In the lull between Gameweeks 29 and 30, we’re looking at the numerous injured players who are about to re-enter the thinking, impacting the prospects of both themselves and team-mates.

This is a mini-series of articles focusing on the fit-again (or almost fit) forgotten men in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

First up: goalkeepers and defenders.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Reason for absence: Knee ligament damage

Knee ligament damage Estimated return date: Gameweek 31/32

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) has been sidelined since the 3-1 win over Burnley in February, but Liverpool are hoping to have him back soon.

Yes, Conor Bradley (£4.1m) and Joe Gomez (£4.6m) have impressed in his absence, but in his hybrid role, Alexander-Arnold gives Jurgen Klopp a completely different threat and you’d expect the German tactician to put him straight back into the starting line-up when fit.

There will, of course, be caution taken, but the hope may be that he could come off the bench in Gameweek 31 before a possible starting role against Manchester United three days later.

With his ownership almost non-existent in the top 100k, a fit and ready Alexander-Arnold could potentially hit the ground running upon his return, instantly unlocking opposition defences.

That’s because forthcoming opponents Sheffield United, Man Utd, Crystal Palace and West Ham United all rank among the worst sides in the division for crosses and key passes conceded from their left zone (see below).

There is also a potential Double Gameweek 34 on the horizon, which would pit Liverpool against Fulham and Everton.

Gameweek Opponent Crosses conceded left zone (PL rank) Key passes conceded left zone (PL rank) Crosses conceded left zone (PL rank – last six matches) Key passes conceded left zone (PL rank – last six matches) 31 SHU 352 (20th) 131 (20th) 93 (20th) 29 (17th) 32 mun 313 (16th) 123 (17th) 90 (19th) 30 (=18th) 33 CRY 330 (18th) 94 (12th) 73 (17th) 15 (7th) 34 ful (+ eve?) 243/253 (8th/=9th) 86/96 (=7th/14th) 55/58 (7th/9th) 16/19 (8th/12th) 35 whu 316 (17th) 127 (19th) 68 (14th) 30 (=18th)

The condition of Alisson Becker (£5.8m) is also worth touching on here.

The Brazilian’s hamstring injury has been described as “rather serious” by Klopp and there is still no timescale on his return.

However, the German has stated his confidence that he will play again this season, impacting back-up ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.8m) further down the line.

REECE JAMES

Reason for absence: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Estimated return date: Unknown

Reece James (£5.3m) has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury against Everton in December. After undergoing surgery, he is now in recovery.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has been reluctant to put a date on his return, yet the expectation is that James will have a chance to prove his fitness ahead of EURO 2024.

When fit, there are few better FPL defenders to own than James, but hampered by injuries, he’s rarely available for prolonged spells.

Still, he is a player with huge potential hauls in his locker and some FPL bosses may be willing to roll the dice, given that Chelsea will participate in two ‘doubles’ between now and the end of the season.

Total (PL defender rank – minimum 360 mins) Shots 1.55 (3rd) Chances created 2.44 (4th) Big chances created 1.33 (1st) Crosses 5.54 (9th) Touches – penalty box 4.43 (1st) Expected goal involvement (xGI) 0.34 (3rd)

Above: Reece James’ per 90-minute stats under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023/24

When James is ready to start, Malo Gusto (£4.2m) could potentially drop out.

The Frenchman has taken full advantage of the former’s injury woes this year, impressing of late, with assists in two of his last four starts.

On current form, he is probably a right-back good enough to rival James, not just deputise for him, but for those wishing to Bench Boost in Gameweek 37, he might be a risk.

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO/JURRIEN TIMBER/TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU

Reason for absence: Calf injury/knee injury/calf injury

Calf injury/knee injury/calf injury Estimated return date: Ready to start/April/ready to start

While the return of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m), Jurrien Timber (£4.6m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) won’t be of much interest to FPL bosses, they could potentially oust Jakub Kiwior (£4.4m) from the starting line-up.

The budget defender has been a revelation at left-back recently, averaging 7.0 points per match over his last five appearances.

Zinchenko had been out since a calf problem forced him off in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Gameweek 23, but he was back on the bench v Brentford last time out. His return could have implications for Ben White’s (£5.7m) role, given that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has been the full-back tucking into midfield in the Ukraine international’s absence.

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest there is a chance Timber could be on the bench in Gameweek 30/31. If not, he is tipped to play a role in the business end of the season. A versatile defender, the Dutchman can operate anywhere across the backline, although Mikel Arteta will surely manage his reintegration carefully, given the time he’s been out.

As for Tomiyasu, he earnt a new contract earlier this week and started a recent behind-closed-doors friendly against Queens Park Rangers.

NICK POPE

Reason for absence: Shoulder injury

Shoulder injury Estimated return date: April

Nick Pope (£5.3m) has been out since the start of December after dislocating his shoulder in Gameweek 14.

The 31-year-old was given a four-month recovery time following his injury, but it now looks like April is his target. If the timeline holds up, anyone holding Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) for Double Gameweek 37 may be disappointed.

“April is his target, but I think that will be more towards the end of April than the beginning. He’s making good, solid progress. He’s out on the grass but not necessarily diving. “That will be a big test for his shoulder and it’s the next stage. Then, of course, he will have to get his sharpness back. He’s entering into the final furlong in terms of his comeback but he’s still got a lot of hurdles to go through.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

LISANDRO MARTINEZ

Reason for absence: Knee injury

Knee injury Estimated return date: April

Manchester United hope to have Lisandro Martinez (£4.7m) available in Gameweek 30, after the defender trained with Argentina earlier this week.

The 26-year-old has missed five Premier League matches, having sustained a knee injury in the 3-0 win over West Ham United in Gameweek 23.

The Red Devils have struggled without Martinez’s tenacious defending, as well as his ability to play out from the back, and his return could be a major boost for Erik ten Hag, with Luke Shaw (£5.2m) a potential doubt to play again this season.

United are another team expected to ‘double’ in Gameweek 37, meanwhile.