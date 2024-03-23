54
54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Good morn to all IB break true believers!

    Open Controls
  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Oi oi!

    Open Controls
  3. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Using FTs, I could field the following doubles (except Haaland) for DGW34.

    Will still have 1 FT remaining. Which defender would you consider ? (Not ARS/LIV)

    Neto
    VVD Gabriel
    Salah Saka Eze Ode/Martinelli
    Solanke Darwin Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      I don’t want to think, I want to be presented with options to assess.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wolves def probably.

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Could be CPL def too

        Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would have this bench lined up for DGW34, BB?

    Areola (cry) Semenyo (avl wol) Braintwaite (NFO LIV) Ake (bha)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yep, could well do.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      With Semenyo, could easy get 20 pts, which is a good enough BB for me

      Open Controls
  5. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    What do you think this chip strategy, only concern is obviously going without Haaland until gw35. WC35 BB37 FH38.

    Dubravka
    Porro Udogie Pau
    Saka Foden Bowen Palmer Son
    Solanke Watkins

    Areola Morris Gabriel Doughty

    Gw30 Bowen>Salah
    Gw31 Porro>VVD
    Gw32 Save
    Gw33 Doughty>Saliba and roll
    Gw34 Son+Morris>Eze+Darwin

    This would give me 8 doublers for gw34 and can save chips later on.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Going without Haaland til GW35? Welcome aboard plummet airlines, don’t bother buckling your seat belt!

      Open Controls
  6. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    ARSENAL FANS

    Does Kiwior keep his place? Is he now an FPL option?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      His competition are back from injury.

      Open Controls
  7. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    RAN or Munoz?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      I RAN so far awaaaaaaay!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        I RAN all night and daaaay!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          I couldn’t get away!

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Those damn seagulls

            Open Controls
          2. The Pep Revolution
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Love this song.

            Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Aït-Nouri

      Open Controls
  8. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on thisnwildcard? Fh34. Bb37. There are 4 sgw37 player - 2 lpool and 2 arsenal who ill lose along the wag

    Onana petrovic
    Gabriel udog gusto lascelles vanhecke
    Salah saka son palmer garnacho
    Haaland darwin isak

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Very nice indeed

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I have the exact same team but not sure with Udogie and Gusto.

      Jackson could come in place of Darwin if gets another yellow soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah james could be back in the equation soon....

        Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Lose Watkins to fund Bowen-Salah (for a hit), or accept a week without him and reassess?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      wait imo, watkins has a nice fixture

      Open Controls
  10. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bar GW34 which I will FH, would you prefer Foden or Saka for rest of season if you could only have one ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      saka 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    3. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
  11. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Worth hwang to son (c) and benching saka?

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      It's probably a good play for free

      Open Controls
  12. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Help please. This is my team with the 34 doublers starred. I have FH and BB left.

    I can probably get to a decent gw34 team with 11 players (no BB due to spurs/Chelsea) and FH37, or I can FH 34 and build to a 37 BB.

    Neto* Areola
    Gabriel* AitNouri* Pau Gusto Zabarnyi*
    Salah* Saka* Son Maddison Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Morris

    The issue with FH37 is that there's no ideal time to play BB.

    The issue with BB37 is that I won't be able to get to more than 10/11DGW players with free transfers.

    But I think the latter (FH34 BB37) is the best for my team?

    Open Controls
  13. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Since the bench boost doesn't involves transfers per se, is it possible to roll a FT that week?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Think so

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      yes, same as TC

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yes yes

      Open Controls
  14. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bench one please:
    A. Saka (mci)
    B. Foden (ARS)
    C. Solanke (EVE)
    D. Gordon (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Tough one. Gordon consistently does well at home. Probably Saka on the road at City, though hardly ideal

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Ta, yeah on Saka atm

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Sorry C

        Open Controls
  15. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Wc this team or wait? FH and Bb also left to play.

    Areola
    Gabriel pau doughty
    Salah Son saka Maddison palmer
    Watkins Toney

    Dubravka morris baldock regulion

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Why wait is the question?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        As in?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Benefits in waiting vs not?

          Open Controls
  16. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hey guys I need a bit of advice for my chip strategy,I have WC,FH and BB left.

    1FT 0.7 bank

    Leno
    Smith Porro Gabriel
    Bowen Gordon Diaz Son
    Solanke Watkins Haaland

    Areola Kudus Doughty Taylor

    Open Controls
  17. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Price changes 24 March

    No rises

    Falls: Alisson (5.7), Neto (5.6), Turner (3.8)

    Open Controls
    1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy. I suppose that folks are mulling over how to handle GW34 and perhaps awaiting the complete final schedule.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        just now

        What?

        Open Controls
  18. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    I think I am set for Wild Card 36 to have 15 doublers in 37 for bench boost with a very strong midfield and forward line. I can use FT to get 10 or so doublers for 34. Thinking 37 has the better fixtures for bench boost and will only need the team for three weeks so limit the impact on other weeks.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.