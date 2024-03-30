After an interminable interlull, FPL is back at last. Here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know for Gameweek 30.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 30 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 30 March.

CHIP STRATEGIES

Unlike Blank Gameweek 29, when there were only four matches, there are a bumper 10 fixtures to choose from.

With a slew of postponed matches having been rescheduled over the international break and many managers having dead-ended their teams, the received wisdom has it that now is a good time to play the Wildcard.

Here the FPL General gives us a glimpse into what you could do should you decide to hit the button on your Wildcard.

Not everyone is going this early, though. Lateriser explains why he’s holding fire on his Wildcard until Gameweek 35 – he also has a Free Hit and Bench Boost up his sleeve.

And depending on how many chips you have remaining, this piece from Pras makes for an excellent battle plan: The teams to target depending on your chip strategy.

FPL CHALLENGE

A new FPL game launches this week.

FPL Challenge is a weekly game that is essentially like playing a Free Hit every week.

Each Gameweek, there’ll be a new challenge, from an unlimited budget to double points for certain players and there are even moveable deadlines.

PALMER + GUSTO FIT, SAKA “HAS A CHANCE”

There was good news for Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) owners on Thursday as his manager Andoni Iraola gave the Bournemouth forward a clean bill of health following an ongoing knee issue.

“He has been training very well, has been training perfect. No issues. I think it’s come in a good moment for him personally, this break. We gave him one week a little bit of rest and time to recover, and he has been doing very well this week. I expect him 100% at the weekend.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke



And a boost from Chelsea: Malo Gusto (£4.2m) and Cole Palmer (£5.8m) are fit for the visit of Burnley on Saturday. The defender has recovered from a virus and Palmer, the best value-for-money player in the game, has recovered from the knock that deprived him of another England appearance in midweek.

“Now he is okay, he was training well. There is still one training session more tomorrow, but the plan is if he follows tomorrow in the same way, then he will be available for thegame on Saturday.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Palmer

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta says there “is a chance” that Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m), Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) could feature against Manchester City this weekend.

The Arsenal boss did add, however, that none of those players had so far trained.

“Yeah, there is a chance [they could play against Man City]. They haven’t trained but tomorrow we have another session, so there is a chance that they can be available.” – Mikel Arteta

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 30 CAPTAIN

With travel-sick Brighton paying a visit to Liverpool on Sunday, Mohamed Salah (£13,1m) is the favourite for the armband this week as 37% of FFS users polled have placed their faith in the Egyptian King

Despite blanking last week the prospect of facing an injury-ravaged Luton Town rearguard has put Son Heung-min (£10.1m) in second place with a quarter of users.

The in-form Cole Palmer (£5.8m) lies third with 11% of the vote, followed by Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.0m) who each have 6% and 4% in the pecking order.

Find out who Captain Sensible writer Hibbo favours here.

MORE TIPS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection once again contains not a single Man City or Arsenal player and goes big on Chelsea and Spurs. With Sheffield United next up, Rodrigo Muniz (£4.6m) could also have a field day for Fulham.

Meanwhile, in the trio of differential picks is Richarlison (£6.9m), Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) and Pablo Sarabia (£4.7m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Who starts? We don’t know for sure but we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 30!