422
422 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best defender for 35 and 36?

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Dalot?

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Decent shout. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Is it Mepham?

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Incorrect. Thanks for playing!

        Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Porro, RAN, Robinson, Dalot?

      Open Controls
    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Schar / Gabriel / Dalot / Gusto

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Dalot the common denominator it seems

        Open Controls
    5. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Or just stick with Gabriel for the ever reliable CS and couple of big chances

      Open Controls
  2. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Any changes needed here?:

    Onana
    Bradley Gabriel Gvardiol
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Muniz

    Solanke Semedo Brainthwaite

    Tempted with Muniz to Alverez but I need to save transfers for Chelsea & Tots DGW

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Hi 14 year veteran asking if any changes needed!

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        45 mins ago

        Haha, ive taken Palmer Foden Porro out in the last few weeks. Confidence is rock bottom. Don't trust myself anymore 🙂

        What do you recon?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          Play Solanke!

          Open Controls
          1. Heiro
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Over Muniz?

            Yeh, kept changing.

            Open Controls
      2. Ram sey Coq uel in
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Embarrassing isn’t it

        Open Controls
        1. Heiro
          • 14 Years
          40 mins ago

          Maybe I spend less time on it these days because of family commitments. Used to live and breath fantasy but not so much anymore.
          But no biggy, my fault for asking anything.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            Family is a fine priority!

            Open Controls
  3. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Need to make a move this week before FH34. I think I've narrowed it down to:

    1) havertz -> Gordon
    2) Darwin -> Pedro

    Both have the potential to backfire but building towards BB37 and don't want to burn a transfer. Both likely back in for FH34. Which do you prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      I don't see the logic in 1 - losing Havertz as arguably the most in-form Arsenal player for Gordon in an injury-ravaged Newcastle? Not for me.

      I get the point of 2 although no idea on Pedro's chances of starting both in 37. Seems fine if you're benching this week.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah if I could save the transfer I'd delay but but I need to spend it before FH. maybe I'll take a risk on Pedro

        Open Controls
    2. MGMT
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Havertz > Gordon and Darwin > Pedro imo...

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Gordon.

      Open Controls
    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Selling havertz in his form is madness

      Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Start Raya or Petrovic|?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best defence, most CS, higher CS odds

      Open Controls
  5. Sfowl123
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Can Foden be trusted as this week's transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, need a team leak

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      You might need to give us a clue which way he's going in your team to answer that

      Open Controls
  6. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Foden nowhere in the article but he is in scout squad on home page?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The Bus Team and the Scout Squad are not the same thing

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Will there be manc team leak? Wanna capt kdb

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Are you on twitter?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      11am deadline and 3pm KO... Yes I think it's likely we will get a team leak

      Open Controls
  8. sergioaguero67
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    For the future gameweeks and especially for DGW 37
    Choose on

    A) Gordon
    B) Garnacho

    Given I have Isak and no United attack
    Please help

    Open Controls
    1. sergioaguero67
      • 8 Years
      just now

      *one

      Open Controls
  9. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Raya
    Gab VVD Akanji
    Foden Son Saka Palmer
    Solanke Haaland Darwin
    Subs: Areola, Garnacho, Moreno, Branthwaite

    Plan:

    Areola, Moreno, Son -> Henderson, Kilman, Diaz over the next 2 GW to leave me with 10 doubles and likely do BB for GW34.

    WC left over for GW35 and beyond.

    Seem a good plan? Is Son -> Diaz this GW too early?

    Open Controls
  10. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    How nailed is Maguire now?
    Still a rotation risk for the remainder of the season? Or likely to start all the remaining games?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Suggest looking at their injuries in defence...

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not nailed at all.

      Likely to start lots due to injuries. But he isn't a nailed on first choice. Both Varane and Evans are expected back at some point. Not impossible that Martinez or Lindelof could feature again this season.

      Open Controls
  11. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Schar or Porro for the rest of the season?
    (FH in 34)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Porro - Spurs have 2 doubles

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    3. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Porro. Wish I didn't sell him last week. But really had no other moves to make and didn't want to burn a transfer so just downgraded him to Udog

      Open Controls
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which 1 to bench?

    A) Solanke
    B) Garnacho
    C) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Mr Johnson
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Son to salah and VVD to 4.5 mil defender for free worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably not. Won’t you want VVD next week? Diaz decent shout instead of Salah.

      Open Controls
  14. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    2FT 0.4m ITB - BB remaining

    Raya
    Gabriel RAN Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Darwin

    Pickford - Bradley Semenyo Branthwaite

    Bradley > Munoz with BB34 in mind?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bradley probably starts this week. Could be a good shout to play this week and move on next week for Munoz

      Open Controls
  15. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you do Foden > Diaz this week?

