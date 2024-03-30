355
355 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Saka to Son worth a -4?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yes

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Lol, I was 1,0 million away so no go there.

        (Already acquired Salah yesterday.

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bit late to ask now buddy

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I know.

        Was doing moving chores. Was 1 million away anyway.

        (Did Bowen to Salah yesterday)

    3. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If u don't have Salah to captain.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I did.

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    A. Richards
    B.. Gabriel (save FT)

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      B

  3. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Maguire or Gabriel

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      United will probably concede

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Arsenal too

        1. FantasyTony
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Who’s more likely to nut one in?

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Gabs.

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Can everyone just make their minds up pls?

    1. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      You’re kidding aren’t you ? The place would be empty if that was the case

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        This place desperately needs a forum build.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          What do you mean by that? Different threads for different categories?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Basically Reddit

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Last call before deadline

    Captain

    A: Salah
    B: Son

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Gone Son

    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I went Salah, so you'd better go Son

  6. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pants down, folks

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Here they come... 🙄

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah, they're definitely about to come.

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Never mind that *#*$, here comes Mongo.

  7. Udogie-style
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Bench one please

      Branthwaite
      Alex Moreno
      Doughty

      Cheers

    • Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      So many tough decisions this GW! In the end, Darwin (C) was too good to be ignored.

      GL all!

      1. Hakuna 10 Matata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Nice Ibra !!

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      With Salah just back to fitness, Brighton being their sort of a bogey team and Son having Luton, went Son C in the end.

      Thanks and GL all.

      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Same but wasn’t an easy decision

    • Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Cmon Gordon, let's get double digits.

    • aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      LMAO the last minute WC panic... Was switching between Porro and Udogie so ended up just losing 0.2 on Porro since I sold him and bought back a minute later! Oh well hopefully that 0.2 won't end up bwing too big of an issue

    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Did Bowen to Salah and ©:d him also.

      Watkins vice captain to be a little different.

      Good luck everyone.

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        did same last minute for a hit gl!

    • Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Son (C)

      Lets go

    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      My FPL team GW30:

      Dubravka
      Gabriel-Zabarnyi-Doughty
      Saka-Salah(©)-Gabriel-Foden
      Solanke-Haaland-Watkins(vc)

      My FPL challenge team GW30:

      Petrovic
      Porro-Udogie-Virgil
      Salah-Son(c)-Palmer-Maddison-Richarlison
      Watkins-Darwin

      Martinez-Muniz-Robinson-Gusto

    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      got Salah for a hit last minute GL all

