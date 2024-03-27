158
    Content creators, man. They tweet/vlog about a particular issue so much about 100 times or more that they convince the majority its the only decent move to do. And by deadline, it becomes a template move. I'm not complaining though, selectively going with/against the crowd has helped me climb ranks drastically over the last dozen GWs, mind.

      Context being FH34 and BB37 being a popular move right now.

      There are no popular moves, lads. Over such a long stretch of time, it's totally team dependent.

        People do configure their teams to go with the flow of advice tho.

        Look at FH29, on here the so called great and good article and they were virtually as one.

        When that happens by definition you're more likely to prosper by going against the grain and considered opinion.

        Fabio who makes his own mind up outside of the bubble I thought did play it a v similar way too tbf.

        I guess Son and his gw28 score was irresistible.

          Yeah, I avoided FH29 and saw no sense in playing it unless people had only 2-3 players. And I'm seeing people looking to WC 30/31, FH34 and BB37. I mean, how can anyone plan for BB37 in WC30 when so much can happen during this time like injuries, teams being on beach and so on. But I guess people will do what they want to do.

      Surely that is the purpose of a content creator? They get their revenue from shouting about their preferred approach.

      As you say, its down to people to decide if it suits them. Personally I like the FH34 BB 37 approach and my uncertainty is more around where my WC fits into that.

        Probably gw35 then.

        The issue with that is you're only playing 5 fixtures or so out on a wildcard but that might not be an issue.

          I think the issue I have is whether it makes sense taking hits now, rather than WC to set team up and possibly take hits later to deal with injuries etc to get a full 15 for BB

    Areola (Turner)
    Porro, Gabs, Saliba (Trippier, Taylor)
    Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer (Garnachio)
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    1ft, 0.8m itb

    A) Saka/ Trippier -> Salah/ 4.0 Def
    B) Son/ Trippier -> Salah/ Branthwaite
    C) Garnachio/ Watkins/ Trippier -> Salah/ 4.0 Fwd/ Branthwaite
    D) Something else?

      Don't get rid of Son or Salah (unless def injured)

        That was meant to say Saka not Salah.

      A

    Who to sacrifise for Salah?

    1) Foden (for free this week)
    2) Watkins (for a hit this week or for free next week)

      I did Foden to Son. Will get Salah next week.

      I just feel Son/Salah are more likely to haul and Foden could even get rotated. Ideally would love all 3.

        Yes, feels the same, but not sure about Watkins returns going forward. Who do sacrifice for Salah next week?

          No I'm keeping Watkins for this GW then potentially shifting on

      I think I would prefer Foden over Watkins. Issue is that Watkins + 4 probably outscores Foden this week, so question is whether its worth it longer term...

        I wildcard in GW35 so maybe keep Watkins until then?

          Three good home games, two tough away games. No double. Will he get enough in those three good games to beat others who can come at a better price? I am not convinced.

        I reckon Foden outscores Watkins this weekend.

        I don't normally go in for scores on a one week basis ...

        But Watkins is likely 2 or 17!

        Foden 7 or 11.

        Just wild speculation.

      1 easy

    G2G? No Salah until next week unfortunately

    Leno
    White, Udogie, Ake
    Son(c), Palmer, Saka, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Neto, Nacho, Van Hecke, Andersen

      How much itb? How do you get Salah? Watkins out?

        Need to get Ake and Watkins out. That's one way anyway.

    WC and FH available. -4 for Bowen & Maddison to Palmer and Salah for this:

    Pickford
    Pau, Gusto, Porro
    Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, Foden
    Toney, Watkins

    Areola, Morris, Gabriel, Doughty

    Feel like I could hold off WC with that team, but if I don't WC, I will probably struggle to get Haaland back (another hit minimum in 31) in place for Watkins plus with Toney, the Luton dross and Pau all prime to move on it feels like WC makes sense. Was thinking to WC now, FH34 and BB37 but because some chumps on the Twitter have posted it, it now sounds like it doesn't make the sense it made when the GW34 fixtures were announced?

      Looks solid enough to me if you are happy to go against the Haaland EO.

        I am tempted. It is weird, teams with him I feel make too much sacrifice, but without him I have cash to burn.

    Which team would you pick on WC please... FH and BB still available..

    A)

    Pickford, Areola
    Gabriel, Gusto, Lascelles, Castagne, Konsa
    Salah, Son, Foden, Palmer, Rice
    Solanke, Haaland, Watkins
    Or

    B)

    Onana, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Gusto, Lascelles, Maguire, Branthwaite
    Salah, Son, Foden, Palmer, Saka
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

      Tough call... I'd say B) for that premium midfield. So many variables tho.

      B

    Thoughts on what to do this week? Have No FH, WC in 35/36
    1 FT, 0.6 ITB

    Neto
    Gabriel, VVD, Trippier
    Foden, Saka, Garnacho, Diaz
    Halland, Solanke, Semenyo

    Dubravka, Odegaard, Estu, Doughty

    Cheers

      Salah is the obvious issue here
      Trippier is the easy one to go plus one midfielder to get Salah

    Would wildcarding in 33 , bench boosting 34 and free hitting in 37 make any sense?

      I'm doing that or WC31 and BB34 and FH37.

      Only if you don't want triple Spurs/ Chelsea in 35/36

        Are you thinking of getting Rees James in?

        😉

          Aye Reese's pieces

      I suspect the issue is you may still want some Chelsea / Spurs - arguably can do without them on your WC in 33, but then trying to get them in whilst also shifting out your 34 doublers might be a pain

    Ideal back 5 for a BB in 37?

    Currently thinking Trippier Walker Dalot Gusto Udogie (assuming all fit and in contention).

    Anyone missing?

      Tough, as very few who have 2x Good fixtures from a defensive perspective. Working on the basis that you'd want to target a minimum of 1 high CS potential, that would rule out Dalot for me. Gusto good if its NOT and BHA but both capably of scoring vs CHE at home. Trippier maybe, but largely because of the SHU and bur fixtures before as well.

      I would add Ake/Akanji/Gvardiol as options to consider but will need to see what the state of play is closer to 37.

      Open Controls
      Assuming all fit and in contention is the issue so who knows at this early stage.

    How is this WC looking?
    Will FH in 34 and BB in 37

    Ederson, Onana
    Van Dijk, White, Pedro Porro, Burn, Gusto
    Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Darwin, Højlund

      Mine below …

      No Salah is crazy imo

    How’s it looking WC

    Onana Petrovic
    Gabriel Udog Lascelles Gusto Van De Ven
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    Then plan would be FH 34
    BB with 15 in GW37

    Open Controls
      Planed transfers are

      Gabriel to Schar after GW32
      Solanke to Hoijlund in GW33
      Darwin to Isak in GW35

      Keep two transfers for
      Saka to Foden in GW37
      Salah to KDB in GW37

