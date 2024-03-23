March’s international break gives Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers two weeks to consider various factors that will affect the final stretch of fixtures.

This mini-series of articles focuses on the fit-again (or almost fit) assets of FPL.

Having already looked at some returning defenders, we now switch attention to midfield.

MOHAMED SALAH (£13.1m)

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Reason for absence: Muscle problems

Muscle problems Estimated return date: Ready to start

Recent hamstring and muscle issues have deprived elite asset Salah of a league start since Gameweek 20. But a cameo versus Manchester City has been quickly followed by significant minutes in the Europa League and FA Cup, involving two goals and three assists.

This means that FPL’s top scorer in three of the last six seasons – all of which ended with at least 231 points – is back, hoping to boost Liverpool’s title push. Fifteen goals and nine assists have already arrived in this campaign, as Salah ranks second for expected goal involvement (xGI, 21.10) and first for big chances created (19).

Therefore we’re wondering how quickly he’ll return to ‘essential’ status, taking his Gameweek 31 hosting of Sheffield United and Double Gameweek 34 into consideration.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old has been granted exemption from Egypt’s current friendlies in order to complete this full recovery.

DIOGO JOTA (£8.0m)

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Reason for absence: Knee injury

Knee injury Estimated return date: Gameweek 32

Meanwhile, Salah isn’t the only player about to resume duties for the league’s top side for attempts (542) and shots inside the box (344).

Jota has racked up nine goals and six assists despite starting just 13 times. It means that, of all players that have played 260+ minutes, only Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Alexander Isak (£7.5m) have a lower minutes per goal rate (118.4) – both of whom are forwards.

His spell between Gameweeks 19 and 25 was even better. Five goals and four assists inside 421 minutes (84.2 per strike), operating from both the right-wing and centre-forward spots.

However, this imminent squad depth boost to Jurgen Klopp is likely to simultaneously dampen the FPL appeal of both Jota and intoxicating forward Darwin Nunez (£7.5m). Those seeking a Salah alternative or double-up may instead prefer Luis Diaz (£7.5m), who has started 14 of the last 15.

BRYAN MBEUMO (£6.7m)

Club: Brentford

Brentford Reason for absence: Ankle injury

Ankle injury Estimated return date: Ready to start

Like Salah, Brentford attacker Mbeumo’s reappearance came from the substitutes bench, registering 11 minutes at Burnley.

Four goals in the first four matches ensured he quickly became FPL’s top midfielder, before blanking in the next four and grabbing 14- and 13-point hauls in Gameweeks 9 and 10.

By Mbeumo’s early December injury, he had accumulated the sixth-biggest overall points total and third-best xGI (12.37).

His comeback shouldn’t negatively affect any notable FPL names but he’s almost certainly lost penalty duties to Ivan Toney (£8.2m). Another downside to Mbeumo is that the Bees won’t have any Double Gameweek action when many others will.

But few sides, even those doubling, have better fixtures in the last six Gameweeks.

RICHARLISON (£6.9m)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Reason for absence: Knee injury

Knee injury Estimated return date: Ready to start

Out-of-position Brazilian Richarlison played the final minutes of Spurs’ disappointing 3-0 defeat at Fulham, nudging Son Heung-min (£10.1m) back onto the left-hand side.

That could be a problem for owners of the latter as, according to Transfermarkt, his 15 games up front brought 11 goals and four assists.

In comparison, the 10 games out wide yielded a less productive rate of three goals and four assists.

Above: Son Heung-min’s 2023/24 stats out wide (left) and up front (right)

Then again, the dual returns of Richarlison and James Maddison (£8.0m) should improve Spurs as a team, just in time to face Luton Town, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Four of the leakiest eight for conceding goals since Gameweek 15.

Throw in the future Double Gameweeks and there’s a strong argument for investing in their midfield – it’s just about identifying the correct one.

Richarlison is much cheaper than Son and found his groove after a slow start. Nine goals from eight matches between Gameweeks 16 and 23. Yet he’ll rarely reach the 80-minute mark due to competition from Timo Werner (£6.3m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.8m).

We now know that Spurs will blank in Gameweek 34 but for anyone playing their Free Hit then, that won’t be an issue.

MICHAEL OLISE (£5.6m)

Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Reason for absence: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Estimated return date: Gameweek 31

Finally, a young talent who sits in second place for points per start (8.60) but primarily because hamstring injuries have restricted him to just eight line-ups.

Olise first hurt it in June at the European Under-21 Championships, not starting a Crystal Palace league game until Gameweek 13. From then on, he netted six times, assisted three others and created 22 chances – all impressive numbers.

However, after being withdrawn as a precaution during his 16-point haul versus Sheffield United, Olise began their Brighton and Hove Albion clash on the bench. Then, when 3-0 down at half-time, Roy Hodgson urged him onto the pitch and watched in horror as the hamstring issue reoccurred 10 minutes later. A needless risk that backfired.

The 22-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation in England while his team-mates are in Marbella, with a possible Gameweek 31 comeback on the horizon. New manager Oliver Glasner uses a wing-back system so it’ll be interesting to see how both Olise and Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) benefit in the build-up to Double Gameweek 34. The latter is on penalties and, in general, a better Palace equals a better Eze.