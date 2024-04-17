Gameweek 34 brings the fifth round of our latest FFS Members Cup for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.
This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.
Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.
FFS MEMBERS CUP FIFTH ROUND
The full draw for round five can be viewed here.
As always, the previous round contained some lucky wins and unlucky losses.
For example, Triggy had the fifth-highest score of all 32 managers but still lost 81-84 to Ryan Carmichael, while QC (ranked 445,487th) lost a very competitive 78-78 draw because opponent TonyE (173,635th) had a more favourable overall standing.
And yet the other draw saw Biggsy sneak past The Master with just 59 points.
HSF Wednesday (2,035th) has the honour of being the best-ranked remaining side.
Meanwhile, frequent giant-killer Steve (2,463,591st) is still here, with the latest task being to topple klapparandgil (99,858th)
Additionally, Horse FC (3,367th) and AFC Lasso (24,751st) take part in the toughest match-up. Of the final 16, they have the second and fourth-highest global positions.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
The cup will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:
Qualifying – Gameweek 29 Round 1 – Gameweek 30 Round 2 – Gameweek 31 Round 3 – Gameweek 32 Round 4 – Gameweek 33
- Round 5 – Gameweek 34
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
