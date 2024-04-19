166
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    What one?

    A) Leno + Foden to Henderson + Diaz
    B) Leno + Foden to Allison + Eze
    C) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Henderson, Eze + Diaz-4pts
    D) Leno, Gusto + Foden to Henderson Robertson + Eze -4pts (bench Zarbanyi)

    Quite like A or D

    1. CAP
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      A for me

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      C

    3. Orion
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

  2. Orion
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bradley out for a hit to:
    A) TAA
    B) Munoz / Mitchell

    No other Pool or Palace defenders in the team

    1. CAP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd go Trent

  3. Bitsketchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    I've completely painted myself into a corner. I've used all of my chips and now I'm stuck with the following:

    Pickford
    Tosin Gabriel Zabarnyi
    Palmer Foden Salah Havertz
    Haaland Darwin Muniz

    Kelleher Son Romero Lascalles

    The problem I have is that i'm 66 points ahead in my local league and 2nd place has his FH and WC. I'm thinking Romero to Mitchell, giving me an extra forward focused DGW (and Spurs fixtures are dump), and maybe Son to Eze also for a -4. That would leave me enough to move Darwin to Isak and Muniz to Cunha next week...

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      How much bunce do you have in the burner?

      1. Bitsketchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        A lofty 0.2m

        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hmm, that's a tricky proposition!

          For starters, it's a good team.

          No point changing keepers now, and Pickford could outscore anyone else in the run-in - Dyche needs a reaction.

          Defence is a bit dodge but set up well for this GW. Good midfield bar Son (maybe)

          Solid attack which could come good in the DGW even though Muniz has bad fixtues.. but he could be bench fodder.

          Have you considered Son to Fernandes? Excellent fixture this week, bit of a differential. good fixtures in the run-in plus a DGW. Frees up some cash for other moves too.

          1. Bitsketchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            It's an interesting differential, although I find Fernandes a tricky player. When he's on form (and he appears to be), then he's solid and 32 points in 3 weeks is not to be sneezed at. Trouble is that it's too fresh in my mind that between week 14 and 21 he averaged 1.2 points a week when he played. Knowing my luck, that's the Fernandes I'll get 🙂

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      If your Rival is on FH then careful with taking hits to get players he'll have - because all that happens is you erode that margin by 4 points. I know Spurs have been off the pace, but with no WC I wouldn't throw away both assets before they double as your rival almost certainly will WC into them.

      Its not a horrible set-up for this week - 6 doublers, Palmer on form and City vs Brighton are not bad single GW options either. Assume you don't have the cash to do anything with Lascelles or Muniz this week?

      1. Bitsketchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        No, the coffers are empty. I'm really hesitant with taking a -4 because it's so hard to recoup and I don't need to give away anymore advantage. Son is hanging around at the mo, because I really don't know what to expect from the games coming up. Yes, they're awful - playing all three teams in a title race is a nightmare, however - Son might relish the chance to have his input on the title race and lets be fair, Spurs vs Arsenal is unlikely to finish 0-0.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Son historically tends to do well vs the top teams because he has more space to get in behind. Only reason he won't be in my WC35 is if I go Haaland & Salah and need the funds (instead getting a cheaper Spurs option). Tough position to be in - just don't let the double cloud your sight of the weeks beyond.

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've also used chips and am in a similar situation.

      Main thing is keep your head, there's not a huge amount of upside to be gained (IMO) from 34, it's more about being ready to combat a 35 WC (so definitely don't sell Son).

      I'd personally look at Foden > Eze for another DGW player this week, as I think he's the standout DGWer you don't have. Then next week you've got the main two players and can focus on Newcastle for SHU + the double.

      1. Bitsketchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Foden is a real challenge for me. Historically I'd have let him go but with Haaland and KdB asking to come off against Real, with Man City winning the title race AND with Foden having 2 x 20 point weeks, it's not simple. He played in the CL, but he didn't play against Luton or Palace, so I'm assuming he's still full of beans... I'd be gutted to move him on and he hits another big score

  4. CAP
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A) Palmer
    B) Foden

    1. Bitsketchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer - Arsenal may well kick back after an awful week and if Haaland and KdB asked to come off against Real, then Foden may well be a definite start

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A - marginally and on the basis that I think Foden starts

  5. FPL_Rookie
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    WC GW35 - would you sell Haaland to enable a DGW midfielder this week?

    Haaland to Cunha
    To bring in Jota/Diaz/Salah/Havertz/Odegaard

    1. CAP
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn't want to be without Salah this week so yes

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think its good moves with the WC in hand. I am not sure Haaland is a dead certainty on WC anyway in the form he is in

  6. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which 3rd Liv/Ars option would you go for on FH?

    A) White & Diaz
    B) Robbo/VVD & Ode/Havertz

    1. CAP
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably A

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Robbo and Ode

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      B - VVD & Havertz.

      Although who are the other two Liv options. Salah and Darwin?