    Yay
    Nay

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Only if Foden is benched.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. Fuddled FC
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Well I'm assuming we won;t know so it's a gamble

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            IF we don't get a team leak then go with the nailed starter and extra fixture

            Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Depends on chip strategy.
      If you are WCing GW35 then thumbs up from me

      Open Controls
    3. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm very tempted if we get some sort of indication from pep

      Open Controls
    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      This or Foden to Havertz

      Open Controls
    5. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If it's with DGW34 in mind, I'd do it

      Open Controls
  16. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which forward should I target for GW37?
    Plan is FH34, BB37. Have 2 free transfers so will be settting up my team this week

    Haaland Isak & …

    A. Hojlund
    B. Pedro
    C. Alvarez
    D. Other Suggestions

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm honestly thinking about Pedro. Cheap and can rotate with Garnacho. Would only really need him for BB37 anyways

      Open Controls
  17. exammy
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Horrible question but Jackson or Hojlund for the rest of the season?
    Jackson two doubles

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Isak over both imo

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hojlund imo. Although don't really like either of them

      Open Controls
      1. exammy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Have Isak & Haaland already

        Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hojlund

      Open Controls
  18. Efan Ekoku Pops
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Morning guys.
    I'm on FH34, BB37
    I have 2FTs and thinking of doing
    Saka + Solanke > Garnacho + Haaland

    Is it worth it, Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
  19. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Foden > Luis Diaz (FT)
    WC GW35
    GTG?

    Raya
    Zabarnyi - A.Nouri* - Gabriel
    Palmer - Saka - Foden* - Salah
    Solanke - Darwin - Haaland

    Turner - Brantwaite - Taylor - Hwang*

    Open Controls
  20. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who would you choose for 35:

    A) Dalot (BUR)
    B) Udogie (ARS, che)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dalot likely to get 6 points.
      I’d roll the dice on Udogie.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll dice on doubler

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  21. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best forward for up to 5.5?
    I’m FH34. No other chips.

    Joao Pedro?
    Wood?
    Muniz?
    Someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Looks like I’m buying both the Pedros this week then.

        Open Controls
  22. sankalparora07
      18 mins ago

      I am really confused. Please help me decide what to do with my 2 FT's. I am FH34 and BB37. 0 ITB

      A) Darwin + Kelleher to Hojlund + Henderson
      B) White + Kelleher to Gabriel + Dubravka
      C) RAN + Kelleher to Maguire + Dubravka
      D) Udogie + Kelleher to VDV + Henderson

      Kelleher Petrovic
      RAN Udogie White Gusto Van-Hecke
      Salah Saka Son Palmer Garnacho
      Haaland Isak Darwin

      Open Controls
    • duke313
        16 mins ago

        Foden to Mbeumo?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Is he out?

          Open Controls
          1. duke313
              1 min ago

              Nothing confirmed, but I don't think he's gonna play.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Ok same issue here and no bench cover

                Open Controls
        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Which one would you bench in GW35 here? (Early I know, but affects my transfer plans this week)

          A) Porro (ARS, che)
          B) Gusto (avl, TOT)
          C) Schar (SHU)
          D) Dalot (BUR)

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            By that time it will be decided: injuries and stuffs 😉

            On serious note, bench Dalot

            Open Controls
        3. RashFraud
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          What to do here? Dead-ending to 34 then WC35.
          2FT 1.2m ITB.

          Dubruvka (Areola*)
          VVD Saliba Zabarnyi (Doughty Ake*)
          Saka Son Palmer Foden* (Garnacho)
          Haaland Darwin Solanke

          Always planned to swap Son for Salah in 34 so to make cash for that, I’ll have to downgrade Foden to Havertz or someone cheaper and drop Ake and Doughty to 3.9s. Question is: which 3.9 for just this week - Kambwala or Lamptey? Keep Foden this week with the injury concerns or just do the swap to Havertz?

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        4. El_meak
            12 mins ago

            Thoughts on this wildcard team (bench boost 34):
            Dubravka
            Reguilon | Gusto | Gabriel
            Havertz | Luis Diaz | Salah | Saka | Palmer
            Haaland | Solanke

            Pickford | Calvert-Lewin | Mykolenko | Mengi

            Missing anyone or good to go?

            Open Controls
            1. Boss Hogg
              • 14 Years
              just now

              3 absolute units up front!

              I like it.

              Open Controls
          • The Mighty Whites
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            2FT, 0.7 ITB, FH34 - BB37, thoughts?

            Raya / Petrovic
            Udogie / Ait-Nouri / Burn / Gusto / Bradley
            Salah / Son / Saka / Palmer / Garnacho
            Haaland / Isak / Darwin.

            Open Controls
          • Boss Hogg
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bench one this week:

            a. Reguilon
            b. Gusto
            c. Porro
            d. Gabriel

            ???

            Open Controls
          • ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Planning on moving Doughty on for either a United or City defender (with 37 BB in mind). I can't afford Dalot so my options would be Maguire / AWB or Akanji / Gvardiol. Which do you prefer?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.