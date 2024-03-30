126
  1. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Used my FT this week to bring in Gusto. Still have WC, any changes to the below?

    Raya
    Gusto // Ait-Nouri // Aké
    Salah (c) // Son // Palmer // Maddison
    Haaland // Solanke // Semenyo

    Areola // Tavernier // Branthwaite // Estupinian

    £5m itb

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Do you have FH?

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench?
    1) Kerkez
    2) Gabriel
    3) Doughty

    Play?
    A) Toney
    B) Saka

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 A

    2. GK
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3A

  3. GK
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play:
    A) Areola
    B) Dubravka

    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden, Bowen > Salah, Sarabia (-4)? Sarabia will be benched. Bowen currently on bench.

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I‘d maybe get Salah next week for free then

  5. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I am trailing in my mini leagues and need a little something to happen.

    Core of the WC team with FH34 is:
    Petro Onana
    Gabriel Gusto Udogie Lascelles X
    Salah Saka Palmer Son X
    Haaland Darwin Muniz

    I want to attack the liverpool fixtures and think of Virgil or Diaz for that.

    Which one is best in my position?
    1/ Diaz + Branthwaite (good home fixtures)
    Or
    2/ Virgil + Garnacho (good fixtures but in a while)

    Diaz looked very strong on eye test and stats (aside from goals). Also a massive differential.

    Virgil is a sure starter and coule score/

  6. popcoin
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bit terrified not owning Son. Big fan of his.

    Worth selling Saka or Foden -> Son for -4?

    Have got Salah.

    1. popcoin
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      ML rival has Son.

    2. GK
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No, not worth it

  7. Mufc202020
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Start one

    A) Saka (mci)
    B) Toney (MUN)

    Thanks!

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  8. dshv
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Saka or Foden ?

  9. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Lads, would you take a -4 hit to sort out my DF?

    Walker* Reguilon* Gabriel Estupian Taylor

    Not ideal but I already brought Salah (c) in for Bowen. A hit for a DF?

  10. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Current captain thoughts?

    a) Son

    b) Salah

    1. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Salah

  11. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    WC team with no FH left, any comments gratefully received!

    Raya Petrovic
    Gabriel Gusto Udogie VVD Ait-Nouri
    Gordon Saka Salah Son Palmer
    Darwin Haaland Semenyo

    Thanks!