      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gabriel Saka Salah Trent

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Trent is a brave pick. Not even close to my consideration. I expect he won't start at the weekend, maybe cameo. Could start vs Everton

          1. RUUD!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think he will, taken off early yesterday, no Bradley, now only league to focus on. High upside and a differential

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              No Bradley, but there are other deputies who could play there - Gomez for example. They also rushed him back last time and he tweaked the knee again and was out for longer. 72 minutes is not really "early" to be taken off either. I see your point, but I still expect he is benched vs Fulham and starts vs Everton

  7. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?
    Olise & Jesus could become Havertz & Mateta

    Pickford
    White TAA Nunoz
    Salah Olise Saka Eze Jota
    Solanke Jesus

  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thinking Son+Taylor >> Eze+Robbo? 2FTs. WC35, BB37. Many thanks! 🙂

    Dubravka
     Gabriel Zabarnyi Ait-Nouri 
    Saka Palmer Son Salah Ødegaard
    Haaland Solanke
    (Areola, Muniz, Livra, Taylor)

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks solid. Assume you bench Zabarnyi is Ait Nouri passed fit?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes or Palmer. Buy Robbo or Trent?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Trent was described as "not fit" and only on the bench "because we could name 12 players" for the first leg vs Atlanta a week ago. He has then had almost a full half at Palace on Sunday and started vs Atalanta last night. I can't see him starting the Fulham game so for me you want a doubler who starts both. Therefore Robbo (personally may go VVD on my FH)

  9. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which option of the below would you choose for a -4:

    A)Eze,cunha and saka for foden, p.neto and Toney
    B)olise, cunha and Havertz for garnacho Toney and p.Neto
    C) eze Gordon and cunha for garnacho, p.Neto and Toney

  10. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Should I bench boost? 1ft and fancied Garnacho to Olise but maybe Branthwaite to Mitchell makes more sense.

    Pickford Neto
    Saliba, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, Branthwaite*, Doughty
    Salah, Saka, KDB, Palmer, Garnacho*
    Haaland, Solanke, Nunes

    0.7itb.

  11. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you prefer Hee Chan (ARS, BOU) or Brereton Diaz (BUR, mun)?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      On FH, the latter (with Cunha as a forward option). But not on a FT without a WC. I think BBD is a one week only punt.

  12. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Mateta(c) or play safe with Salah..?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I sometimes feel like easier to just play the EO game and make sure as many of your players are contributing positive points to your rank. So Salah (C).

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fair yes. Only takes a pen and an open play tap-in and you're ruined!

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Aye - felt that last week as a non-Haaland owner

  13. gooner_112233445566
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    start
    a) gordon (palace)
    b) foden (brighton)

    1. Bitsketchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      b

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Haaland
    B. Isak

    Thanks

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Haaland

  15. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Please pick
    A) -4 to get bb34 of hendo Gordon akanji maguire
    B) -8 to bb34 of hendo eze akanji maguire
    C) bb37 instead

  16. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start ?

    A) Palmer in 3-4-3
    B) Zabarnyi in 4-3-3

    Only other Chelsea or Bournemouth is Solanke

  17. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Henderson*, Foden, Palmer, Akanji

    A) BB the above
    B) WC 35 and BB 37

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B) Think 37 is better for the BB

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Didn't Akanji come off injured vs Bayern? IF the above really is who you'd bench, Akanji is passed fit and you DIDN'T have the WC then maybe. But with WC, doubts over Akanji and the (not impossible) chance Foden is benched, not for me.

  18. balint84
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Why is Odegaard less popular than Havertz?

    1. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      because he blanks every time i pick him

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Havertz is way better than ode now

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ode's FPL returns have been inconsistent - Havertz is in a purple patch and much cheaper

  19. balint84
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Cunha or VirgilVD

  20. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Are ppl gonna BB this week or gw37?

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      37 for me

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I favour DGW37.
      This week your relying on Palace/Bournemouth/Wolves/Everton players on our benches doing well. Do we really trust these teams? Feel far more confident that Utd/City/Chelsea/Spurs and Newcastle players on our benches in GW37 will outperform those in DGW34.

  21. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any updates on Ait Nouri or Hee Chang? Pressers today?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Check Hot Topics on the right for link

  22. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gday all,
    What transfer for this week for a -4. Already did Son to Eze.

    Flekken (Turner)
    Gab Zabarnyi Ake (Gusto Porro)
    Saka Eze Salah Palmer MacA
    Solanke Haaland (Muniz)

    A. Porro to VVD/Robbo/Saliba
    B. Muniz to Mateta
    C. Roll

    Cheers!

  23. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    FH draft - too differential? £8.4m ITB!

    Pickford
    Gabriel, TAA, White
    Salah(C), Saka, Eze, Olise, Brereton Diaz
    Solanke, Mateta
    (Onana, RAN, Cunha, Ahmedhodzic)

    Swap a CPL player for Liverpool attacker? or Bruno?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like it, very close to mine. Personally I am less convinced in Everton defence without Brathwaite so thinking Raya over White as the second Arsenal. Have Havertz over Saka and also not feeling the Trent pick. But rest the same.

  24. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start pickford or neto?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      P

      1. La Roja
        • 12 Years
        just now

        rick

      2. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Why?

  25. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Could be completely wrong but Foden could be a great pick this week. When he plays without KDB and Haaland he seems to do very well. The two of them may be rested for a couple of games so Foden could be relied upon against Brighton.

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think those two get rested for Chelsea (TBF Foden might be as well) then likely all of them play Brighton.

  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    I really don't wanna go Eze but I'm struggling to justify going for someone else.

    Diaz I was keen on but 3 games in 6 days is not good and I think he only starts 1. Olise has sketchy xMins. BBD plays for a really poor team despite the good fixtures.

    And those are really the only 3 that I think are worth considering other than Eze. The penalties is what makes him really hard to skirt. Plus the fact I'm narrowly top of the mini leagues I want to win means playing safe is in my interest here.

  27. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Garnacho to Diaz for -4pts ?

