Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his Gameweek 30 dilemmas.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

For many, including myself, Blank Gameweek 29 was probably the least enjoyable of the season. Just one attacking return, no clean sheets and a red card, which resulted in 21 points on a Free Hit.

Plenty went wrong, of course, but all we can do is try to identify the likeliest scenarios and hope they play out, which isn’t always the case.

The key now is to avoid overreacting to a poor Gameweek by making substandard decisions.

On a positive note, my original squad (see below) have some decent fixtures this week and eight of them ‘double’ in Gameweek 34, which helps my chip strategy for the run-in.

GAMEWEEK 30 – SALAH IN