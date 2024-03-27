165
  1. jthmt
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    planning to take a hit -4
    Trippier -> to who? (max 4.6 defender)
    which allows me to swap Son-> Salah

    and why son to salah is that son played two internationals and richa is back on top. And well Salah is Salah.

    any advice of the defenders, lascelles, tsimikas maybe if we get news from robbo?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Need to know what your current defenders and chip plans are.

      It's been reported Hall may get some starts soon which may lead to Burn LCB over Lascelles. Gomez would be first choice LB over Tsimikas if Robbo is out. This is based on the games when all 3 are fit and Robbo rested in recent games.

      1. jthmt
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        gabriel, estu, gusto, pau, trippier
        foden, saka, palmer, son, douglas luiz,
        haaland, watkins, solanke

        still wc and bench boost, not into wc just yet,

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Ait Nouri

          Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Robinson or Castagne, both Fulham.

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Tsimikas

  2. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Fpl challenge best goalie?

    1) Petrovic H vs BUR
    2) Vicario H vs LUT
    3) Leno A vs SHU
    4) Kelleher H vs BRI

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I currently have Leno starting.

    2. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      1

    3. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Leno

  3. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you play Gabriel away at City or do Doughty to Virgil for -4 and bench Gabriel?

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Against -4 for a defender so play Gabriel. Though if u might be doing it after this GW for a -4 then might as well do now.

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        This

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Getting Virgil for -4 is a good option if you are not looking to get him with your FT next week.

      1. Davemc23
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Agreed. Particularly if you're looking to build towards a no FH GW34 Virgil looks like a decent move. It could pay off in one week but it'll surely more than pay for itself in the next few weeks

  4. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Foden/Watkins>Salah & Cunha/Mateta (-4)
    B. Save & do for free next week (other)

    Current front 8 - No FH & playing WC GW35

    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      B if you are comfortable with the risk that Salah gets a haul at home v Brighton.

  5. dshv
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Onana Pickford
    Gabriel VVd Porro Gusto brainthwite
    Son Salah Palmer Foden Saka
    Isak jackson/Darwin Solanke

    WC what to change?
    BB34

    Don't care about haaland

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Why do people on WC and FH34 still include Gabriel in their team?

      Personally, I can only see 3 fixtures that have potential CS.

      I'm on WC as well, and got Gabriel very cheap, hesitant to kick him.. might just do it come deadline though

      1. Catilo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Sorry I wanted to make a newpost not a reply to your post. You're going to BB34 so it's logical to have Gabriel

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          But I can still see 3 CS in 5, but it depends on where you want your 3rd Arsenal midfielder/or a defender.

          You'd be mad to go without one, FH BB or WC or even building a team for GW34

  6. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best combo for gw 30:

    A. Ait-Nouri Salah Son (c) -4
    B. Ait-Nouri Son Salah (c) -4
    C. Porro Foden Son (c) (no hit)

    Thanks

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Think I like the one with Salah captain. Go for it

    2. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      B

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        4 hours ago

        I'm keeping Porro one more week

  7. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    How long do we think Robertson out for - and would it be Tsimikas or Bradley most likely to benefit in terms of starts?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      We have no idea on the severity of the injury. He just done his ankle last night and probably travelled back to the club last night/ this morning for a scan.

      It would be Gomez at LB imo

  8. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    And any news anywhere on Alison expected return - does anyone think Kelleher will still be starting by GW34?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      It's a month away so possibly but is a risk.

      A set back was reported so it could happen but it's been a season of goalkeeper switches.

  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    I think the value of the chips is in its ability to give you extra fixtures. I just went back and checked how many fixtures I gained based on the DGWs so far.

    Here's the updated summary of DGWs:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/24/when-are-the-fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-in-2023-24/

    GW7: 1
    GW25: 7
    GW28: 2

    This plus a full XI in GW29 because of FH.

    The guys that decide to FH later should in theory be able to gain some back from the ones lost from not FH'ing 29 but I doubt it will be as many.

    So I'm +10 so far and I'm expecting to field 10 DGWs in 34 and probably something like 13/14 on BB in 37.

    I imagine some people will have more than I've had. Especially in GW28 where I only had 2 Bournemouth players and no Luton. Would be a cool stat to add in for the likes of livefpl to keep track of how many fixtures you gained over the season/lost if you had a non-playing bench and a no-show etc.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Pretty sure that fpl optimised shows you your share of appearance points...

      Its about 25% for most squads so not insignificant.

      https://fploptimized.com/

      The only shame was that dgw25 and blank gw29 flopped tomsome extent but relative gains could be made.

      I went backwards in gw25 with 85 points and made a 30% rank gain last time out with 31 points and no hits.

      Which shows you this game is relative week to week as well as absolute.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks for the link. I hadn't actually looked at Optimized in depth. It's really good.

        For me: 691 points from minutes which make up 37.7% of my overall points.

