  1. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Sneaky sneaky me....

  2. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    How many pts for my bench: Areola Doughty Konsa Palmer (imo around 13-18)

    would you play BB now or WC35 BB37 better in your opinion?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I can't see more than the lower end of that estimate so no to BB34

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Feels bad benching Palmer though… other options are Darwin or Haaland…

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I don't see how Palmer's ceiling will be high when it's away to Arsenal, best defence in the league and no double. Also Arsenal fixture is 3 days after FAC SF against City

  3. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Without a wildcard and I can’t see any way of getting Son in after this week which is scaring me

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Spurs are meh

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Sure but he’s one of the top scorers, and plays 5 times over 3 GWs from 35-37.

        1. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Fixtures arent great either. Maybe for 37 but not really required for 35

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I'll be going into next week with 2FTs and a fair bit of money itb and am not sure I'll even bother getting him personally

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I haven't done any WC drafts for 35, but I am not 100% on keeping him. I suspect if I need the budget, I could be tempted to punt on another midfielder from Spurs and go without (although that could be just as thorny finding someone with assured minutes and not in worse form).

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Anyone else planning FH37 BB38?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Think BB38 is just too risky. Too many teams with nothing to play for, lot of rotation with youth players / fringe players getting rare games, etc.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeah you might be right. I've planned for earlier BBs, but someone gets injured every time...

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I've tried BB38 before. 3 of my squad didn't feature so I end up with just 1 additional point.

  5. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Struggling to make up my mind. What would you do? WC 35. Bought Palmer 5.7

    A) Watkins, Leno > Darwin, Becker -4
    B) Palmer > Eze (bench Watkins)
    C) Watkins > Darwin (bench Palmer)
    D) Leno > Henderson (play Palmer and Watkins)

    Areola
    Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Ait-Nouri
    Salah, Saka, Havertz, Sarabia
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    Leno, Palmer, Trusty, Taylor

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      or D

  6. CYN
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Neto - Kelleher
    Van Hecke - Gabriel - Pau - Ait Nouri - Zabarnyi
    Saka - Havertz - Palmer - Son - Hudson Odoi
    Haaland - Solanke - Nunez

    2 FT. Son->Salah is the plan.

    Should I BB GW34?

    If so I would need to ditch Kelleher. No other chips left.

    Or try to work towards BB GW37?

    Any input would be appreciated.

    1. The Tonberry
        4 mins ago

        I'd go with BB37

    2. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Choose one pls
      1 - VVD and B.Diaz
      2 - Senesi and L. Diaz
      Thank you

    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wildcarding 35, Bench Boost 37

      Neto
      Gabriel, RAN, Zabarnyi
      Salah (C), Saka, Foden, Garnacho
      Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

      Turner, Palmer, Gusto, Bradley*

      2 FT 1.4 ITB

      A) Bradley + Foden > TAA + Brereton Diaz
      B) Bradley + Foden > VVD + Macallister/Eze
      C) Bradley + Garnacho > Mitchell + Eze
      D) Other

      1. The Tonberry
          10 mins ago

          B - VVD and Eze

        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          B bench Zabarnyi

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Sorry C

      2. Smokey_Lowkey
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Risky going without Haaland (bha) on FH this week? Would probably replace with Mateta/Cunha and will enable me to strengthen considerably elsewhere...

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Pick one each from A and B:
        A: 1. Robbo or 2. VVD
        B: 1. Eze or 2. Olise

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          A2
          B1

        2. Super John McGinn-
          • 11 Years
          just now

          VVD & Eze

      4. fplerosion
          29 mins ago

          What's the thinking behind Munoz rather than Mitchell as the choice of Crystal Palace defender?

          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cooler name

        • sankalparora07
            24 mins ago

            Olise or Mateta on a FH?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              Olise for me.

              1. sankalparora07
                  17 mins ago

                  Just concerned about his mins.... hopefully he starts both

                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    That's the risk. But the upside is that Olise has the 2nd highest xG/90 of any player in the league.

                    It's up to you to decide whether you're optimistic or pessimistic.

                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      *He used to have it. Pretty sure he doesn't now but the upside is there basically.

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Checked it back.

                        There are only 5 regular starting players ahead of Olise for mins/xGI - Salah, Palmer, KdB, Saka and Mbeumo.

            2. Scalper
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              No FH or WC.

              Areola
              Saliba Gabriel Zab
              Saka Salah Palmer Olise
              Isak Haaland Cunha

              Gtg or take -4 somewhere? 3.7ITB

            3. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Who is the better combo for this GW? Olise + Haaland or Palmer + Mateta? I'll have Eze as one of my free transfers. Just to decide on Olise or Mateta as the other basically.

            4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Any news on Areola - likely to next GW?

