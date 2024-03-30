233
233 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    1. Brainthwaite and Onana
    2. Neto and Zabarnyi

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Will United have a double in GW34?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I don't think so, but they are against Sheffield United so it is as good as a double.

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Is it?

          6 points but Neto could get that in save points alone!

          Open Controls
          1. SalahFingers
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Well.. it could be, but home to sheffield utd should be a decent chance at a CS. Especially as uniteds defence is mostly decent.

            Last DGW I went heavy on the DGW players as many did and I got burnt. That's just the risk unfortunately.

            Open Controls
  2. dycheball
      43 mins ago

      WC GTG? Still have BB & FH, 1.1 ITB with this setup, gut feeling telling me to take a chance on Havertz to save £ but it feels sketchy...

      Pickford (Kelleher)
      Gusto Richards Branthwaite (Gabriel Ait-Nouri)
      Saka Salah Palmer Son (Garnacho)
      Haaland Watkins Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Similar to mine, GTG

        Open Controls
    • SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Guys wc team. G2g? Fh34, bb37.
      0.0itb.

      Onana petrovic
      Udogie gabriel gusto ait nouri Bradley
      Salah saka son palmer garnacho
      Haaland isak darwin

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Fairly template. I'd say g2g

        Open Controls
    • andre_c
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      I can't seem to afford both Salah and Son without ripping the team apart.
      Been really struggling with TV this season it's only around 103m now and my OR rank is 280k.
      I'm thinking either:
      a) KDB, Solanke -> Salah, Muniz -4
      b) KDB, Gross -> Salah, Sarabia -4
      c) Could just do KDB -> Son but then route to Salah is blocked.
      What about Richarlison as cover for Son? Could do Gross -> Richarlison as a punt.

      Kelleher
      Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite
      KDB - Foden - Saka - Palmer
      Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

      Neto - Gross - Kerkez - Doughty

      1FT - 1.2ITB

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        The problem isn't affording Salah + Son. It's affording Salah + Son + KDB + Saka.

        You can't have all of them unless you go very cheap elsewhere. See a few posts down for what I did, but basically I got Muniz instead of Solanke, that saves 2 million. I'm planning to do Watkins -> Solanke for the double and maybe back again after.

        Open Controls
    • ng259
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      On WC, no FH left, BB in 37.

      Watkins, Bradley + Pedro Porro

      Or

      Solanke, VVD + Udogie

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I would prefer Watkins, Bradley and Porro.

        Open Controls
    • SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      WC team ok?

      Pickford / Petrovic
      Gabriel / Zabarnyi / Aït-Nouri / Lascelles / Gusto
      Salah / Son / Saka / Palmer / Gordon
      Haaland / Watkins / Muniz

      Decided against Bradley+Kelleher because I will be using BB in 34 and want to minimise transfers
      Will do Watkins -> Solanke for GW34

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah

        It's decent, can you afford Raya?

        I know Solanke and Bournemouth are decent enough away from home but I don't fancy their gw34 fixtures much.

        Will see how they get on in the meantime.

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I can afford Raya if I do Zabarnyi -> Richards. Raya is probably a better pickup. I assume instead of Petrovic? Chelseas defence is a bit dodgy this season, so I'd imagine Pickford would be better for the double (I'm planning to bench boost then)

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Looks good - I’m on something similar but have already played my BB so can risk Kelleher as a cheap fodder keeper

        Open Controls
    • JAYPEE
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Should I do:
      Son to Salah
      Or
      Taylor to Gusto?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Not son to salah, but I would want both of them.

        Taylor to Gusto looks good.

        Open Controls
    • TSN
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      A. Solanke > Muniz
      B. Watkins > Muniz

      Need some cash to bring in Salah
      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I wildcarded and did Solanke -> Muniz

        I kept Watkins and will do Watkins -> Solanke for DGW34

        Open Controls
    • Orion
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’m on wildcard, Darwin or Solanke is the question?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Coin Flip.. I'd prefer solanke

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        solanke is getting 90 every game but just feel darwin even though less minutes has more potential coming weeks

        Open Controls
    • BubbaTT
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      GTG?
      2 transfers, (-4p) 0,2 itb
      (WC35, BB37)

      Dubravka
      Virgil Gabriel Tarkowski
      Salah Foden Garnacho Palmer C
      Haaland Solanke Watkins
      Areola Saka Doughty Senesi

      Made 2 transfers:
      L.Dias, Saliba to Salah, Virgil

      Thinking of get rid of Senesi to Gusto for a hit??

      Open Controls
    • drughi
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Udogie and pickford or kelleher and porro ? on wildcard, BB37 FH 34

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'd prefer Udogie and Pickford.

        Kelleher is fine right now, but Allisson will be back soon, so I'm not getting him because I want to BB later and non playing goalies are 0 points

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          yeah but brighton sheffield in the next 2 is possibly 2 cs can then remove him later but obviously booking in transfers is not good when on wildcard. Pickford got sheffield at home in gw 37 when BB is active, just like porro alot more then udogie

          Open Controls
          1. SalahFingers
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            yeah I'd definitely want Kelleher and Bradley for the next 2, so it's a toss up between that or having players for the double. You could make transfers from her to then either.

            Open Controls
            1. drughi
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              yeah will be a late call on that otherwise pretty settled on my wildcard, another problem is if I want darwin having both kelleher and bradley blocks that

              Open Controls
    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Play Saka or Garnacho?

      Open Controls
      1. TSN
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Saka for me

        Open Controls
      2. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Garnacho

        Open Controls
    • TSN
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Start Bowen or Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        foden

        Open Controls
      3. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Both

        Open Controls
    • SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why is nobody picking Kiwior in their wildcards?

      Cheap and on the best defensive team this year.

      Is he gonna lose his place? is someone coming back from injury and taking his spot?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Zinchenko back

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          ah that was it. Thanks a lot! I didn't realise he was back.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Kiwi or may still start but think there will be plenty of rotation at LB now

            Open Controls
            1. SalahFingers
              • 6 Years
              just now

              well I have a wildcard, so it's just easy to get rid of him now, Thanks!

              I had him for the past few weeks and he's been doing well for me. I was just making sure I wasn't doing something silly.

              Open Controls
      2. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why has no-one heard of Zinchenko?

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes, we've heard of the guy who hasn't played much for the past few months.

          I didn't know he was back from injury, but thanks for the pointless sarcasm.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            It was your question and you have the same resources as me.

            What did you want?

            Open Controls
    • ididnt
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toney > Muniz -4. Y/N

      Salah or Son cap

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        no and son

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.