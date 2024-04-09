238
  Podorsky
    14 Years
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Didn't see the matches. What are peoples take on Salah and Foden injuries?

    HurriKane
      11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Salah injury?

      Podorsky
        14 Years
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry Saka

    Twisted Saltergater
      14 Years
      5 mins ago

      My guess would be:

      Saka exaggerating his injury because of the controversial no penalty decision.
      Foden with a sore achilles and might not be risked vs Luton.

      Podorsky
        14 Years
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, makes sense.

      Art Vandelay
        13 Years
        just now

        Yep, this is how read it. Exaggerating the injury to deflect from his embarrassment at trying to buy a pen rather than trying to score.

    Chinese_person
      12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden was likely getting rested regardless this confirms I think he'll be fine for the return leg.

    DA Minnion (Former great)
      11 Years
      just now

      Both will be fine.

  Chinese_person
    12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Havertz or Odegaard?

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ode for me

  Qaiss
    8 Years
    28 mins ago

    That wasn’t a penalty on Saka, he should just score that

  DA Minnion (Former great)
    11 Years
    24 mins ago

    I'm not exaggerating. Haaland was absolutely rubbish tonight.

    Twisted Saltergater
      14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hardly got a kick, but he tracked back and tackled Vini twice in as many minutes in the second half.

      But sure, say he was rubbish.

    Royal5
      12 Years
      2 mins ago

      City not using him right tbf

      Royal5
        12 Years
        1 min ago

        Kdb the only one

  dunas_dog
    8 Years
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Foden asked if he is okay: "I hope so, I've got a bad dead leg. A bit of time to recover and hopefully I can." #mcfc

    Royal5
      12 Years
      18 mins ago

      No Luton then

      DA Minnion (Former great)
        11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Doubtful

        Royal5
          12 Years
          just now

          Probably. Was considering bringing him in. Not now.

  Jebiga
    12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Foden out of the season?

    HurriKane
      11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes. His injury looked quiet bad couldn't walk on his own and was strechered off...NOT

    KAPTAIN KANE
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t worry either way, blanks from now on, next hat trick is next season for me in GW1 🙂

  FPLMACKEM
    3 Years
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro, Gabriel, Saliba
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Salah
    Haaland (c), Solanke

    Areola, Muniz, Zabarnyi, Taylor

    2ft 0.2itb OR 14k. BB and WC left

    Really not sure what do do here for next week. I also need to set up for the doubles.

    What transfer would you make here?

