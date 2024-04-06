11
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Brainthwaite
    B. Konsa

    Thanks

    1. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Tricky.. Probably Konsa.

  2. Make United Great Again
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Dubravka
    White Gabriel Gusto
    Salah(C) Palmer(vc) Foden Saka Son
    Haaland Darwin

    Areola, Muniz, Dalot, Evans.

    1FT. Is it worth doing

    A Evans > Ait Nouri for free? And start him over Gusto?

    B. Play Gusto & bank the FT.

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      RAN has been great for me, I would want him in personally.

      I think I'd bring him in and bench one of the Arsenal boys over Gusto.

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Most nailed City defender?

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Also, bench one

    A: Toney
    B: Darwin
    C: Morris

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      just now

      M

  5. The_FF_King
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I’ve got bench boost and wildcard left. When is the best weeks to play them?

  6. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Choose 3 to start from

    Ait-nouri Gabriel White VVD Gusto

    1. Akeem
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AIt Nouri - White - Gusto

  7. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Play ?

    A Gusto (shu)
    B VVD (mun)

