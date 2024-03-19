64
  Fitzy.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    All GW28 players should be banned.

    Fitzy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      24 mins ago

      *GW29!!

  The Pep Revolution
    12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What do you think is the best goalkeeper combination for GW30 to the end of the season?

    wulfrunian
      7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Petrovic and Johnstone for me.

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Depends if you have BB left for 34/37. Petrovic should be high on the list imo

      Stimps
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        4 mins ago

        How so? 2 clean sheets in 11 games!

        Tonyawesome69
          5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just play the quantity of games with GKs. Generally a low ceiling position anyway so bank those app points

    richvar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      Petrovic and Pickford for me.

    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Petrovic and Pickford what I’m thinking

    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on DGW fixtures but one of two should most definitely be Petrovic with 2 pending fixtures and easier fixtures.

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Should folks be worried about players fasting during Ramadan?

    Ramadan dates 2023:
    22 Mar 2023 – 20 Apr 2023

    Salah:
    01/04 - 70 mins 1G
    04/04 - 25 mins 0G
    09/04 - 90 mins 1G
    17/04 - 81 mins 2G
    22/04 - 90 mins 1G

    Ramadan dates 2024:
    10 Mar 2024 – 9 Apr 2024
    31/03 - Liverpool v Brighton
    04/04 - Liverpool v Sheffield United
    07/04 - Man United v Liverpool

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/mohamed-salah/leistungsdaten/spieler/148455/plus/0?saison=2022

    SHOWSTOPPERRR
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can see reduced mins against sheffield. Since no international matches are there for salah, pretty much sure he starts all three..

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        just now

        Agreed, no issues seeing 3 starts. Just thought I would post this as I seen a few stating concerns picking a player due to fasting.

  Karan14
    7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Would you WC this in GW30 or 31?

    Dubravka
    Cash Porro Gabriel
    Foden Son Maddison Saka Bowen
    Watkins Toney

    (Areola Morris Saliba Doughty)

    Can do Foden/Bowen to Salah this week for free.
    But defence is absolutely shite for this week and beyond and so are Toney/Bowen.

    g40steve
      6 Years
      50 mins ago

      I did similar move Tavernier & Saliba > Salah & Gusto while considering WC options.

      Salah & Gusto looked to be rising at 11pm yesterday 🙁

    SHOWSTOPPERRR
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Exactly same team , 3 differences only neto taylor konsa for your dub cash porro. I am in a worse position compared to this still haven't clicked the wc button. Dunno why.

  The-Red-1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    57 mins ago

    With a FH and BB left, I think I'll be building a team for 37 BB and FH in 34.
    I think this sounds more sensible than the other way round, do you agree?

    Current team (after proposed transfers for 30)

    Neto Areola
    Gabriel Pau Gusto Ait Nouri Zabarnyi
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Maddison
    Haaland Watkins Morris

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends how the doubles land in 34/37.

      Open Controls
    ViperStripes
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      just now

      Also means funds tied up on bench until GW37, the otehr way around allows you to have 2 of your 3 bench as 3.8 fodder to maximise funds in your starting 11.

  agueroooooney
    9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who would you lose for Salah?

    A) Saka
    B) Foden
    C) Bailey

    I know C is the obvious choice but if I do C, then I either need to WC or take a -8 to get Haaland back in next week, which kind of ties me down.

    Getting rid of A or B will lose me a lot of value if I try get them back.

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Porro Doughty
    Foden Son Palmer Bailey
    Watkins Toney Muniz

    Areola Saka Reguilon Taylor

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

    theodosios
      6 Years
      just now

      Why you need Haaland? No irony

  grooveymatt65
    10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? I recently wildcarded in gw28.

    Neto

    Doughty Porro Zabarnyi

    Douglas Luiz Bowen Foden Saka Son (c)

    Watkins Toney

    Areola Morris Gabriel Reguilon

    £7.2 itb 1ft

    1. Bowen and Douglas Luiz to Salah and Palmer for -4

    2. Douglas Luiz and Watkins to Palmer and Haaland for -4

    3. Just Bowen to Salah for free

    4. Other?

    5. Save

    Thanks guys!!!!!

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like 1 better get Palmer sooner

  g40steve
    6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Was looking at Nunez 9 & Jackson 8, both like a cheeky YC

  Tonyawesome69
    5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Folks on WC30, are you playing the chip mainly to get Salah in (excluding teams that did not FH29)? I would assume teams that FH29 have a decent team for the next few GWs to delay the WC.

    mrtapio
      8 Years
      29 mins ago

      You can see my team and plan posted under. I still have FH chip.

    ViperStripes
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Got Salah on my FT using Haaland funds from GW28. WC31 most likely to get Haaland back without dropping Salah.

