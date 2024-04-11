59
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    All that work and no mention of Ben White

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      FPL virgin burner account

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Who?

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Am i missing anyone for DGW34?

    Bench correct & roll FT?

    Flekken
    White, Gabriel, Ran
    Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka, Gordon
    Darwin, Haaland,

    Neto, Solanke, Gusto, Burn

    .6

  3. Hits Central
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    What to do with 2 FT: for 33 lads? Wouldn’t mind KdB but not sure the best route.
    FH 34 / WC 35 / BB 37

    Flekken
    Bradley - Regulion - Taylor
    Son - Palmer - Bowen - Salah © - Saka
    Haaland - Toney

    Neto - Zabarnyi - Morris - Doughty

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bring in an Arsenal defender?
      Bowen to Diaz

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bradley & Bowen to Lewis & Jota

    3. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Bradley + Bowen > Lewis + Mbeumo

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Udogie(new)
    B. Olise(liv)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B higher upside

  5. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hi, a couple of questions after the European matches midweek:

    1) Bench one:

    Salah(CRY), Son(new), Palmer(EVE), Saka(AVL), Foden*(LUT)
    Haaland(LUT), Solanke(MUN), Darwin(CRY)

    2) Captaincy: If KdB rested then is Haaland captain still a good option? Haaland got five against Luton in the FA Cup but with four KdB assists.

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nunez
      Yes

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        thanks

  6. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I've got 2 FT and 0.2 itb

    1) Best Foden replacement only for GW33 & 34? (can't be Arsenal)

    2) Best GK to own only for GW33 & 34 (can't be Raya, currently have Kelleher & Areola)

    1. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      1) Diaz or Eze
      2) Henderson

  7. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    For my team, it makes sense to save the Triple Captain until 37. Then have the choice to make if I’m playing safe (Haaland), or chasing (Son)

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Son TC gw37 for me, Spurs going for top 4 against a likely already relegated Burnley and a City side that are always vulnerable to a good counter attacking team, and there is probably no one better on the counter than Son,

      of course the fear is Haaland can outscore Son that week making the TC a bit of a fail when compared to other teams, the flip side though is Haaland will massively dilute Sons EO making him a true hail Mary punt to finish off the season

  8. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Didn't see the match tonight & need to make transfers before price changes

    Salah, Nunez & Diaz all come out injury free?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Seemed to. Salah only played 2nd half. Darwin only played 60, Daiz 30.

  9. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Unfortunately, the article seems to confuse two separate questions:
      1. When is the best time to play the Triple Captain chip?, and
      2. When is it a good idea to select a differential captain?
      The 'logical' answers are:
      1. When you expect your captain to score more points that week than you expect any other player to score in any week.
      2. When you expect your captain to score more points that week than any other player will do that week.

      If however you are chasing a lead towards the end of the season, it might be worth taking a punt on captaining a player that your rivals do not own or that you do not expect them to captain. The probability will be that your punt scores less than the logical choice, but a possibility that he might score more than your rival's choice.
      Or if you are defending a lead towards the end of the season, it might be worth captaining the same player that you expect your rivals to captain. He will be expected to score less than the logical choice, but it will help keep your rivals at bay if he happens to score more.

      It is also worth re-reading Simon March's recent articles on how to defend a lead.

      Note that a differential is a player with lower effective ownership or who is not owned or captained by your rivals. If you go for a differential then this will make a bigger difference (either positive or negative) to your rank than if you stich with the popular choice. So you have to either trust your judgement or hope that your punt comes off.

  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    That’s what you get for benching the Egyptian King, Mr Klopp!

  12. Boberella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Quick one for GW33

    Play RAN or Gusto?

  13. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro, Gabriel, Saliba
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Salah
    Haaland (c), Solanke

    Areola, Muniz, Zabarnyi, Taylor

    2ft 0.2itb OR 14k. BB and WC left

    GW33 Areola to Henderson (bench and use for the double)
    GW34 Son and Taylor to Eze and Virgil

    Yes or no?

    Would you do anything different here?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Those moves seem good.
      Not convinced on VVd for double. Would rather Trent if he’s fit

      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This is something I have considered but Id have to sell Porro for TAA. This would mean I would lose value on Porro (as well as Son) who I will probably wildcard straight back in.

