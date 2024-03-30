It’s time for a frisk now that the Blank/Double Gameweek 34 schedule has been finalised. We look at the teams and players with attractive medium-term fixtures from Gameweek 30 onwards.

Our usual six-Gameweek window is back, taking us up to Gameweek 35.

We’re going to take two routes with these recommendations: some fixture runs that include Double Gameweek 34 and some that don’t, for any managers who intend to Free Hit.

INCLUDING DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34

BOURNEMOUTH

Those who chose the Free Hit in Gameweek 29 route likely still have a couple of Cherries assets, fresh from the mixed Double Gameweek 28 emotions provided by Dominic Solanke (£7.2m), Marcos Senesi (£4.5m) and Illia Zabarnyi (£4.5m).

Solanke missed a penalty to reach three successive blanks before netting in match two, whilst Senesi missed out altogether due to injury and centre-back partner Zabarnyi headed home his first goal during the comeback win over Luton Town. It’s worth holding onto them until Double Gameweek 34 as the next three outings look particularly strong.

Alternatively, managers aiming for a big, five-man midfield could do far worse than cheap enabler Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m). The Ghanaian international has been their attacking star of late, scoring four in five and all at a bargain price. He fits well with any Bench Boost in Gameweek 34 strategies.

Stopper Murara Neto (£4.7m) has just one clean sheet in ten but preceded this with four from seven.

LIVERPOOL

The week’s most-bought player, Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), is at the forefront of many transfer and chip strategies. He’s not started a league match since New Year’s Day but has a favourable fixture run in terms of both quality and quantity.

First up is Brighton and Hove Albion, a team he scored past twice in October. Then Sheffield United visit Anfield, where he’ll likely be the leading captaincy candidate. A trip to Manchester United will encourage owners too, seeing as he’s collected a stunning 12 goals and four assists from their last eight meetings in all competitions.

Beyond Salah, managers may want an extra way into the league’s most forward-thinking team for attempts (542) and shots inside the box (344). The mercurial Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) has an attacking return from eight of his last nine, ranking second overall for this season’s big chances (28). Of all players with 200+ minutes, he has the best rate of minutes per shot (18.8).

At the back, both Alisson (£5.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) are soon expected back, affecting the game time of Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.8m) and Conor Bradley (£4.2m). Safer defensive coverage comes from Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

The impressive work of Gary O’Neil has put Wolves up to ninth in the league table. This is despite having had the joint-fourth fewest shots (330) alongside the joint-fourth most big chances conceded (78).

Recent weeks have seen their frontline decimated. Another hamstring injury for Pedro Neto (£5.6m) could end his season and it’s not yet known whether Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m) will return by Double Gameweek 34. However, at least supporters are about to get Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) back.

The Brazilian bagged seven goals and four assists in 11 matches from late November, which meant that – at the time of his injury – Cunha ranked as the fifth-best forward for points (108), third for shots on target (31) and third for big chances created (seven).

Further interesting options include low-priced midfielder Pablo Sarabia‘s (£4.7m) steady rate of returns and attacking full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.6m). The latter’s four big chances are beaten by only three other defenders and, sure enough, he scored in Gameweek 28.

IGNORING DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34

FULHAM

Meanwhile, those who’ll Free Hit in Gameweek 34 have a strong interest in Rodrigo Muniz‘s (£4.6m) form. Seven goals from his latest seven matches is even better than fellow cheap forward Semenyo and should ensure he keeps his starting spot over loanee Armando Broja (£4.9m) and fully-fit Raul Jimenez (£5.0m).

Team-mate Bernd Leno (£4.8m) is joint-top of the goalkeeper standings, helping Fulham to some superb recent home wins. But they’re weak travellers and that’s the Cottagers’ next two Gameweeks. After that, three of their final four home games welcome Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City to Craven Cottage.

Not only that, the combination of no Double Gameweek action and a possible lack of mid-table motivations is set to dampen appeal.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Saturday lunchtime sees Newcastle host West Ham United, a match-up that has delivered 36 goals throughout the last nine occasions. Both that and the clash with former club Everton will boost Anthony Gordon‘s (£6.0m) credentials, as eight of his nine goals have come at St James’ Park.

The Magpies’ final fixture stretch generally looks good. And although it’s not part of a double, their Gameweek 34 trip to Crystal Palace isn’t bad either. Exciting forward Alexander Isak (£7.5m) is on penalties, with a minutes-per-goal rate (118.2) that only Erling Haaland (£14.3m) can beat from individuals with 250+ minutes. Double Gameweek 37 will make him a particularly good pick for the Wildcard 35 plan.

It’s good that Eddie Howe’s side is scoring plenty, as their previously strong defence has fallen apart. In fact, no team has been involved in more goals (107). Since Gameweek 15, they have the worst expected goals conceded (xGC, 35.28) tally and second-worst numbers for allowing shots on target (96) and big chances (46).

This makes Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) seem like poor value, although Sven Botman‘s (£4.5m) major injury could bring the cheap Jamaal Lascelles (£3.9m) back onto the scene. Additionally, Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) has a short shelf life because Nick Pope (£5.3m) should recover in April.

CHELSEA

Finally, the only team with 11 remaining fixtures. Having a pair of late Double Gameweeks makes Chelsea assets great for late Wildcard usage but also for now, if managers can navigate their tricky single Gameweek 34 outing at Arsenal.

Penalty-taker Cole Palmer (£5.8m) is an obvious place to start, having been one of the season’s best FPL names. All three meetings with the promoted trio have brought double-digit hauls, making him a leading captaincy contender versus Burnley.

Elsewhere, a punt on forward Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) looks promising until you notice his nine bookings are nearing a suspension. And full-back Malo Gusto (£4.2m) owners may be nervous about Reece James‘ (£5.3m) status but the Frenchman should get the Burnley game at least.

With Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) added to Chelsea’s injury list, Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) looks like a good investment between the sticks.