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Is WC31 necessary for Haaland when you have Salah (c) v SHU? Is it the best use of the WC chip just for Haaland?

    g40steve
      6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think most are considering WC with fixtures & the coming doubles.
      Everyone is loaded with City & Ars but the better fixtures available to attack

    Boberella
      7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m doing it to get Salah and sort out my Def/GKs and it’s pretty much the same as what I’d do in 31. Also good to jump on price rises etc over IB.

      Boberella
        7 Years
        just now

        (I didn’t FH29. Although I wouldn’t say I DE’d my team as I only played with 8).

    aapoman
      10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I played WC yesterday to get Salah, Saka, Palmer and Haaland back + sort out the defense and keepers asap. I'm in a really good position rank wise as well so rather have a more "template" team than rock with my bgw29 dud players that most only had on a FH.

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        I did state excluding folks that didn't FH29 as you essentially DE your team to WC30

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      I can get Salah comfortably in one move I'm WCing to get in Chelsea assets, move Bradley to VVD as a long-term move, take a few punts in defence (Muñoz and Ait-Nouri likely), get Foden and Saka back, and fix my front line (get rid of Toney and potentially move Solanke to Højlund/Nunez). I could wait the extra week but I feel like there are a few moves there that I'll benefit from more this week

      Nate(U)dog(ie)
        3 Years
        just now

        *gah sorry misread your criteria, I didn't FH last week

  mrtapio
    8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Dubrawka
    Udogie Doughty Bradley
    Bowen Son Garnacho Saka
    Morris Watkins Haaland
    (Areola, Soucek, Gabriel, Reguilon)

    1. Soucek > Salah
    2. Morris > Nunez
    3. Save FT
    4. WC

    What would you do? My plan is to WC in GW31

    mrtapio
      8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Worthy mentioning is that I have exact money for Soucek > Salah because of my planning.

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would pull the trigger on that move since you have exact funds and WC as safety blanket. Don't see the need to save FT when you plan to WC31

        Boberella
          7 Years
          7 mins ago

          This

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      1

  ViperStripes
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any WC teams that have Haaland, Salah, Son & Saka?

    Boberella
      7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes. Mine does. I’d say the “template” attack on a WC is:
      Salah Saka Son Palmer Foden
      Haaland Watkins/Solanke/Darwin Muniz

      Foden interchangeable with Maddy/Bowen/Gordon as applicable

    aapoman
      10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Are there any that don't?

    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes and not on WC

  Boberella
    7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is the general consensus that petrovic is nailed for rest of season then?
    Sanchez just playing the cup games?

    aapoman
      10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah I don't think Petrovic is nailed at all.

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Available since 25th Feb from injury, only started cup games (except cup final) and on the bench for league games

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Petrovic started EFL cup final

        Boberella
          7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks mate, good info. Feels risky to me and that Sanchez could be back in anytime.

          Tonyawesome69
            5 Years
            just now

            Pretty clear who is the #1 GK. Sanchez still making mistakes when I watch him in the cup games. No concerns for me in this spot

    Etihader
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely not nailed. I believe Petrovic is playing until the first mistake. I have no idea why people think he is nailed.

  Cojones of Destiny
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    better option ahead (no wc left)
    a. Son + Bowen to Salah + Richa
    b. Solanke/Watkins + Bowen to Muniz + Salah

    Boberella
      7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Prefer B by a fair way. And Fixtures would suggest Watkins to go, but could backfire.

  Botman and Robben
    7 Years
    19 mins ago

    1FT 1.4ITB

    Would you WC this team?

    Areola
    Gabriel* Saliba Zabarnyi
    Foden KDB* Saka Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Turner Taylor Gomez Hwang*

    Boberella
      7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes.

    aapoman
      10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Personally I wouldn't just yet.

      Botman and Robben
        7 Years
        just now

        KDB -> Son then?

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      just now

      Yes, your whole bench can be changed and you currently have 6 players in that City v Arsenal fixture that you can't really rotate this week

  SHOWSTOPPERRR
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have wc bb fh left, in a wc territory with morris doughty taylor toney etc. Still haven't pulled the trigger. Anybody in a similar situation who still haven't pulled it? And may I know the reason? I dunno why I am still waiting.

    aapoman
      10 Years
      just now

      Just pull it. I pulled yesterday to get out similar dud players as you just listed

  faux_C
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    3 mins ago

    I've collapsed from 40k in GW20 to 150k, sadface.

    Hard to keep an interest going, so what's the autopilot WC/BB strat?

    faux_C
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      GW29 FH, 16 points (27 points on the bench)...

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 Years
      just now

      You can take my 1.5m rank if you prefer and I'll take yours

