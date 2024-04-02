183
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Just 2 players tonight, rather disappointing

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      3 here although I rather have less on the first day of weeks like this. Never fun having a bad first day and looking at others having a good day with loads of players left too

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I have just one! Son haha

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Correction, 3 players. Doh!

  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Salah EO 179%

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      And people who don't have Son should be scared to death he has 76% EO

      1. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        West Ham away is a dream fixture for Son.

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          100% not true. WHU do not play a high line and v Spurs always go on the counter. Son record v WHU is very poor.....Richarlison has a very good record v WHU

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Agreed, was part of the reason why I wanted to move Son to Saka this week although I bailed in case Saka doesn't start. I had hoped Son would be at LW as West Ham are weak on that side but we'll see

          2. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Son won the golden boot, he can 100% score a hat-trick against West Ham.

            1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              I predict a West Ham win and Son blank.

          3. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Shame Richarlison not starting, Son does better when he out on the left with Richarlison upfront. Still confident of a goal but we will see.

  3. tommo-uk-
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Son Zab Solanke Dubravka.

    Go well

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Lineups?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Fabianski in; Tot Johnson in

  5. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Got a feeling Bournemouth going big tonight. Can't see a Palace goal and Solanke looks so bloody good. Easy win for super cherries

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Famous last words

    2. Mother Farke
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Only issue is Bournemouth's rotation, no? Solanke's support may not be so fluid.

      • Vinyl78LP
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Neto/Mitchell owner praying for a bore-draw.

      • RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I can defo see Palace scoring

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

      Subs: Anang, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama

      Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

      Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Richarlison, Royal, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Sarr, Davies

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Ta

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers

    4. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Any cherries fan around? I thought semenyo was nailed, is he unlikely to start both games in 34?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Fixture congestion. Had a long IB too. He hasn't been nailed all season. Check his mins. But he is a form player and reckon he plays a part in both DGW fixtures. Probably two starts, but if not will be off the bench in one most likely.

        1. The Red Devil
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Not really, started every game since GW24, including the double in 28, but yeah IB could've been an issue! Although his games in 34 is Sunday Wednesday

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Recovering from an illness

        https://twitter.com/kristemple/status/1775225433220366548?t=ihSgolW-9LGv5p_ljnTeAg&s=19

        1. The Red Devil
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          This makes more sense! Atleast he's first choice! Thanks

      3. northstandnoise
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Start 1
        Sub 1

        1. The Red Devil
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I think start both unless there's some illness/fitness issue

    5. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Richarilson enigma

    6. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Doucoure goal incoming....

    7. Old Bull
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Anyone else TC’d Salah this GW?

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I was going to but think I can save my GW34 FH so will play my TC then. Was close decision tho

    8. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Where is C.Richards?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Injured

        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Is it bad?

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thankful now that I didn't put him my GW30 wildcard.

    9. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      Muniz v Forest

      Can he match Solanke pnts

    10. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Wow just noticed 10 of my players are at home this GW, only Son playing away, anyone else the same?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Got 2 away. Son and Muniz

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Nice! Hope the home players can do the business

    11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Should I play BB next GW if all of these stay fit?

      Petrovic vs Sheffield
      Reguilon vs Villa
      Doughty vs Bournemouth
      Muniz vs Newcastle

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Seems decent, depends on the alternative

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          My first 11:

          Kelleher
          Gabriel VDV Zabarnyi
          Salah Saka Son Maddison Palmer
          Haaland Darwin

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Alternative GW to BB...

    12. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Started Ait-Nouri as confident of returns against Burnley.

    13. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Forest 1 up

    14. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Isak G

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        yesssss

        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          Barnes A

    15. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      of COURSE isak scores,well done dyche yet again

    16. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Forest 2

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Wood G

        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Murillo A

