta the key for West Ham and producing quality every time he has space, great ball for Antonio for the first and finding Bowen with a quick free kick for the second. Bowen and Kudus were struggling to get high enough to make the runs for Paqueta but towards the end of the half the game more stretched, one run from Kudus well defended by Burn before Bowen got in behind and cut back well for Kudus

    -Lascelles off with what looked like non-minor injury, Krafth on which prompted reshuffle and not fully set for the Antonio equaliser soon after. Areola limping towards the end of the half and needed centre backs to take goal kicks, Fabianski stripped at one point so may be a change at half time. Controversy over the quick free kick with Schar having a (possible) head injury. Plenty of room for attackers if game continues as at end of half but Moyes may now completely sit back and play on counter which will suit the front four

    1. Evil Greg
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah I'd agree with that. I actually fancy West Ham to win now. They are sh*thouses!

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      You're the kind of nudist I can get behind

    3. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Great!
      One remark, just say major, severe or bad injury 😀

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    jwp complaining about paqueta taking the fk quickly lol

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wants his place back lool

  13. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Areola getting subbed at half time it seems

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bowen goal next please

  15. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    T-Minus 17 minutes till line ups.

    9 players to play today, woohoo!

  16. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Do we think Saka starts ? Have kudus 1st sub naturally.

