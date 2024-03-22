34
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Kelleher is worth punt, same for Bradley, don’t see Ali or Trent rushed back this season.

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Agree. Worth a punt as enablers and for points, The accepted risks are repositioned FT's/unforeseen hits for BB

    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Definitely worth a punt on WC.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    With only three unflagged defenders, including White & Bradley, hoping the comebacks can wait a couple of weeks.

  3. The Overthinker
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    As soon as TAA is fit, he get's in my team

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not for me this time. Would rather keep the power mid field.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I haven't owned a premium defender all season and I doubt I will change that stance. Has worked great so far.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gabriel is as premium as I need

  4. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    any new on if mirallas is fit? might switch to sessegnon or snodgrass if not

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Just switch

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Keep and double up with Jelavic

  5. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    RmWCT?

    Kelleher ¦ Areola
    Trippier Senesi Bradley
    Salah Son Maddison Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Muniz

    ¦ Saka Ait-Nouri Tarkowski

    0 ITB

    1. Slitherene
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Might BB next week..

      1. Slitherene
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Might not!

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      No Ars defenders?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I was playing with this,

        Kelleher
        Gabriel, Akanji, Gusto
        Saka, Palmer, Son, Salah
        Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

        Neto, Foden, Branthwaite, Richards

        .3

        1. walkman666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Very high team value for you to afford that team. Go Steve. I’m also a Steve.

        2. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          That is decent team value there!
          My WC is same except I have
          Areola Robinson Lascelles (.5 itb)
          Vs
          Neto Branthwaite Akanji (.3 itb)

  6. Penguin & Tonic
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    So formerly injured players who might return are cheaper. Whoopee!

  7. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Those planning to WC30, have you activated yet?

    I was hoping the fixtures would be announced today, don't really want to miss out on any rises as money is tight. Gusto, Palmer, Schar, RAN all getting close

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      With Gusto back home with illness and Palmer not fit to start tomorrow on top of injuries to Gabriel Saka, Darwin flagged I am waiting until 31 earliest to see which of the walking wounded able to play in 30- probably a few “ international injuries” but time will tell

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have yes

  8. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    After the worst FH ever, I'm kinda stuck here: I like the team, doesn't look WC material, but only route to Salah would be ditching one of Son/Saka/Watkins.

    Leno
    Aké, Branthwaite, Robinson
    Son, Foden, Bowen, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Areola, Saka, Gabriel, Doughty

    A. Go without Salah this week and reassess
    B. Bowen to Salah, Watkins to Semenyo (- 4)
    C. Saka to Salah, Bowen to Sarabia (- 4)
    D. Aké to Gusto, Bowen to Salah, Watkins to Muniz (- 8)
    E. Something else?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Team looks good and similar to most WCs, with the exception of Salah (+Doughty/Ake)
      I think a -4 to get him in for Bowen would be the move.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thank you very much, sir. Would you lose Watkins?

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Seems to be the only option really. Unless Saka is injured or you wanna punt on not owning Foden.

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m in a similar position and think leaving it a week to reassess is the right call. Losing Watkins at home to Wolves for a hit can’t be the percentage play, and you’d want Saka straight back. Might be harder to resist if there weren’t other great captain options like Son and Palmer this week

  9. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Favourite Norwegian players from EPL? I was always fond of John Arne Riise.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Morten Gamst Pedersen.

      Also makes a great password

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wait..

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Henning Berg. Premiership winner!

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm a Blackburn Rovers fan. Has to be good ole MGP. He was a 7.5m midfielder when I first started playing FPL. Man I'm getting old...

    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Gamst

    5. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Did you watch today's match?
      Bobb is gonna be special

