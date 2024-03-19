In this ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we take an overview of the latest Premier League disciplinary situation ahead of Gameweek 30.

Firstly, we look at who is approaching a ban for having picked up too many yellow cards.

Then, we reveal when each team’s 32nd league fixture is, the significance of which is discussed below.

We will also look at who is suspended this weekend and who is back from a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The above table has been taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

WHEN DOES EACH TEAM PLAY THEIR 32ND LEAGUE FIXTURE?

It will be Gameweek 32 for seven teams but with six fixtures postponed in Gameweek 29, it will be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

Chelsea’s scheduled 32nd fixture is currently in Gameweek 35 but it will almost certainly be Gameweek 34 once the rearranged matches are announced.

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 33 Aston Villa Gameweek 32 Bournemouth Gameweek 33 Brentford Gameweek 32 Brighton Gameweek 33 Burnley Gameweek 32 Chelsea Gameweek 35 Crystal Palace Gameweek 33 Everton Gameweek 33 Fulham Gameweek 32 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Luton Gameweek 32 Man City Gameweek 33 Man Utd Gameweek 33 Newcastle Gameweek 33 Nottm Forest Gameweek 32 Sheff Utd Gameweek 33 Spurs Gameweek 33 West Ham Gameweek 32 Wolves Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Two players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension: Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m).

Jackson is the sixth most bought forward of Gameweek 30 after a recent run of good form.

There are some more notable Fantasy assets on eight yellow cards: Douglas Luiz (£5.7m), Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m). All of them are owned by at least 9% of Fantasy managers.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 30 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo (£4.5m) memorably scored the winner in his side’s 4-3 FA Cup thriller against Liverpool only to promptly receive his marching orders for taking his shirt off in celebration. That second booking of the match cost him the right to play in Gameweek 30.

Brentford defender Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m) also saw red at the weekend for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity. He will serve a one-match ban in the upcoming Gameweek.

West Ham’s Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) must sit out the next two Gameweeks after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season against Aston Villa.

John McGinn (£5.4m) was forced to miss that contest through suspension. The Villa man will be sidelined for two further games as he serves a three-match ban for his red card in Gameweek 28 against Spurs.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains suspended until August.