      2. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Also would you make this GK transfer tonight as i have the exact cash to do Areola to Henderson. Areola looks like he's going to fall tonight.

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Id do the Henderson move if he’s the gk you want. No reason to wait on that one.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good moves.

  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Hi all. What would you do with the following? 2 FT, WC and BB left. Areola is my main problem, but I have no money in the bank for a keeper now.

    Leno
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
    Salah, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Muniz

    Areola*, Solanke, Robinson, Doughty

    A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Mateta for free
    B. Son to Sarabia/MacAllister, Muniz to Darwin for free
    C. Son or Foden to Diaz or MacAllister or Havertz, save the other ft
    D. Doughty to Reguilón/Zabarnyi, save other ft (so as not to burn an ft)
    E. Something else

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Quite like D there. Wouldn’t lose son and Reguilon is a good pick this week

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Much appreciated mate

    2. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I like A. This gives you two double GW players for GW34. You could bench Mateta and start Solanke for GW33.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers, mate. I'm torn between A and D, and doing A next week in order to keep Son

    3. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Doughty to Gusto?

      Id start Solanke over Muniz. United defense are not that strong

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Agreed, mate. Many thanks. On your team below, I'd bench Garnacho.

        1. HurriKane
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Interesting. Reckon Darwin starts or klopp be ruthless and drop him?

  15. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who would you rather bench from these 3?

    A) Isak (TOT)

    B) Darwin (CPL)

    C) Garnacho (bou)

    Was on C but im doubting if Darwin starts with his disasterclass tonight and Jota being back

  16. AD105
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bench correct? Assuming RAN might be out

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Saliba Gusto
    Salah Son Gordon Saka Palmer
    Isak Darwin

    Petrovic Solanke RAN Porro

    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes gtg

  17. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone think Areola will drop tonight? Hes currently on -100.02 on fplstatistics.

  18. KostaK
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    1 week punt before FH 34 and W 35.
    Havertz or Diaz?

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like Mbuemo, but probably Diaz otherwise- Hav could be due a rest

      1. KostaK
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Had also considered mbuemo, nice shout

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Probably Diaz, every chance Jesus starts this week instead of Havertz or that he at least gets his minutes severely managed

      1. KostaK
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, will avoid Havertz this week

  19. theshazly
      39 mins ago

      Bench one :

      A) Solanke ( MUN ) H
      B) Garnacho ( BOU ) A
      C) Watkins ( ARS ) A

      1. hazza44
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Watkins

    • hazza44
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      White, Saliva or VVD for the next 2 GWs? Already have Gab.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I like a dry white with Gab. Saliva not within spitting distance. VVD not for me.

    • MikeLowrey
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Current line with 2FT. Keen on rolling 2FT in to next week

      Kelleher
      Saliba Gabriel Gusto
      Saka Son Salah Palmer Gordon
      Solanke Haaland

      (Areola* Semenyo Porro Livra)

      A) Porro to Ait-Nouri. Roll 2nd FT (prep for DGW34)
      B) Areola to Henderson (cover if Kelleher is replaced by Alisson)

    • DameCorp
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really stuck with what to do with this squad. Setup for FH34 and BB37.

      Petrovic Kelleher**
      Gabriel** Udogie Gvardiol Burn Richards**
      Salah** Son Palmer Havertz** Garnacho
      Haaland Isak Darwin**

      ** = do not double in 35/37

      0.2ITB

      With 2FTs, the plan was: Gabriel & Havertz to Gusto & Foden.

      Getting cold feet on the above after the Foden knock and the form of Arsenal at the minute. However, they're the obvious ones to make way given my chip structure.

      Feels like a waste to let 2FT's lapse. Am I missing anything obvious here?

    • Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Neto
      Estu saliba gusto
      Salah son kdb(c) palmer saka
      Solanke isak

      Subs pickford vvd burn morris

      Gtg?

    • RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The RMT tool has now been updated to allow for the extra match for Spurs and Chelsea players in DGW35.
      It had already allowed for the extra matches for various teams in DGW34 and DGW37.

