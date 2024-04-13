Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with the Saturday evening meeting between Bournemouth and Manchester United, so here’s the team news.

Erik ten Hag makes no changes from last weekend’s draw against Liverpool. That means Alejandro Garnacho (£5.0m), Harry Maguire (£4.2m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m), Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) and Andre Onana (£4.9m) start. But winger Antony (£6.8m) isn’t in the squad at all due to injury.

The Red Devils were humiliated 3-0 in December’s reverse meeting, as Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi (£4.4m) got on the scoresheet to reach 15 points. After a period of being hurt, he returns to the line-up alongside Illia Zabarnyi (£4.5m).

It’s one of three changes from Bournemouth’s defeat at Luton Town. Lloyd Kelly (£4.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.1m) make way, as Dango Ouattara (£4.7m) and Luis Sinisterra (£5.5m) enter proceedings – the Colombian earlier than expected.

As for highly-owned forward Dominic Solanke (£7.2m), he’ll relish facing this Man United defence. They’ve conceded the second-most shots (554) and third-highest expected goals (xGC, 58.22) of this season.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Ouattara, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke

Subs: Travers, Kelly, Faivre, Scott, Hill, Unal, Philip, Aarons, Gonzalez

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Kambwaka, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo – Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Wheatley