        That's a lot as you say. Those fixture/appearance points add up. My players average 84 min/appearance. That is quite high considering I do not mind picking up a few rotation risks here or there.

        What I was really surprised at is how many YCs I've gotten. 44 YCs!! That's a lot. Maybe that's also stealthily one of Salah's strengths. He rarely gets booked.

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Play Saka or Garnacho?

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Garnacho

  11. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Why do people on WC and FH34 still include Gabriel in their team?

    Personally, I can only see 3 fixtures that have potential CS.

    I'm on WC as well, and got Gabriel very cheap, hesitant to kick him.. might just do it come deadline though

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Some people look for attacking potential in their defenders

    2. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not sure who is better at that price

    3. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Can't find any better options to go for. Attacking threat and best defence in the league. Still might ditch him in 37

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I have double Arsenal defence on WC cause I think they'll tighten up at the back and try to nick games in the title run in

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      But it is still 3 CS in 5, but it depends on where you want your 3rd Arsenal midfielder/or a defender.

      You'd be mad to go without one, FH BB or WC or even building a team for GW34, and especially in GW34

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Arsenal have had 7 clean sheets out of 14 on the road I think.

      Which team offers better clean sheet potential? Certainly not Chelsea or Spurs.

      Only Newcastle at home tbf. And perhaps they have tailed off as have Villa.

      Everton??

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Luton at home.
        Brighton away especially.
        Villa at home.
        Wolves away all offer clean sheet potential.

        2 or 3 out of 5 would be good.

    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who the hell else is there?

      Arsenal defense are the best in the league and he costs 5m with attacking potential.

      Defenders in general suck this year.

  12. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Dalot, Tark
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin

    Aerola, Semenyo, Branthw,Anderson

  13. rnrd
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Jackson on 9 yellow.
    What's the threshold? normally 32 games but Chelsea had a blank so if Jackson gets a yellonw in either GW 30, 31, 32 AND 33, he will get a 2 matches ban?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/19/who-is-nearing-a-ban-or-suspended-in-gameweek-30/

  14. decisions
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Narrowed WC down to 2 positions.
    FH34, BB37

    A: Isak/Sarabia
    B: Solanke/Garnacho

    Budget restraints… any thoughts?

    1. Davemc23
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Isak Garnacho on that strategy

      1. decisions
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        don't have the budget. A and B leaves 0itb

        1. Davemc23
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Sorry. Didn't realise Sarabia was cheaper than Garnacho. Post your team and I'll find the .2

          1. decisions
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Onana/Pet
            Gab, Udogie, Gusto, Van Hecke, Lascelles
            Salah, Son, Palmer, Saka, Sarabia/Garn
            Haa, Darwin, Isak/Solanke

  15. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How do you feel about selling Haaland this week in order to get Salah?

    Plan is to sell Watkins and Son to get him back before City play Luton, so Haaland would only miss three games

    1. Dankelichious
        3 hours ago

        for what its worth im 400k and have the same plan

      • fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm going haaland less on WC... Will get him back in 33 for Salah. My TV isn't great and there's enough captaincy alternatives with the doubles to get away with only Salah or Haaland in any given week in my opinion. FH34 though. Allows for a great team

      • bobson5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        He also probably won't start against Luton as it's sandwiched in between the Real Madrid matches

    2. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Foden out to Eze worth it to facilitate Salah in?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I wouldn't advocate losing Foden just yet

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I would to get Salah.

        There's more than 5 decent attacking midfielders so it's personal preference really.

    3. gonzalocampos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is worth taking Watkins out this week for a hit to get Salah?
      1 - Save and get him next week for free
      2 - Watkins and Hee Chan out for Salah and Mateta (DGW 34)

      Kelleher
      Gabriel - Konsa - Zabanyi
      Palmer - Saka - Foden - Son (C)
      Solanke - Haaland - Watkins
      Areola - Saliba - Taylor - Hee Chan

      Planning on WC 35, BB 37.
      Current rank: 18K

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        My gut says no, but i am getting him this week, so it is easier for me to see. If Coventry can score 3, then Villa can, But i have Haaland FOMO and still deciding whether i can go without him despite their schedule RM/Luton/RM (same for Foden as well).

        Haaland is more likely to play all of them though.

    4. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Porro Cash* Zabaryni
      Son(c) Palmer Gordon Foden
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      Areola Saka Gabriel Doughty
      2.5m 1ft
      still have WC and BB.

      A) Roll
      B) Foden & Watkins to Salah(c) & Muniz

      serious Salah FOMO, do I just hold my nerve a week and do it for free?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        depends on when you are planning to WC.

        This is a total in your gut feeling, but its not so much Foden this week, it is what Watkins will do against Wolves.

        But he is your captain, so you'd maybe feel better if you do?

        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          wildcard around gw35.

          Son and Palmer good captain options. Gut says don't do it.

    5. dshv
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hojlund or Isak on WC?

      No fh, peobably bb34

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Isak, because of the fixtures before hand.

